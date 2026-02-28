The media office of the Dubai government announced today (Saturday) that the civil defense forces have controlled a fire that occurred in one of the buildings in the Palm Jumeirah area, noting that there were 4 injuries as a result of the incident, and first aid was provided to them and they were immediately transferred to receive the necessary treatment.



The media office stated in a statement that the relevant authorities in Dubai confirmed that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the safety and security of everyone as a top priority, mobilizing all possible resources in coordination with all relevant parties.



For its part, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced today the successful interception by the UAE air defenses of a new wave of Iranian missiles and drones that were launched towards the state, clarifying that they were dealt with efficiently, without any significant material damage, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The ministry indicated that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront anything that targets the security and stability of the state, emphasizing that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is a top priority that cannot be compromised.



The ministry stated that a number of fragments intercepted by the UAE air defenses fell in various areas of the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, confirming that there were no injuries at the sites.



It emphasized that this targeting constitutes a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and it reserves the full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and citizens, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.