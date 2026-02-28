في إطار حشد بحري واسع النطاق، شاركت أكثر من 10 سفن حربية أمريكية انتشرت بالمنطقة في دعم العمليات العسكرية المرتبطة بالهجوم على إيران.
ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست»، عن مسؤول في البحرية الأمريكية، تحدث شريطة عدم الكشف عن هويته، قوله: إن مدمرتين أمريكيتين هما «يو إس إس مايكل مورفي» و«يو إس إس ميتشر»، إلى جانب سفينتي القتال الساحلي «يو إس إس كانبيرا» و«يو إس إس سانتا باربرا»، تمركزت قرب مضيق هرمز حتى يوم الجمعة.
وأضاف أن البحرية الأمريكية عززت وجودها في بحر العرب بحاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن»، و7 مدمرات هي: «يو إس إس فرانك إي. بيترسن جونيور»، و«يو إس إس سبروانس»، و«يو إس إس ديلبرت بلاك»، و«يو إس إس جون فين»، و«يو إس إس ماكفول»، و«يو إس إس ميليوس» و«يو إس إس بينكني».
ولفت إلى وجود سفينة القتال الساحلي «يو إس إس تولسا» في بحر العرب، في حين وصلت حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد» إلى المنطقة بعد إبحارها من البحر الكاريبي لدعم العمليات.
من جانبه، أفصح مسؤول أمريكي أن الهجوم على إيران نُفذ عبر قوة مشتركة ضمت طائرات تابعة للبحرية والقوات الجوية، وذخائر أُطلقت من سفن حربية، إضافة إلى مشاركة أصول من قوات الفضاء والجيش ومشاة البحرية.
وشنت إسرائيل وأمريكا عملية عسكرية مشتركة على إيران، استهدفت العاصمة طهران بشكل مكثف، فضلاً عن مناطق أخرى. في حين أكدت مصادر إسرائيلية أن قادة النظام الإيراني على قائمة الاستهداف.
واندلعت الحرب بعد أن أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الجمعة)، عن امتعاضه من مسار المفاوضات النووية مع الجانب الإيراني، مؤكداً أنه لن يقبل بأي شكل من أشكال تخصيب اليورانيوم في الداخل الإيراني، وهو ما رفضته طهران سابقاً.
As part of a large-scale naval mobilization, more than 10 American warships deployed in the region participated in supporting military operations related to the attack on Iran.
The Washington Post reported, citing a U.S. Navy official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that two American destroyers, the USS Michael Murphy and the USS Mitzcher, along with the two coastal combat ships USS Canberra and USS Santa Barbara, were stationed near the Strait of Hormuz until Friday.
He added that the U.S. Navy has reinforced its presence in the Arabian Sea with the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and seven destroyers: USS Frank E. Peterson Jr., USS Spruance, USS Delbert Black, USS John Finn, USS McFaul, USS Milius, and USS Pinckney.
He noted the presence of the coastal combat ship USS Tulsa in the Arabian Sea, while the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in the region after sailing from the Caribbean to support operations.
For his part, an American official revealed that the attack on Iran was carried out by a joint force that included aircraft from the Navy and Air Force, munitions launched from warships, in addition to the participation of assets from the Space Force, Army, and Marine Corps.
Israel and the U.S. launched a joint military operation against Iran, targeting the capital Tehran intensively, as well as other areas. Israeli sources confirmed that the leaders of the Iranian regime were on the target list.
The war erupted after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the course of nuclear negotiations with the Iranian side yesterday (Friday), affirming that he would not accept any form of uranium enrichment inside Iran, which Tehran had previously rejected.