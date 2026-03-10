The Chairman of the Iranian Shura Council, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, warned today (Tuesday) that any attack on Iran's infrastructure would provoke a similar response.



Qalibaf wrote on the platform "X": Let the enemy know that no matter what they do, there will certainly be an equal and immediate response, adding: Today, we fight (according to the principle) an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth without compromise or exception, and if they attack the infrastructure, we will target infrastructure.



As the war enters its eleventh day, the Revolutionary Guard clarified that the battle with America and Israel has entered a new phase, indicating that the launch of the "Qadr," "Imad," and "Fath" missiles, as well as the Khyber hypersonic missile in the 34th wave, has moved the battlefield with America and Israel to a new stage.



It mentioned that it targeted secret Israeli missile launch platforms in "Bnei Brak" east of Tel Aviv and military bases, particularly the Ramat David Airbase and Haifa civilian airport.



In contrast, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Russia denied providing Iran with intelligence information regarding American military assets, explaining on CNBC that this denial came during a phone call that U.S. President Donald Trump had yesterday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the situation in the Middle East, for the second time in a week.



The Kremlin clarified in a statement that Putin reaffirmed his firm position supporting a rapid de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, indicating that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to Putin for the support provided to Iran, particularly humanitarian assistance.