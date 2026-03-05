نفى المتحدث باسم حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق التقارير التي تتحدث عن دور الإقليم في تسليح وإرسال الأحزاب الكردية المعارضة إلى داخل الأراضي الإيرانية.


وقال المتحدث إن تلك المزاعم التي تدعي بأننا جزء من مخطط لتسليح وإرسال الأحزاب الكردية المعارضة إلى داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، عارية عن الصحة تماماً ونحن ننفيها جملة وتفصيلاً، مضيفاً: حكومة إقليم كردستان العراق والأحزاب السياسية فيه ليسوا جزءاً من أي حملة لتوسيع رقعة الحرب والتوترات في المنطقة.


وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية قد نقلت عن وزارة الاستخبارات الإيرانية قولها إنها استهدفت مواقع تابعة لجماعات انفصالية كانت تعتزم التسلل عبر الحدود الغربية ما أسفر عن تكبدها خسائر فادحة.


وكانت وسائل إعلام عراقية قد ذكرت أمس، أن هناك تحركات لتحالف الجماعات الكردية الإيرانية المدعومة من أمريكا للانضمام إلى الحملة الأمريكية الإسرائيلية لإسقاط النظام الإيراني.


ونقل موقع «المونيتور» العراقي عن مصادر وصفها بـ«المطلعة» قولها إن القوات الكردية الإيرانية، التي تم تزويدها بالأسلحة والمعدات الأخرى، تستعد للعبور نحو إيران في غضون أيام، موضحة أنه كان من المتوقع أن تتم هذه الخطوة (الأحد)، عندما اتصل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالزعيمين الكرديين العراقيين، مسعود بارزاني وبافل طالباني، لمناقشة الأمر.


فيما قال مسؤول في ائتلاف القوى السياسية لكردستان إيران إن الجماعات الكردية المسلحة المتمركزة في العراق بدأت بالفعل هجوماً عسكرياً ضد قوات النظام الإيراني، موضحاً في تصريحات صحفية أن المقاتلين الأكراد المرتبطين بحزب حياة كردستان الحرة، اتخذوا مواقع قتالية داخل الأراضي الإيرانية (الإثنين).