يخطط الجيش الإسرائيلي لشن حملة عسكرية ممتدة في لبنان، يرجح أن تستمر حتى بعد انتهاء حرب إيران، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «فاينانشيال».
الحرب أصبحت مكتملة
وتوقع مسؤولون إسرائيليون الأسبوع الماضي أن تستمر حرب إيران لعدة أسابيع، في إطار محاولتهم تدمير قدرات طهران النووية والصاروخية، إضافة إلى الركائز الأمنية الرئيسية للنظام الإيراني.
لكن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بدا وكأنه يخفف من تقديراته في أحد تصريحاته العلنية العديدة، أمس (الإثنين)، عندما قال إن الحرب تسير أسرع من المتوقع، وإنها أصبحت مكتملة إلى حد كبير.
وقال أشخاص مطلعون على الخطط الإسرائيلية للصحيفة الأمريكية، إن الهجوم الإسرائيلي على لبنان، سيستمر على الأقل بقدر استمرار العمليات ضد إيران، وقد يتواصل حتى بعد أي وقف لإطلاق النار مع طهران.
مهاجمة بنى تحتية لحزب الله
وبعد غارات إسرائيلية ليلية على قرى في جنوب لبنان وشرقه، أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي تحذيراً بالإخلاء لسكان مناطق قريبة من جنوب نهر الليطاني. وطالب التحذير سكان جنوب نهر الليطاني بالانتقال فوراً إلى شماله. وحذر الجيش الإسرائيلي سكان مبان في مدينتي صور وصيدا اللبنانيتين بضرورة إخلائها تمهيدا لقصفها.
وقال الجيش في بيان مرفق بخريطتين إنه سيهاجم بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله. وأضاف نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في الخريطتين المرفقتين والمباني المجاورة لها: أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من مبان يستخدمها حزب الله... أنتم مضطرون لإخلائها فورا.
وكانت إسرائيل شنت غارات ليلية طالت قرى في جنوب لبنان وشرقه، في الوقت الذي تستهدف فيه إسرائيل مقاتلي حزب الله.
وأفادت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام اللبنانية أن الطيران الحربي المعادي شن ليلاً غارات على بلدات: المجادل، شقرا، وصريفا. وفي جزين، أغار الطيران على الريحان في جنوب لبنان. وأضافت الوكالة أما في البقاع الغربي، فنفذت إسرائيل غارات على مرتفعات عين التينة.
وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أن قواته نفذت أمس (الإثنين) غارات جديدة على مراكز أموال لجمعية القرض الحسن بلبنان. وقال إنه ضرب منصة أطلقت صواريخ من لبنان تجاه شمال إسرائيل.
من جهته قال حزب الله إنه استهدف قاعدة الرملة الإسرائيلية قرب تل أبيب بصواريخ وصفها بالنوعية. وأضاف الحزب أن استهدافه جاء ردا على الهجمات الإسرائيلية التي طالت مناطق عديدة من مناطق انتشار عناصره في لبنان.
The Israeli army is planning to launch an extended military campaign in Lebanon, which is expected to continue even after the end of the Iran war, according to the "Financial" newspaper.
The war has become complete
Israeli officials predicted last week that the Iran war would last for several weeks, as part of their efforts to destroy Tehran's nuclear and missile capabilities, in addition to the main security pillars of the Iranian regime.
However, U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to downplay his estimates in one of his many public statements yesterday (Monday), when he said that the war is progressing faster than expected and that it has largely become complete.
Sources familiar with the Israeli plans told the American newspaper that the Israeli attack on Lebanon will continue at least as long as operations against Iran, and may continue even after any ceasefire with Tehran.
Attacking Hezbollah infrastructure
After nighttime Israeli airstrikes on villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning to residents of areas near the southern Litani River. The warning urged residents of the southern Litani River to move immediately to the north. The Israeli army warned residents of buildings in the Lebanese cities of Tyre and Sidon to evacuate in preparation for bombing.
The army stated in a statement accompanied by two maps that it would attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah. It added, we urge residents of the buildings marked in red on the attached maps and the neighboring buildings: you are located near buildings used by Hezbollah... you must evacuate them immediately.
Israel had launched nighttime airstrikes targeting villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, while it is targeting Hezbollah fighters.
The Lebanese National News Agency reported that enemy warplanes carried out nighttime strikes on the towns of: Al-Majdal, Shuqra, and Sarifa. In Jezzine, the aircraft struck Al-Rihaneh in southern Lebanon. The agency added that in the western Bekaa, Israel conducted airstrikes on the heights of Ain al-Tineh.
The Israeli army announced that its forces carried out new strikes yesterday (Monday) on financial centers of the Good Loan Association in Lebanon. It stated that it struck a platform that launched rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel.
For its part, Hezbollah stated that it targeted the Ramla Israeli base near Tel Aviv with what it described as quality missiles. The party added that its targeting was in response to the Israeli attacks that affected many areas of its deployment in Lebanon.