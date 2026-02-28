In the first Egyptian comment on the Iran war, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Iran's targeting of the unity and territorial integrity of sister Arab countries and its violation of their sovereignty, including Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, and the serious risks this entails that threaten the security and stability of Arab countries and the entire region.



The Foreign Ministry emphasized in an official statement today (Saturday) the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of these countries and the unity and integrity of their territories, adhering to the principle of good neighborliness, and exercising the utmost restraint during this critical phase in the region's history, prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to avoid expanding the conflict and preventing the region from slipping into a cycle of escalation that is difficult to contain, which threatens regional and international security and peace.



The statement added: "The Arab Republic of Egypt expresses its deep concern regarding the serious military escalation taking place in the region and the risks it entails of expanding the conflict, leading to the entire region slipping into a state of total chaos that will undoubtedly have catastrophic repercussions on regional and international security, stability, and peace."



Egypt reiterated the utmost importance of political and peaceful solutions, stating that military solutions will only lead to more violence and bloodshed, and that the only way to ensure security and stability lies in adhering to the option of diplomacy and dialogue.