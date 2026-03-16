أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه بدأ «عملية برية محدودة» ضد «حزب الله» في جنوب لبنان. وقال الجيش في بيان اليوم (الإثنين): بدأت قوات الفرقة 91 خلال الأيام الأخيرة نشاطا بريّاً محدداً يستهدف مواقع رئيسية في جنوب لبنان بهدف توسيع نطاق منطقة الدفاع الأمامي.


ولفت البيان الذي نشره عبر منصة «إكس» إلى أن هذه العملية تأتي «في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ منطقة الدفاع الأمامية، وتشمل تدمير بنى تحتية إرهابية والقضاء على عناصر إرهابية تعمل في المنطقة، بهدف إزالة التهديدات وخلق طبقة أمنية إضافية لسكان الشمال».


وأكد أنه هاجم قبيل دخول قواته «من خلال قوات المدفعية وسلاح الجو العديد من الأهداف الإرهابية في المنطقة لإزالة التهديدات».


وكانت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية قد أعلنت أمس (الأحد) أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية تستعد لطلب الموافقة على تعبئة ما يصل إلى 450 ألف جندي من قوات الاحتياط، في خطوة تأتي وسط تصعيد متزايد وتقارير عن احتمال شن عملية عسكرية برية في جنوب لبنان.


وقالت إن هذا الطلب جاء بناء على توصية من الجيش الإسرائيلي والمؤسسة الأمنية، لضمان الجاهزية القصوى للتعامل مع التطورات الميدانية على الجبهة الشمالية.


ويُتوقع أن تعقد الحكومة ولجنة الخارجية والأمن في الكنيست اجتماعات قريبة لمناقشة المصادقة على أوامر التجنيد الواسعة. وأفادت الهيئة بأن إسرائيل تبحث مع الإدارة الأمريكية مقترحاً لتوسيع «المنطقة العازلة» في جنوب لبنان.


وذكرت هيئة البث أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو طلب من قيادة الجيش عرض قائمة بأهداف مدنية محتملة في لبنان. وتهدف هذه الخطوة، بحسب الهيئة، إلى الضغط على الحكومة اللبنانية لدفعها نحو التحرك ضد «حزب الله».


من جانبها، قالت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية إن ضربة إسرائيلية على صور أسفرت عن مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص وإصابة ثلاثة آخرين، وأسفرت ضربة أخرى في منطقة مرجعيون عن مقتل شخصين وإصابة أربعة آخرين.


وأفادت بأن الغارات الإسرائيلية قتلت 850 شخصاً في لبنان، بينهم 107 أطفال و66 امرأة. وأضافت أن الغارات أسفرت عن إصابة 2026 شخصاً.


من جهته، دعا وزير الطاقة الإسرائيلي إيلي كوهين إلى إلغاء اتفاقية ترسيم الحدود البحرية مع لبنان التي تعود لعام 2022 ووضعت حداً لنزاع على منطقة غنية بالغاز الطبيعي في المتوسط.


فيما نفى وزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر وجود توجه في إسرائيل لتفاوض مباشر مع لبنان لإنهاء الحرب.