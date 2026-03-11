نقلت شبكة CNN عن مصدرين مطلعين على تقارير استخباراتية أمريكية، أن إيران زرعت عددا محدودا من الألغام في مضيق هرمز، الممر الذي ينقل نحو خُمس إجمالي إنتاج النفط الخام.
وقال أحد المصادر إن عمليات زرع الألغام ليست واسعة النطاق حتى الآن، لافتا إلى زرع بضع عشرات منها خلال الأيام الأخيرة، إلا أن إيران لا تزال تحتفظ بما يزيد على 80% إلى 90% من قواربها الصغيرة وزوارق زرع الألغام، لذا يمكن لقواتها زرع مئات الألغام في الممر المائي.
وأفادت CNN في تقرير سابق، بأن الحرس الثوري الذي يسيطر الآن فعلياً على المضيق إلى جانب البحرية الإيرانية التقليدية، لديه القدرة على نشر «حاجز» من زوارق زرع الألغام المتفرقة، والقوارب المحملة بالمتفجرات، وبطاريات الصواريخ على الشاطئ.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، حذر أمس (الثلاثاء)، إيران من زرع الألغام في مضيق هرمز، مؤكدا أن عدم إزالتها فوراً، سيؤدي إلى «عواقب عسكرية غير مسبوقة».
وقال في منشور على منصته للتواصل «تروث سوشيال»: «إذا كانت إيران قد زرعت أي ألغام في مضيق هرمز، ولا توجد لدينا تقارير تؤكد أنها فعلت ذلك، فإننا نطالب بإزالتها فوراً».
وأضاف: «وإذا وُضعت ألغام لأي سبب، ولم تُزل على الفور، فإن العواقب العسكرية على إيران ستكون بمستوى لم يُشهد من قبل». وتابع ترمب: «أما إذا قامت إيران بإزالة ما قد يكون قد وُضع من ألغام، فسيكون ذلك خطوة كبيرة في الاتجاه الصحيح».
وفي أعقاب منشور ترمب، نشر وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث، على منصة «إكس» أن القيادة المركزية الوسطى CENTCOM، بتوجيه من ترمب، «دمرت سفن زرع ألغام غير نشطة في مضيق هرمز، وقضت عليها بدقة قاسية»، مضيفاً: «لن نسمح للإرهابيين باحتجاز مضيق هرمز كرهينة»، على حد تعبيره.
وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني حذّر من أن أي سفينة تمر عبر المضيق ستتعرض للهجوم، وقد أُغلق الممر الملاحي فعلياً منذ بدء الحرب.
وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن البحرية الأمريكية لم تقم بمرافقة أي سفن عبر المضيق، رغم أن ترمب قال إن إدارته تبحث خيارات للقيام بذلك.
وأفادت CNN، بأن نحو 15 مليون برميل يومياً من إنتاج النفط الخام، بالإضافة إلى 4.5 مليون برميل يومياً من الوقود المكرر، عالقة بالفعل في الوقت الراهن في الخليج العربي، ولا يوجد أمام منتجين مثل العراق والكويت بديل عن شحن النفط عبر مضيق هرمز.
وتراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بفعل تأثر معنويات المستثمرين سلباً بتقارير أفادت باقتراح وكالة الطاقة الدولية سحب أكبر كمية من الاحتياطيات النفطية الإستراتيجية في تاريخها، بسبب احتمال حدوث اضطرابات في الإمدادات بسبب الحرب.
CNN reported from two sources familiar with American intelligence reports that Iran has planted a limited number of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the passage that transports about one-fifth of the total crude oil production.
One of the sources stated that the mine-laying operations are not extensive yet, noting that a few dozen have been planted in recent days, but Iran still retains over 80% to 90% of its small boats and mine-laying vessels, so its forces can lay hundreds of mines in the waterway.
CNN reported earlier that the Revolutionary Guard, which now effectively controls the strait alongside the Iranian navy, has the capability to deploy a "barrier" of scattered mine-laying boats, explosive-laden vessels, and missile batteries on the shore.
U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran yesterday (Tuesday) against planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that failure to remove them immediately would lead to "unprecedented military consequences."
He stated in a post on his social media platform "Truth Social": "If Iran has planted any mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and we have no reports confirming that they have done so, we demand their immediate removal."
He added: "And if mines were placed for any reason and are not removed immediately, the military consequences for Iran will be at a level never seen before." Trump continued: "If Iran removes what may have been placed as mines, that would be a significant step in the right direction."
Following Trump's post, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on the platform "X" that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), under Trump's direction, "destroyed inactive mine-laying ships in the Strait of Hormuz and eliminated them with precision," adding: "We will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage," as he put it.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned that any ship passing through the strait would be attacked, and the shipping lane has effectively been closed since the start of the war.
U.S. officials said that the U.S. Navy has not escorted any ships through the strait, although Trump stated that his administration is exploring options to do so.
CNN reported that about 15 million barrels per day of crude oil production, along with 4.5 million barrels per day of refined fuel, are currently stuck in the Arabian Gulf, and producers like Iraq and Kuwait have no alternative but to ship oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices fell further today (Wednesday), affected by negative investor sentiment due to reports suggesting that the International Energy Agency proposed to withdraw the largest amount of strategic oil reserves in its history, due to the potential for supply disruptions caused by the war.