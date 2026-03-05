The spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq denied reports about the region's role in arming and sending opposition Kurdish parties into Iranian territory.



The spokesperson stated that the claims alleging that we are part of a scheme to arm and send opposition Kurdish parties into Iranian territory are completely unfounded, and we deny them in their entirety, adding: The Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq and the political parties within it are not part of any campaign to expand the war and tensions in the region.



Iranian media reported that the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence stated it had targeted sites belonging to separatist groups that intended to infiltrate across the western border, resulting in heavy losses for them.



Iraqi media mentioned yesterday that there are movements for a coalition of Iranian Kurdish groups supported by the U.S. to join the American-Israeli campaign to overthrow the Iranian regime.



The Iraqi website "Al-Monitor" quoted sources described as "informed" saying that the Iranian Kurdish forces, which have been supplied with weapons and other equipment, are preparing to cross into Iran within days, noting that this step was expected to take place (on Sunday), when U.S. President Donald Trump contacted the Iraqi Kurdish leaders, Masoud Barzani and Pavel Talabani, to discuss the matter.



A spokesperson for the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan stated that the armed Kurdish groups stationed in Iraq have already begun a military attack against the Iranian regime's forces, explaining in press statements that the Kurdish fighters affiliated with the Free Life Party of Kurdistan have taken combat positions inside Iranian territory (on Monday).