The "Wall Street Journal" predicted that the American-Israeli attack on Iran would target several nuclear facilities, most notably Isfahan, Natanz, and Parchin.



According to the newspaper, the Isfahan facility includes several buildings that are still standing, and it is believed to contain Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, including about 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium close to military-grade levels.



In the Isfahan area, Tehran announced last June the opening of a new enrichment site.



Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that the site was attacked last year, although there is no evidence to confirm this, and it remains unclear whether the site is operational.



The tunnel complex built by Iran in the Pekaks Mountain near Natanz is considered a potential target for any new strikes, as it has not been bombed previously. Reports indicate that some of these tunnels are located at great depths underground.



The Parchin military site has been targeted before, and it is believed that activities related to the nuclear program took place there, while reports indicate that protective measures around it have been recently strengthened. A building in Tehran known as the Spand headquarters was bombed last summer, with signs of reconstruction taking place.



Major Iranian nuclear sites suffered significant damage due to American and Israeli strikes last summer, while reports indicate that Iranian activities continue in the vicinity of some of these facilities.



The strikes included the Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz sites, which are described as the core centers of the Iranian nuclear program, and they remain severely damaged despite limited restoration efforts.



The previous strikes did not include the Bushehr nuclear power plant or the Tehran research reactor, both of which have not been attacked.