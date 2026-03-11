CNN reported from two sources familiar with American intelligence reports that Iran has planted a limited number of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the passage that transports about one-fifth of the total crude oil production.



One of the sources stated that the mine-laying operations are not extensive yet, noting that a few dozen have been planted in recent days, but Iran still retains over 80% to 90% of its small boats and mine-laying vessels, so its forces can lay hundreds of mines in the waterway.



CNN reported earlier that the Revolutionary Guard, which now effectively controls the strait alongside the Iranian navy, has the capability to deploy a "barrier" of scattered mine-laying boats, explosive-laden vessels, and missile batteries on the shore.



U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran yesterday (Tuesday) against planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that failure to remove them immediately would lead to "unprecedented military consequences."



He stated in a post on his social media platform "Truth Social": "If Iran has planted any mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and we have no reports confirming that they have done so, we demand their immediate removal."



He added: "And if mines were placed for any reason and are not removed immediately, the military consequences for Iran will be at a level never seen before." Trump continued: "If Iran removes what may have been placed as mines, that would be a significant step in the right direction."



Following Trump's post, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on the platform "X" that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), under Trump's direction, "destroyed inactive mine-laying ships in the Strait of Hormuz and eliminated them with precision," adding: "We will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage," as he put it.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned that any ship passing through the strait would be attacked, and the shipping lane has effectively been closed since the start of the war.



U.S. officials said that the U.S. Navy has not escorted any ships through the strait, although Trump stated that his administration is exploring options to do so.



CNN reported that about 15 million barrels per day of crude oil production, along with 4.5 million barrels per day of refined fuel, are currently stuck in the Arabian Gulf, and producers like Iraq and Kuwait have no alternative but to ship oil through the Strait of Hormuz.



Oil prices fell further today (Wednesday), affected by negative investor sentiment due to reports suggesting that the International Energy Agency proposed to withdraw the largest amount of strategic oil reserves in its history, due to the potential for supply disruptions caused by the war.