في إطار حشد بحري واسع النطاق، شاركت أكثر من 10 سفن حربية أمريكية انتشرت بالمنطقة في دعم العمليات العسكرية المرتبطة بالهجوم على إيران.


ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست»، عن مسؤول في البحرية الأمريكية، تحدث شريطة عدم الكشف عن هويته، قوله: إن مدمرتين أمريكيتين هما «يو إس إس مايكل مورفي» و«يو إس إس ميتشر»، إلى جانب سفينتي القتال الساحلي «يو إس إس كانبيرا» و«يو إس إس سانتا باربرا»، تمركزت قرب مضيق هرمز حتى يوم الجمعة.


وأضاف أن البحرية الأمريكية عززت وجودها في بحر العرب بحاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن»، و7 مدمرات هي: «يو إس إس فرانك إي. بيترسن جونيور»، و«يو إس إس سبروانس»، و«يو إس إس ديلبرت بلاك»، و«يو إس إس جون فين»، و«يو إس إس ماكفول»، و«يو إس إس ميليوس» و«يو إس إس بينكني».


ولفت إلى وجود سفينة القتال الساحلي «يو إس إس تولسا» في بحر العرب، في حين وصلت حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس جيرالد آر. فورد» إلى المنطقة بعد إبحارها من البحر الكاريبي لدعم العمليات.


من جانبه، أفصح مسؤول أمريكي أن الهجوم على إيران نُفذ عبر قوة مشتركة ضمت طائرات تابعة للبحرية والقوات الجوية، وذخائر أُطلقت من سفن حربية، إضافة إلى مشاركة أصول من قوات الفضاء والجيش ومشاة البحرية.


وشنت إسرائيل وأمريكا عملية عسكرية مشتركة على إيران، استهدفت العاصمة طهران بشكل مكثف، فضلاً عن مناطق أخرى. في حين أكدت مصادر إسرائيلية أن قادة النظام الإيراني على قائمة الاستهداف.


واندلعت الحرب بعد أن أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الجمعة)، عن امتعاضه من مسار المفاوضات النووية مع الجانب الإيراني، مؤكداً أنه لن يقبل بأي شكل من أشكال تخصيب اليورانيوم في الداخل الإيراني، وهو ما رفضته طهران سابقاً.