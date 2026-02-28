توقعت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن يطال الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران عدداً من المنشآت النووية، أبرزها أصفهان، ونطنز، وبارشين.


وحسب الصحيفة، فإن منشأة أصفهان تضم عدداً من المباني التي ما زالت قائمة، ويُعتقد أنها تحتوي على مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب، بما في ذلك نحو 440 كيلوغراماً من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب القريب من درجة الاستخدام العسكري.


وفي منطقة أصفهان، أعلنت طهران في يونيو الماضي افتتاح موقع تخصيب جديد.


وأبلغت إيران الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية أن الموقع تعرض لهجوم العام الماضي، دون توفر أدلة تؤكد ذلك، فيما لم يتضح بعد ما إذا كان الموقع قيد التشغيل.


فيما يُعد مجمع الأنفاق الذي بنته إيران في جبل بيكاكس قرب نطنز موقعاً محتملاً لأي استهداف جديد، إذ لم يتعرض للقصف سابقاً. وتقول تقارير إن بعض هذه الأنفاق يقع على أعماق كبيرة تحت الأرض.


أما موقع بارشين العسكري، فقد استهدف من قبل، ويُعتقد أن أنشطة مرتبطة بالبرنامج النووي جرت فيه، في حين تشير تقارير إلى تعزيز إجراءات الحماية حوله أخيراً. وتعرض مبنى في طهران يُعرف بمقر سبند للقصف الصيف الماضي، مع مؤشرات على أعمال إعادة بناء فيه.


و تعرضت مواقع نووية إيرانية رئيسية لأضرار جسيمة جراء ضربات أمريكية وإسرائيلية الصيف الماضي، فيما تشير تقارير إلى استمرار أعمال إيرانية في محيط بعض هذه المنشآت.


وشملت الضربات مواقع أصفهان وفوردو ونطنز، التي توصف بأنها المراكز الأساسية للبرنامج النووي الإيراني، ولا تزال متضررة بشدة رغم أعمال ترميم محدودة.


ولم تشمل الضربات السابقة محطة بوشهر للطاقة النووية أو مفاعل طهران للأبحاث، وكلاهما لم يتعرض لهجوم.