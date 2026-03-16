The Israeli army announced that it has begun a "limited ground operation" against "Hezbollah" in southern Lebanon. The army stated in a statement today (Monday): The 91st Division forces have recently started a specific ground activity targeting key sites in southern Lebanon with the aim of expanding the front-line defense area.



The statement published via the "X" platform noted that this operation comes "as part of efforts to consolidate the front-line defense area, including the destruction of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorist elements operating in the area, with the aim of removing threats and creating an additional security layer for the northern residents."



It confirmed that it attacked prior to the entry of its forces "through artillery and air force against many terrorist targets in the area to remove the threats."



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced yesterday (Sunday) that the Israeli government is preparing to request approval to mobilize up to 450,000 reservists, a step that comes amid increasing escalation and reports of a potential ground military operation in southern Lebanon.



It stated that this request came based on a recommendation from the Israeli army and the security establishment, to ensure maximum readiness to deal with developments on the northern front.



The government and the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset are expected to hold meetings soon to discuss the approval of extensive recruitment orders. The authority reported that Israel is discussing with the U.S. administration a proposal to expand the "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon.



The broadcasting authority mentioned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested the military leadership to present a list of potential civilian targets in Lebanon. This step, according to the authority, aims to pressure the Lebanese government to push it towards action against "Hezbollah."



For its part, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that an Israeli strike on Tyre resulted in the death of three people and the injury of three others, while another strike in the Marjeyoun area resulted in the death of two people and the injury of four others.



It reported that Israeli airstrikes have killed 850 people in Lebanon, including 107 children and 66 women. It added that the strikes have resulted in 2,026 injuries.



For his part, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen called for the cancellation of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Lebanon, which dates back to 2022 and ended a dispute over a gas-rich area in the Mediterranean.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar denied that there is a trend in Israel for direct negotiations with Lebanon to end the war.