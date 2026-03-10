حذر رئيس مجلس الشورى الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف اليوم (الثلاثاء) من أن أي هجوم على البنى التحتية لايران سيستدعي ردًا مماثلاً.


وكتب قاليباف، على منصة «إكس»: فليعلم العدو أنه مهما فعل، سيكون هناك بالتأكيد رد متكافئ وفوري، مضيفاً: اليوم، نقاتل (وفق مبدأ) العين بالعين والسن بالسن من دون مساومة أو استثناء، وإذا هاجموا البنى التحتية فسنستهدف بنى تحتية.


وفيما تدخل الحرب يومها الحادي عشر، أوضح الحرس الثوري أن المعركة مع أمريكا وإسرائيل دخلت مرحلة جديدة، مبيناً إن إطلاق صواريخ «قدر» و «عماد» و «فتح» وصاروخ خيبر فرط الصوتي في الموجة الـ 34 نقل ساحة المعركة مع أمريكا وإسرائيل إلى مرحلة جديدة.


وذكر أنه استهدف منصات سرية إسرائيلية لإطلاق الصواريخ في «بني براك» شرق تل أبيب وقواعد عسكرية خصوصاً قاعدة رمات ديفيد الجوية، ومطار حيفا المدني.


بالمقابل، قال ⁠المبعوث ‌الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ​ويتكوف إن ​روسيا نفت تزويد إيران بمعلومات ⁠استخباراتية ​حول ​الأصول العسكرية الأمريكية، موضحاً بقناة «سي إن بي سي»، أن هذا ​النفي ⁠جاء خلال ​مكالمة ⁠هاتفية ‌أجراها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس، مع نظيره الروسي ​فلاديمير بوتين.


في غضون ذلك، أجرى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين مكالمة هاتفية مع نظيره الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان لمناقشة الوضع في الشرق الأوسط، للمرة الثانية خلال أسبوع.


وأوضح الكرملين في بيان، أن بوتين أكد مجدداً موقفه الثابت المؤيد لخفض التصعيد السريع للصراع في الشرق الأوسط، مبيناً أن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان أعرب عن شكره لبوتين على الدعم الذي قدمه لإيران، ولا سيما المساعدات الإنسانية.