أعلن رئيس منظمة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية محمد إسلامي اليوم (الإثنين) تعرض منشأة نطنز النووية لهجوم إسرائيلي وأمريكي على مرحلتين.
وقال إسلامي في رسالة لمدير عام الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل جروسي: «نحتج على الهجمات الوحشية المتكررة التي يشنها النظامان الأمريكي والإسرائيلي ضد المنشآت النووية»، موضحاً أن هذه الهجمات تمثل انتهاكاً لاتفاقيات جنيف ولنظام الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية ومعاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية واتفاق الضمانات الشامل بين إيران والوكالة.
وطالب إسلامي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية لوضع حد لما وصفها «حالة الصمت وعدم التحرك وإدانة هذه الإجراءات المخالفة للقوانين الدولية والقيام بواجباتها المنصوص عليها في نظامها الأساسي».
بالمقابل، أكد مبعوث إسرائيل لدى الأمم المتحدة أن العملية العسكرية ضد إيران ستستمر طالما استدعى الأمر ذلك، مشدداً على أن تل أبيب لن تسمح بامتلاك طهران أسلحة نووية.
من جهة أخرى، كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (الإثنين) إصابة إثنين من موظفي وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية في هجوم على فندق بالبحرين.
ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن برقية دبلوماسية أن اثنين من موظفي وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية أصيبوا في هجوم إيراني على فندق بالبحرين، ولم تقدم البرقية، التي أُرسلت أمس، تفاصيل إضافية، كما لم تعلّق وزارة الخارجية، ولم تستجب وزارة الدفاع على الفور لطلبات الحصول على مزيد من المعلومات.
ولم تحدد الصحيفة ما إذا كان المصابون عسكريين او مدنيين.
وكان فندق «كراون بلازا»، في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة قد تعرض لضربة إيرانية أمس.
ونصحت السفارة الأمريكية في البحرين المواطنين الأمريكيين بأن الفنادق قد تكون هدفاً للهجمات، وتشجع المواطنين الأمريكيين على تجنب الفنادق في المنامة.
جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي أعلن المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تيم هوكينز إصابة 18 من أفراد الخدمة العسكرية الأمريكية بجروح خطيرة في إطار العملية العسكرية ضد إيران، ولم يحدد المتحدث مكان وزمان إصابتهم.
The head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, announced today (Monday) that the Natanz nuclear facility was subjected to a two-phase Israeli and American attack.
Eslami stated in a message to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi: "We protest against the repeated brutal attacks carried out by the American and Israeli regimes against nuclear facilities," explaining that these attacks represent a violation of the Geneva Conventions, the regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the comprehensive safeguards agreement between Iran and the agency.
Eslami called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to put an end to what he described as "a state of silence and inaction and to condemn these actions that violate international laws and to fulfill its obligations as stipulated in its statute."
In contrast, the Israeli envoy to the United Nations confirmed that the military operation against Iran will continue as long as necessary, emphasizing that Tel Aviv will not allow Tehran to possess nuclear weapons.
On another note, American media revealed today (Monday) that two employees of the U.S. Department of Defense were injured in an attack on a hotel in Bahrain.
The Washington Post reported, citing a diplomatic cable, that two employees of the U.S. Department of Defense were injured in an Iranian attack on a hotel in Bahrain. The cable, which was sent yesterday, did not provide additional details, and the State Department did not comment, while the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
The newspaper did not specify whether the injured were military or civilians.
The Crown Plaza hotel in the Bahraini capital, Manama, was hit by an Iranian strike yesterday.
The U.S. embassy in Bahrain advised American citizens that hotels may be targets for attacks and encouraged American citizens to avoid hotels in Manama.
This came at a time when U.S. Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins announced that 18 U.S. military personnel were seriously injured as part of the military operation against Iran, without specifying the location and time of their injuries.