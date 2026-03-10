حذر رئيس مجلس الشورى الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف اليوم (الثلاثاء) من أن أي هجوم على البنى التحتية لايران سيستدعي ردًا مماثلاً.
وكتب قاليباف، على منصة «إكس»: فليعلم العدو أنه مهما فعل، سيكون هناك بالتأكيد رد متكافئ وفوري، مضيفاً: اليوم، نقاتل (وفق مبدأ) العين بالعين والسن بالسن من دون مساومة أو استثناء، وإذا هاجموا البنى التحتية فسنستهدف بنى تحتية.
وفيما تدخل الحرب يومها الحادي عشر، أوضح الحرس الثوري أن المعركة مع أمريكا وإسرائيل دخلت مرحلة جديدة، مبيناً إن إطلاق صواريخ «قدر» و «عماد» و «فتح» وصاروخ خيبر فرط الصوتي في الموجة الـ 34 نقل ساحة المعركة مع أمريكا وإسرائيل إلى مرحلة جديدة.
وذكر أنه استهدف منصات سرية إسرائيلية لإطلاق الصواريخ في «بني براك» شرق تل أبيب وقواعد عسكرية خصوصاً قاعدة رمات ديفيد الجوية، ومطار حيفا المدني.
بالمقابل، قال المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف إن روسيا نفت تزويد إيران بمعلومات استخباراتية حول الأصول العسكرية الأمريكية، موضحاً بقناة «سي إن بي سي»، أن هذا النفي جاء خلال مكالمة هاتفية أجراها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس، مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.
في غضون ذلك، أجرى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين مكالمة هاتفية مع نظيره الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان لمناقشة الوضع في الشرق الأوسط، للمرة الثانية خلال أسبوع.
وأوضح الكرملين في بيان، أن بوتين أكد مجدداً موقفه الثابت المؤيد لخفض التصعيد السريع للصراع في الشرق الأوسط، مبيناً أن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان أعرب عن شكره لبوتين على الدعم الذي قدمه لإيران، ولا سيما المساعدات الإنسانية.
The Chairman of the Iranian Shura Council, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, warned today (Tuesday) that any attack on Iran's infrastructure would provoke a similar response.
Qalibaf wrote on the platform "X": Let the enemy know that no matter what they do, there will certainly be an equal and immediate response, adding: Today, we fight (according to the principle) an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth without compromise or exception, and if they attack the infrastructure, we will target infrastructure.
As the war enters its eleventh day, the Revolutionary Guard clarified that the battle with America and Israel has entered a new phase, indicating that the launch of the "Qadr," "Imad," and "Fath" missiles, as well as the Khyber hypersonic missile in the 34th wave, has moved the battlefield with America and Israel to a new stage.
It mentioned that it targeted secret Israeli missile launch platforms in "Bnei Brak" east of Tel Aviv and military bases, particularly the Ramat David Airbase and Haifa civilian airport.
In contrast, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Russia denied providing Iran with intelligence information regarding American military assets, explaining on CNBC that this denial came during a phone call that U.S. President Donald Trump had yesterday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the situation in the Middle East, for the second time in a week.
The Kremlin clarified in a statement that Putin reaffirmed his firm position supporting a rapid de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, indicating that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to Putin for the support provided to Iran, particularly humanitarian assistance.