يزور وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، اليوم (الأحد) العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، في مستهل جولة لعدد من دول الخليج العربي بتوجيهات من رئيس الجمهورية عبدالفتاح السيسي، بهدف التنسيق والتشاور إزاء التطورات المتسارعة التي تشهدها المنطقة وتوجيه رسالة تضامن مع الأشقاء العرب.


ومن المقرر أن يعقد وزير الخارجية المصري خلال الزيارة لقاءات رفيعة المستوى في دولة قطر لتناول التصعيد العسكري بالمنطقة، وتأتى الزيارة في إطار الموقف المصري الثابت والداعم لدولة قطر والدول العربية الشقيقة كافة، وتأكيداً على تضامن مصر الكامل قيادة وحكومة وشعباً مع أشقائها في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية، والعمل المشترك لخفض التصعيد وتغليب المسار الدبلوماسي لصون السلم والأمن الإقليميين.


وتؤكد مصر على موقفها الثابت منذ بداية الهجمات الإيرانية الأخيرة على دول الخليج، وتُدين بشكل قاطع الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمن واستقرار الدول العربية الشقيقة، كما تُشدد على الرفض التام لأية ذرائع لتبرير هذه الانتهاكات التي تخرق قواعد القانون الدولي، وتهدد بدفع المنطقة بأكملها نحو فوضى شاملة.


وتدعو مصر أيضاً إلى ضرورة الوقف الفوري للحرب الراهنة والعمليات العسكرية المتصاعدة التي تشهدها المنطقة، كما تُحذر في الوقت نفسه من التداعيات الكارثية لاستمرار نهج التصعيد.


وتؤكد أيضاً أن تغليب المسار الدبلوماسي ولغة الحوار يمثل الخيار الأوحد لاحتواء الأزمة الحالية، وتجنيب شعوب المنطقة ويلات الصراع الممتد، كما تُشير إلى الأهمية القصوى لتفعيل أطر العمل العربي المشترك واستحداث آليات أمنية فاعلة، وفي مقدمتها تشكيل القوة العربية المشتركة، لضمان صون الأمن القومي العربي، وحماية مقدرات دول الإقليم من أية تهديدات مستقبلية، وتوفير بيئة مستدامة للاستقرار.