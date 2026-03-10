يخطط الجيش الإسرائيلي لشن حملة عسكرية ممتدة في لبنان، يرجح أن تستمر حتى بعد انتهاء حرب إيران، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «فاينانشيال».

الحرب أصبحت مكتملة


وتوقع مسؤولون إسرائيليون الأسبوع الماضي أن تستمر حرب إيران لعدة أسابيع، في إطار محاولتهم تدمير قدرات طهران النووية والصاروخية، إضافة إلى الركائز الأمنية الرئيسية للنظام الإيراني.

لكن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بدا وكأنه يخفف من تقديراته في أحد تصريحاته العلنية العديدة، أمس (الإثنين)، عندما قال إن الحرب تسير أسرع من المتوقع، وإنها أصبحت مكتملة إلى حد كبير.


وقال أشخاص مطلعون على الخطط الإسرائيلية للصحيفة الأمريكية، إن الهجوم الإسرائيلي على لبنان، سيستمر على الأقل بقدر استمرار العمليات ضد إيران، وقد يتواصل حتى بعد أي وقف لإطلاق النار مع طهران.

مهاجمة بنى تحتية لحزب الله


وبعد غارات إسرائيلية ليلية على قرى في جنوب لبنان وشرقه، أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي تحذيراً بالإخلاء لسكان مناطق قريبة من جنوب نهر الليطاني. وطالب التحذير سكان جنوب نهر الليطاني بالانتقال فوراً إلى شماله. وحذر الجيش الإسرائيلي سكان مبان في مدينتي صور وصيدا اللبنانيتين بضرورة إخلائها تمهيدا لقصفها.


وقال الجيش في بيان مرفق بخريطتين إنه سيهاجم بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله. وأضاف نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في الخريطتين المرفقتين والمباني المجاورة لها: أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من مبان يستخدمها حزب الله... أنتم مضطرون لإخلائها فورا.


وكانت إسرائيل شنت غارات ليلية طالت قرى في جنوب لبنان وشرقه، في الوقت الذي تستهدف فيه إسرائيل مقاتلي حزب الله.


وأفادت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام اللبنانية أن الطيران الحربي المعادي شن ليلاً غارات على بلدات: المجادل، شقرا، وصريفا. وفي جزين، أغار الطيران على الريحان في جنوب لبنان. وأضافت الوكالة أما في البقاع الغربي، فنفذت إسرائيل غارات على مرتفعات عين التينة.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن قواته نفذت أمس (الإثنين) غارات جديدة على مراكز أموال لجمعية القرض الحسن بلبنان. وقال إنه ضرب منصة أطلقت صواريخ من لبنان تجاه شمال إسرائيل.


من جهته قال حزب الله إنه استهدف قاعدة الرملة الإسرائيلية قرب تل أبيب بصواريخ وصفها بالنوعية. وأضاف الحزب أن استهدافه جاء ردا على الهجمات الإسرائيلية التي طالت مناطق عديدة من مناطق انتشار عناصره في لبنان.