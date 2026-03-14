The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned today (Saturday) of the dangers of the ongoing war in the region, emphasizing that it carries severe economic, humanitarian, and security repercussions that no one has the ability to avert, and it will affect everyone without exception.



El-Sisi stated in a speech during the Egyptian Family Iftar ceremony: "Cairo is making every effort to extinguish the flames of war in the Arabian Gulf region," explaining that Egypt is working to reduce tensions in other Arab countries that are experiencing conflicts and armed disputes, whether in the east, west, or south.



He affirmed Egypt's condemnation of the attacks against its brotherly Arab countries and anything that threatens their security and stability amid the ongoing war in the region, announcing his country's full and steadfast support for its Arab brothers.



The Egyptian President stressed the necessity of de-escalation, prioritizing dialogue and reason, and adhering to the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.



He pointed out that the region stands at a historic crossroads, facing serious challenges and rapid changes in an exceptionally delicate situation.



El-Sisi added: "These circumstances, along with the wars in Gaza and Iran, have compelled the government to take necessary economic measures to ensure the continued provision of strategic goods, safeguard the stability of the national economy, and protect the resources of the Egyptian people."



He addressed a number of economic and political changes in his country, the challenges facing the Egyptian citizen, and the possible solutions, indicating that the state is keen to avoid raising the prices of essential goods and continues to monitor the markets to prevent any exploitation.



He emphasized the need for strict government scrutiny in this matter and serious action against anyone proven to be involved in exploitation, bringing them to justice.