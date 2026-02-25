يغادر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إيران، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى جنيف للمشاركة في المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.
ومن المقرر عقد جولة ثالثة من المحادثات، غداً (الخميس)، في جنيف بوساطة عُمانية، غير أن التوصل إلى اتفاق سيكون «مهمة صعبة» في ظل عمق الخلافات، بحسب تقرير نشره مركز الأبحاث الأمريكي «إنترناشونال كرايسيس غروب».
ومن المنتظر أن يقدّم عراقجي «مسودة أولى» للنص إلى الفريق الأمريكي، الذي يضم المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر صهر الرئيس الأمريكي.
وكتب محللو «كرايسيس غروب» أن إيران والولايات المتحدة لم تكونا يوما أقرب إلى حافة نزاع كبير بعد نحو 5 عقود من العداء العميق والتواصل المتقطع.
وأضافوا أنه في حال فشل المفاوضات فإن نيات واشنطن «لا تزال غير واضحة»، مشيرين إلى أنه رغم حجم «الأسطول» المنتشر في الخليج، يبدي ترمب ميلاً إلى حروب قصيرة يمكنه عرضها بسهولة على أنها نجاحات، بدلاً من الانخراط في نزاع مكلف وفوضوي.
وقال عراقجي، أمس (الثلاثاء)، إن التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة أصبح في المتناول، لكن فقط في حالة منح الأولوية للسبل الدبلوماسية، وذلك قبل يومين من محادثات متوقعة بين الجانبين في جنيف.
وأضاف في منشور على منصة إكس: «ستستأنف إيران المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة في جنيف بعزم على التوصل إلى اتفاق عادل ومنصف في أقصر وقت ممكن».
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني مجيد تخت روانجي إن طهران مستعدة لاتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة، وذلك مع قرب انطلاق جولة جديدة من المحادثات بين البلدين.
وأضاف أن أي هجوم أمريكي على إيران يُعد «مقامرة حقيقية»، مؤكداً أن طهران مستعدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع واشنطن في أسرع وقت ممكن.
وبحسب ما أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي، بدأ الحرس الثوري الإيراني مناورات عسكرية على طول الساحل الجنوبي قبالة الخليج العربي.
The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leaving Iran today (Wednesday) for Geneva to participate in negotiations with the United States.
A third round of talks is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) in Geneva, mediated by Oman, but reaching an agreement will be a "difficult task" given the depth of the disagreements, according to a report published by the American research center "International Crisis Group."
Araghchi is expected to present a "first draft" of the text to the American team, which includes envoy Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American president.
Analysts from the "Crisis Group" wrote that Iran and the United States have never been closer to the brink of a major conflict after nearly five decades of deep animosity and intermittent communication.
They added that if the negotiations fail, Washington's intentions "remain unclear," noting that despite the size of the "fleet" deployed in the Gulf, Trump shows a tendency toward short wars that he can easily present as successes, rather than engaging in a costly and chaotic conflict.
Araghchi stated yesterday (Tuesday) that reaching an agreement with the United States has become attainable, but only if diplomatic avenues are prioritized, just two days before expected talks between the two sides in Geneva.
He added in a post on the X platform: "Iran will resume talks with the United States in Geneva with a determination to reach a fair and just agreement as soon as possible."
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Tehran is ready to take all necessary measures to reach an agreement with the United States, as a new round of talks between the two countries approaches.
He added that any American attack on Iran would be a "real gamble," emphasizing that Tehran is prepared to reach an agreement with Washington as quickly as possible.
According to state television, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has begun military maneuvers along the southern coast opposite the Arabian Gulf.