أعلن مصدران إيرانيان أن نجل المرشد الإيراني الراحل مجتبى خامنئي، نجا من الهجوم الجوي الأمريكي والإسرائيلي الذي استهدف مقر والده وعددا من الشخصيات العسكرية المؤثرة، السبت الماضي.


وأضاف المصدران في تصريح، اليوم(الأربعاء)، أن المؤسسة الحاكمة تنظر إليه على أنه الخليفة المحتمل لوالده، وفق ما نقلت وكالة رويترز.


وأفاد مجلس الخبراء المكلف باختيار الزعيم الأعلى الجديد خلفا لخامنئي، بأنه على وشك اتخاذ القرار، وفق ما أفاد التلفزيون الإيراني.


من جانبه، أعلن رئيس المجلس التنسيقي للتبليغ الإسلامي في إيران محمد حسين موسى بور، أن مراسم تشييع المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي تم تأجيلها لوقت لاحق بعد أن كان من المقرر أن تبدأ اليوم عند الساعة 22:00 بالتوقيت المحلي، وتستمر 3 أيام.


وقال بور: «ابتداءً من هذه الليلة سيستضيف مسجد الإمام الخميني الشعب، حيث ستقام مراسم تشييع على مدار الساعة في قاعة الصلاة لمدة ثلاثة أيام».


في حين، هدد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، باغتيال أي شخص يتولى منصب المرشد الأعلى لإيران. وكتب كاتس في بيان نُشر على منصة «إكس»: «أي قائد يعيّنه النظام الإيراني للاستمرار بخطة تدمير إسرائيل وتهديد الولايات المتحدة والعالم الحر ودول المنطقة، وقمع الشعب الإيراني، سيصبح هدفاً مشروعاً للتصفية دون قيد أو شروط».


وشنت إسرائيل، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضربة استهدفت مكتب مجلس خبراء القيادة في مدينة قم. وأكد متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ الضربة، لكنه أشار إلى أن نتائجها لا تزال قيد التحقق.


من جانبها، أكدت السلطات الإيرانية عدم وقوع إصابات جراء الهجوم، موضحة أنه جرى إجلاء جميع الموجودين في مبنى مجلس الخبراء مسبقاً.


وبدأت إسرائيل وأمريكا في 28 فبراير الماضي عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران، أسفرت عن مقتل عدد من أبرز القادة الإيرانيين، من بينهم المرشد الأعلى وقائد الحرس الثوري، محمد باكبور، ورئيس الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة، عبد الرحيم موسوي.