حذر الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، اليوم (السبت)، من خطورة استمرار الحرب على المنطقة، مؤكداً أنها تحمل تداعيات اقتصادية وإنسانية وأمنية عاصفة لا يملك أحد القدرة على درئها، وستطال الجميع دون استثناء.


وقال السيسي في كلمة خلال حفل إفطار الأسرة المصرية: «إن القاهرة تبذل قصارى الجهد لإخماد نيران الحرب في منطقة الخليج العربي»، موضحاً أن مصر تعمل على خفض التصعيد في باقي الدول العربية، التي تشهد صراعات ونزاعات مسلحة، سواء في الشرق أو الغرب، أو في الجنوب.


وأكد إدانة مصر للاعتداءات التي تتعرض لها الدول العربية الشقيقة، وما يمس أمنها واستقرارها في ظل الحرب الدائرة بالمنطقة، معلناً دعم بلاده الكامل والراسخ لأشقائها العرب.


وشدد الرئيس المصري على ضرورة خفض التصعيد، وتغليب لغة الحوار والعقل، والالتزام بأحكام القانون الدولي العام، والقانون الإنساني الدولي.


وأشار إلى أن المنطقة تقف على مفترق طرق تاريخي، وتواجه تحديات جسيمة ومتغيرات متسارعة، في ظرف استثنائي بالغ الدقة.


وأضاف السيسي: «إن هذه الظروف، إلى جانب ما تشهده المنطقة من حروب في غزة وإيران، قد فرضت على الحكومة اتخاذ إجراءات اقتصادية ضرورية، لضمان استمرار توفير السلع الإستراتيجية، وصون استقرار الاقتصاد الوطني، وحماية مقدرات الشعب المصري».


وتطرق السيسي إلى جملة من المتغيرات الاقتصادية والسياسية في بلاده والتحديات التي تواجه المواطن المصري والحلول الممكنة لذلك، مبيناً أن الدولة حريصة على تجنب رفع أسعار السلع الأساسية، وتواصل مراقبة الأسواق لمنع أي استغلال.


وشدد على ضرورة تدقيق الحكومة الصارم في هذا الأمر، والتعامل الجاد مع كل من يثبت تورطه في الاستغلال وتقديمه للمحاكمة.