في أول تعليق مصري على حرب إيران، دانت الخارجية المصرية بشدة استهداف ايران وحدة وسلامة أراضي دول عربية شقيقة وانتهاك سيادتها، بما في ذلك قطر والإمارات والكويت والبحرين والأردن، وما ينطوي على ذلك من مخاطر جسيمة تهدد أمن واستقرار الدول العربية والمنطقة برمتها.


وشددت الخارجية في بيان رسمي، اليوم (السبت) على ضرورة احترام سيادة هذه الدول ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها واحترام مبدأ حسن الجوار والتحلي بأقصى درجات ضبط النفس في هذه المرحلة الفارقة من تاريخ المنطقة، وتغليب لغة الحوار والدبلوماسية، تفادياً لتوسيع نطاق الصراع وانزلاق المنطقة إلى دوامة من التصعيد يصعب احتواؤه وبما يهدد الأمن والسلم الإقليميين والدوليين.


وأضاف البيان: «تعرب جمهورية مصر العربية عن بالغ القلق ازاء التصعيد العسكري الخطير الذي تشهده المنطقة وما ينطوي عليه من مخاطر توسيع رقعة الصراع ويؤدي إلى انزلاق المنطقة بأسرها إلى حالة من الفوضى الشاملة التي سيكون لها دون شك تداعيات كارثية على الأمن والاستقرار والسلم الإقليمي والدولي».


وجددت مصر التأكيد على الأهمية البالغة للحلول السياسية والسلمية وأن الحلول العسكرية لن تفضي سوى الى المزيد من العنف وإراقة الدماء، وأن السبيل الوحيد لضمان الأمن والاستقرار يكمن في الالتزام بخيار الدبلوماسية والحوار.