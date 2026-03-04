أعلن مصدران إيرانيان أن نجل المرشد الإيراني الراحل مجتبى خامنئي، نجا من الهجوم الجوي الأمريكي والإسرائيلي الذي استهدف مقر والده وعددا من الشخصيات العسكرية المؤثرة، السبت الماضي.
وأضاف المصدران في تصريح، اليوم(الأربعاء)، أن المؤسسة الحاكمة تنظر إليه على أنه الخليفة المحتمل لوالده، وفق ما نقلت وكالة رويترز.
وأفاد مجلس الخبراء المكلف باختيار الزعيم الأعلى الجديد خلفا لخامنئي، بأنه على وشك اتخاذ القرار، وفق ما أفاد التلفزيون الإيراني.
من جانبه، أعلن رئيس المجلس التنسيقي للتبليغ الإسلامي في إيران محمد حسين موسى بور، أن مراسم تشييع المرشد الراحل علي خامنئي تم تأجيلها لوقت لاحق بعد أن كان من المقرر أن تبدأ اليوم عند الساعة 22:00 بالتوقيت المحلي، وتستمر 3 أيام.
وقال بور: «ابتداءً من هذه الليلة سيستضيف مسجد الإمام الخميني الشعب، حيث ستقام مراسم تشييع على مدار الساعة في قاعة الصلاة لمدة ثلاثة أيام».
في حين، هدد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، باغتيال أي شخص يتولى منصب المرشد الأعلى لإيران. وكتب كاتس في بيان نُشر على منصة «إكس»: «أي قائد يعيّنه النظام الإيراني للاستمرار بخطة تدمير إسرائيل وتهديد الولايات المتحدة والعالم الحر ودول المنطقة، وقمع الشعب الإيراني، سيصبح هدفاً مشروعاً للتصفية دون قيد أو شروط».
وشنت إسرائيل، أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضربة استهدفت مكتب مجلس خبراء القيادة في مدينة قم. وأكد متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ الضربة، لكنه أشار إلى أن نتائجها لا تزال قيد التحقق.
من جانبها، أكدت السلطات الإيرانية عدم وقوع إصابات جراء الهجوم، موضحة أنه جرى إجلاء جميع الموجودين في مبنى مجلس الخبراء مسبقاً.
وبدأت إسرائيل وأمريكا في 28 فبراير الماضي عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق ضد إيران، أسفرت عن مقتل عدد من أبرز القادة الإيرانيين، من بينهم المرشد الأعلى وقائد الحرس الثوري، محمد باكبور، ورئيس الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة، عبد الرحيم موسوي.
Two Iranian sources announced that the son of the late Iranian leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, survived the American and Israeli airstrike that targeted his father's headquarters and several influential military figures last Saturday.
The sources added in a statement today (Wednesday) that the ruling establishment views him as a potential successor to his father, according to what Reuters reported.
The Assembly of Experts, tasked with selecting the new Supreme Leader to succeed Khamenei, stated that it is on the verge of making a decision, as reported by Iranian television.
For his part, the head of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council in Iran, Mohammad Hossein Mousa Pour, announced that the funeral ceremonies for the late leader Ali Khamenei will begin today at 22:00 local time and will last for three days.
Mousa Pour said: "Starting tonight, Imam Khomeini Mosque will host the people, where funeral ceremonies will be held around the clock in the prayer hall for three days."
Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened to assassinate anyone who assumes the position of Supreme Leader of Iran. Gallant wrote in a statement published on the platform "X": "Any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to continue the plan to destroy Israel and threaten the United States, the free world, and regional countries, and to oppress the Iranian people, will become a legitimate target for elimination without conditions."
Israel carried out a strike yesterday (Tuesday) targeting the Office of the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom. A spokesperson for the Israeli army confirmed the strike but noted that the results are still being verified.
For its part, Iranian authorities confirmed that there were no injuries from the attack, explaining that all individuals in the Assembly of Experts building had been evacuated in advance.
Israel and the United States began a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28, which resulted in the deaths of several prominent Iranian leaders, including the Supreme Leader and the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Pakpour, and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Abdolrahim Mousavi.