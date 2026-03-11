نقلت شبكة CNN عن مصدرين مطلعين على تقارير استخباراتية أمريكية، أن إيران زرعت عددا محدودا من الألغام في مضيق هرمز، الممر الذي ينقل نحو خُمس إجمالي إنتاج النفط الخام.


وقال أحد المصادر إن عمليات زرع الألغام ليست واسعة النطاق حتى الآن، لافتا إلى زرع بضع عشرات منها خلال الأيام الأخيرة، إلا أن إيران لا تزال تحتفظ بما يزيد على 80% إلى 90% من قواربها الصغيرة وزوارق زرع الألغام، لذا يمكن لقواتها زرع مئات الألغام في الممر المائي.


وأفادت CNN في تقرير سابق، بأن الحرس الثوري الذي يسيطر الآن فعلياً على المضيق إلى جانب البحرية الإيرانية التقليدية، لديه القدرة على نشر «حاجز» من زوارق زرع الألغام المتفرقة، والقوارب المحملة بالمتفجرات، وبطاريات الصواريخ على الشاطئ.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، حذر أمس (الثلاثاء)، إيران من زرع الألغام في مضيق هرمز، مؤكدا أن عدم إزالتها فوراً، سيؤدي إلى «عواقب عسكرية غير مسبوقة».


وقال في منشور على منصته للتواصل «تروث سوشيال»: «إذا كانت إيران قد زرعت أي ألغام في مضيق هرمز، ولا توجد لدينا تقارير تؤكد أنها فعلت ذلك، فإننا نطالب بإزالتها فوراً».


وأضاف: «وإذا وُضعت ألغام لأي سبب، ولم تُزل على الفور، فإن العواقب العسكرية على إيران ستكون بمستوى لم يُشهد من قبل». وتابع ترمب: «أما إذا قامت إيران بإزالة ما قد يكون قد وُضع من ألغام، فسيكون ذلك خطوة كبيرة في الاتجاه الصحيح».


وفي أعقاب منشور ترمب، نشر وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيجسيث، على منصة «إكس» أن القيادة المركزية الوسطى CENTCOM، بتوجيه من ترمب، «دمرت سفن زرع ألغام غير نشطة في مضيق هرمز، وقضت عليها بدقة قاسية»، مضيفاً: «لن نسمح للإرهابيين باحتجاز مضيق هرمز كرهينة»، على حد تعبيره.


وكان الحرس الثوري الإيراني حذّر من أن أي سفينة تمر عبر المضيق ستتعرض للهجوم، وقد أُغلق الممر الملاحي فعلياً منذ بدء الحرب.


وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون إن البحرية الأمريكية لم تقم بمرافقة أي سفن عبر المضيق، رغم أن ترمب قال إن إدارته تبحث خيارات للقيام بذلك.


وأفادت CNN، بأن نحو 15 مليون برميل يومياً من إنتاج النفط الخام، بالإضافة إلى 4.5 مليون برميل يومياً من الوقود المكرر، عالقة بالفعل في الوقت الراهن في الخليج العربي، ولا يوجد أمام منتجين مثل العراق والكويت بديل عن شحن النفط عبر مضيق هرمز.


وتراجعت أسعار النفط أكثر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بفعل تأثر معنويات المستثمرين سلباً بتقارير أفادت باقتراح وكالة الطاقة الدولية سحب أكبر كمية من الاحتياطيات النفطية الإستراتيجية في تاريخها، بسبب احتمال حدوث اضطرابات في الإمدادات بسبب الحرب.