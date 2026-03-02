The head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, announced today (Monday) that the Natanz nuclear facility was subjected to a two-phase Israeli and American attack.



Eslami stated in a message to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi: "We protest against the repeated brutal attacks carried out by the American and Israeli regimes against nuclear facilities," explaining that these attacks represent a violation of the Geneva Conventions, the regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the comprehensive safeguards agreement between Iran and the agency.



Eslami called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to put an end to what he described as "a state of silence and inaction and to condemn these actions that violate international laws and to fulfill its obligations as stipulated in its statute."



In contrast, the Israeli envoy to the United Nations confirmed that the military operation against Iran will continue as long as necessary, emphasizing that Tel Aviv will not allow Tehran to possess nuclear weapons.



On another note, American media revealed today (Monday) that two employees of the U.S. Department of Defense were injured in an attack on a hotel in Bahrain.



The Washington Post reported, citing a diplomatic cable, that two employees of the U.S. Department of Defense were injured in an Iranian attack on a hotel in Bahrain. The cable, which was sent yesterday, did not provide additional details, and the State Department did not comment, while the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for more information.



The newspaper did not specify whether the injured were military or civilians.



The Crown Plaza hotel in the Bahraini capital, Manama, was hit by an Iranian strike yesterday.



The U.S. embassy in Bahrain advised American citizens that hotels may be targets for attacks and encouraged American citizens to avoid hotels in Manama.



This came at a time when U.S. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins announced that 18 U.S. military personnel were seriously injured as part of the military operation against Iran, without specifying the location and time of their injuries.