أعلن المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي، اليوم (السبت)، أن قوات الدفاع المدني سيطرت على حريق وقع في أحد أبنية منطقة نخلة جميرا، مشيراً إلى وقوع 4 إصابات جراء الحادثة، وتم عمل الإسعافات الأولية لهم ونقلهم على الفور لتلقي العلاج اللازم.

وقال المكتب الإعلامي في بيان إن السلطات المعنية في دبي أكدت القيام بكامل التدابير اللازمة لضمان أمن وسلامة الجميع كأولوية قصوى تحشد لها كافة الإمكانات الممكنة بالتنسيق مع جميع الجهات ذات الصلة.

بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية اليوم اعتراض الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية بنجاح موجة جديدة من الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية التي تم إطلاقها تجاه الدولة، موضحة أنه تم التعامل معها بكفاءة عالية، دون وقوع أي أضرار مادية جسيمة، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الإماراتية (وام).

وأوضحت الوزارة أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أية تهديدات، وأنها تتخذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة للتصدي بحزم لكل ما يستهدف زعزعة أمن الدولة واستقرارها، مشددة على أن سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار تمثّل أولوية قصوى لا يمكن التهاون فيها.

وقالت الوزارة إن عدداً من الشظايا التي تم اعتراضها بواسطة الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية سقطت في مناطق متفرقة من إمارتي أبوظبي ودبي، مؤكدة عدم وجود إصابات في المواقع. وشددت على أن هذا الاستهداف يُعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للسيادة الوطنية وللقانون الدولي، وتحتفظ بحقها الكامل في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها ومواطنيها، وبما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.