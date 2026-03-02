أعلن رئيس منظمة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية محمد إسلامي اليوم (الإثنين) تعرض منشأة نطنز النووية لهجوم إسرائيلي وأمريكي على مرحلتين.


وقال إسلامي في رسالة لمدير عام الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل جروسي: «نحتج على الهجمات الوحشية المتكررة التي يشنها النظامان الأمريكي والإسرائيلي ضد المنشآت النووية»، موضحاً أن هذه الهجمات تمثل انتهاكاً لاتفاقيات جنيف ولنظام الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية ومعاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية واتفاق الضمانات الشامل بين إيران والوكالة.


وطالب إسلامي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لوضع حد لما وصفها «حالة الصمت وعدم التحرك وإدانة هذه الإجراءات المخالفة للقوانين الدولية والقيام بواجباتها المنصوص عليها في نظامها الأساسي».


بالمقابل، أكد مبعوث إسرائيل لدى الأمم المتحدة أن العملية العسكرية ضد إيران ستستمر طالما استدعى الأمر ذلك، مشدداً على أن تل أبيب لن تسمح بامتلاك طهران أسلحة نووية.


من جهة أخرى، كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (الإثنين) إصابة إثنين من موظفي وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية في هجوم على فندق بالبحرين.


ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن برقية دبلوماسية أن اثنين من موظفي وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية أصيبوا في هجوم إيراني على فندق بالبحرين، ولم تقدم البرقية، التي أُرسلت أمس، تفاصيل إضافية، كما لم تعلّق وزارة الخارجية، ولم تستجب وزارة الدفاع على الفور لطلبات الحصول على مزيد من المعلومات.


ولم تحدد الصحيفة ما إذا كان المصابون عسكريين او مدنيين.


وكان فندق «كراون بلازا»، في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة قد تعرض لضربة إيرانية أمس.


ونصحت السفارة الأمريكية في البحرين المواطنين الأمريكيين بأن الفنادق قد تكون هدفاً للهجمات، وتشجع المواطنين الأمريكيين على تجنب الفنادق في المنامة.


جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي أعلن المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تيم هوكينز إصابة 18 من أفراد الخدمة العسكرية الأمريكية بجروح خطيرة في إطار العملية العسكرية ضد إيران، ولم يحدد المتحدث مكان وزمان إصابتهم.