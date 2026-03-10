The Israeli army is planning to launch an extended military campaign in Lebanon, which is expected to continue even after the end of the Iran war, according to the "Financial" newspaper.

The war has become complete



Israeli officials predicted last week that the Iran war would last for several weeks, as part of their efforts to destroy Tehran's nuclear and missile capabilities, in addition to the main security pillars of the Iranian regime.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to downplay his estimates in one of his many public statements yesterday (Monday), when he said that the war is progressing faster than expected and that it has largely become complete.



Sources familiar with the Israeli plans told the American newspaper that the Israeli attack on Lebanon will continue at least as long as operations against Iran, and may continue even after any ceasefire with Tehran.

Attacking Hezbollah infrastructure



After nighttime Israeli airstrikes on villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning to residents of areas near the southern Litani River. The warning urged residents of the southern Litani River to move immediately to the north. The Israeli army warned residents of buildings in the Lebanese cities of Tyre and Sidon to evacuate in preparation for bombing.



The army stated in a statement accompanied by two maps that it would attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah. It added, we urge residents of the buildings marked in red on the attached maps and the neighboring buildings: you are located near buildings used by Hezbollah... you must evacuate them immediately.



Israel had launched nighttime airstrikes targeting villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, while it is targeting Hezbollah fighters.



The Lebanese National News Agency reported that enemy warplanes carried out nighttime strikes on the towns of: Al-Majdal, Shuqra, and Sarifa. In Jezzine, the aircraft struck Al-Rihaneh in southern Lebanon. The agency added that in the western Bekaa, Israel conducted airstrikes on the heights of Ain al-Tineh.



The Israeli army announced that its forces carried out new strikes yesterday (Monday) on financial centers of the Good Loan Association in Lebanon. It stated that it struck a platform that launched rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel.



For its part, Hezbollah stated that it targeted the Ramla Israeli base near Tel Aviv with what it described as quality missiles. The party added that its targeting was in response to the Israeli attacks that affected many areas of its deployment in Lebanon.