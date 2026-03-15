The Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Atty is visiting the Qatari capital, Doha, today (Sunday), at the beginning of a tour of several Gulf countries, following directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, aimed at coordinating and consulting on the rapid developments in the region and sending a message of solidarity with Arab brothers.



During the visit, the Egyptian Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold high-level meetings in Qatar to discuss the military escalation in the region. This visit comes as part of Egypt's firm and supportive stance towards Qatar and all Arab brotherly countries, reaffirming Egypt's complete solidarity—leadership, government, and people—with its brothers in facing security challenges and working together to de-escalate tensions and prioritize the diplomatic path to preserve regional peace and security.



Egypt emphasizes its steadfast position since the onset of the recent Iranian attacks on Gulf countries, and it categorically condemns the assaults targeting the security and stability of Arab brotherly nations. It also stresses its complete rejection of any excuses to justify these violations that breach international law and threaten to plunge the entire region into chaos.



Egypt also calls for an immediate cessation of the ongoing war and the escalating military operations in the region, while simultaneously warning of the catastrophic repercussions of continuing the escalation approach.



It further affirms that prioritizing the diplomatic path and the language of dialogue is the only option to contain the current crisis and spare the peoples of the region the horrors of prolonged conflict. It highlights the utmost importance of activating frameworks for joint Arab action and establishing effective security mechanisms, foremost among them the formation of a joint Arab force, to ensure the preservation of Arab national security, protect the resources of the regional countries from any future threats, and provide a sustainable environment for stability.