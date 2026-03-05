نفى المتحدث باسم حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق التقارير التي تتحدث عن دور الإقليم في تسليح وإرسال الأحزاب الكردية المعارضة إلى داخل الأراضي الإيرانية.
وقال المتحدث إن تلك المزاعم التي تدعي بأننا جزء من مخطط لتسليح وإرسال الأحزاب الكردية المعارضة إلى داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، عارية عن الصحة تماماً ونحن ننفيها جملة وتفصيلاً، مضيفاً: حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق والأحزاب السياسية فيه ليسوا جزءاً من أي حملة لتوسيع رقعة الحرب والتوترات في المنطقة.
وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية قد نقلت عن وزارة الاستخبارات الإيرانية قولها إنها استهدفت مواقع تابعة لجماعات انفصالية كانت تعتزم التسلل عبر الحدود الغربية ما أسفر عن تكبدها خسائر فادحة.
وكانت وسائل إعلام عراقية قد ذكرت أمس، أن هناك تحركات لتحالف الجماعات الكردية الإيرانية المدعومة من أمريكا للانضمام إلى الحملة الأمريكية الإسرائيلية لإسقاط النظام الإيراني.
ونقل موقع «المونيتور» العراقي عن مصادر وصفها بـ«المطلعة» قولها إن القوات الكردية الإيرانية، التي تم تزويدها بالأسلحة والمعدات الأخرى، تستعد للعبور نحو إيران في غضون أيام، موضحة أنه كان من المتوقع أن تتم هذه الخطوة (الأحد)، عندما اتصل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالزعيمين الكرديين العراقيين، مسعود بارزاني وبافل طالباني، لمناقشة الأمر.
فيما قال مسؤول في ائتلاف القوى السياسية لكردستان إيران إن الجماعات الكردية المسلحة المتمركزة في العراق بدأت بالفعل هجوماً عسكرياً ضد قوات النظام الإيراني، موضحاً في تصريحات صحفية أن المقاتلين الأكراد المرتبطين بحزب حياة كردستان الحرة، اتخذوا مواقع قتالية داخل الأراضي الإيرانية (الإثنين).
The spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq denied reports about the region's role in arming and sending opposition Kurdish parties into Iranian territory.
The spokesperson stated that the claims alleging that we are part of a scheme to arm and send opposition Kurdish parties into Iranian territory are completely unfounded, and we deny them in their entirety, adding: The Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq and the political parties within it are not part of any campaign to expand the war and tensions in the region.
Iranian media reported that the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence stated it had targeted sites belonging to separatist groups that intended to infiltrate across the western border, resulting in heavy losses for them.
Iraqi media mentioned yesterday that there are movements for a coalition of Iranian Kurdish groups supported by the U.S. to join the American-Israeli campaign to overthrow the Iranian regime.
The Iraqi website "Al-Monitor" quoted sources described as "informed" saying that the Iranian Kurdish forces, which have been supplied with weapons and other equipment, are preparing to cross into Iran within days, noting that this step was expected to take place (on Sunday), when U.S. President Donald Trump contacted the Iraqi Kurdish leaders, Masoud Barzani and Pavel Talabani, to discuss the matter.
A spokesperson for the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan stated that the armed Kurdish groups stationed in Iraq have already begun a military attack against the Iranian regime's forces, explaining in press statements that the Kurdish fighters affiliated with the Free Life Party of Kurdistan have taken combat positions inside Iranian territory (on Monday).