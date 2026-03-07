اعترضت منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين ودمرت 84 صاروخاً و147 طائرة مسيرة استهدفت مملكة البحرين منذ بدء الاعتداء الإيراني.

وأكدت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين -وفق وكالة أنباء البحرين- جاهزية منظومتها القتالية والكفاءة العملياتية المستمرة لحماية البلاد، مبينةً أن استخدام الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيرة في استهداف الأعيان المدنية والممتلكات الخاصة يعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وأن هذه الهجمات العشوائية تمثل تهديداً مباشراً للسلم والأمن الإقليميين.