The air defense systems of the Bahrain Defense Force intercepted and destroyed 84 missiles and 147 drones that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain since the onset of the Iranian aggression.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed - according to the Bahrain News Agency - the readiness of its combat system and ongoing operational efficiency to protect the country, stating that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private properties constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.