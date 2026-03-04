Two Iranian sources announced that the son of the late Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, survived the American and Israeli airstrike that targeted his father's headquarters and several influential military figures last Saturday.



The sources added in a statement today (Wednesday) that the ruling establishment views him as a potential successor to his father, according to what Reuters reported.



The Assembly of Experts, tasked with selecting the new Supreme Leader to succeed Khamenei, stated that it is on the verge of making a decision, as reported by Iranian television.



For his part, the head of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council in Iran, Mohammad Hossein Mousa Pour, announced that the funeral ceremonies for the late leader Ali Khamenei will begin today at 22:00 local time and will last for three days.



Mousa Pour said: "Starting tonight, Imam Khomeini Mosque will host the people, where funeral ceremonies will be held around the clock in the prayer hall for three days."



Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened to assassinate anyone who assumes the position of Supreme Leader of Iran. Gallant wrote in a statement published on the platform "X": "Any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to continue the plan to destroy Israel and threaten the United States, the free world, and regional countries, and to oppress the Iranian people, will become a legitimate target for elimination without conditions."



Israel carried out a strike yesterday (Tuesday) targeting the Office of the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom. A spokesperson for the Israeli army confirmed the strike but noted that the results are still being verified.



For its part, Iranian authorities confirmed that there were no injuries from the attack, explaining that all individuals in the Assembly of Experts building had been evacuated in advance.



Israel and the United States began a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28, which resulted in the deaths of several prominent Iranian leaders, including the Supreme Leader and the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Pakpour, and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Abdolrahim Mousavi.