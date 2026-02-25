يغادر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إيران، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى جنيف للمشاركة في المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.


ومن المقرر عقد جولة ثالثة من المحادثات، غداً (الخميس)، في جنيف بوساطة عُمانية، غير أن التوصل إلى اتفاق سيكون «مهمة صعبة» في ظل عمق الخلافات، بحسب تقرير نشره مركز الأبحاث الأمريكي «إنترناشونال كرايسيس غروب».


ومن المنتظر أن يقدّم عراقجي «مسودة أولى» للنص إلى الفريق الأمريكي، الذي يضم المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر صهر الرئيس الأمريكي.


وكتب محللو «كرايسيس غروب» أن إيران والولايات المتحدة لم تكونا يوما أقرب إلى حافة نزاع كبير بعد نحو 5 عقود من العداء العميق والتواصل المتقطع.


وأضافوا أنه في حال فشل المفاوضات فإن نيات واشنطن «لا تزال غير واضحة»، مشيرين إلى أنه رغم حجم «الأسطول» المنتشر في الخليج، يبدي ترمب ميلاً إلى حروب قصيرة يمكنه عرضها بسهولة على أنها نجاحات، بدلاً من الانخراط في نزاع مكلف وفوضوي.


وقال عراقجي، أمس (الثلاثاء)، إن التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة أصبح في المتناول، لكن فقط في حالة منح الأولوية للسبل الدبلوماسية، وذلك قبل يومين من محادثات متوقعة بين الجانبين في جنيف.


وأضاف في منشور على منصة إكس: «ستستأنف إيران المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة في جنيف بعزم على التوصل إلى اتفاق عادل ومنصف في أقصر وقت ممكن».


وقال نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني مجيد تخت روانجي إن طهران مستعدة لاتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة، وذلك مع قرب انطلاق جولة جديدة من المحادثات بين البلدين.


وأضاف أن أي هجوم أمريكي على إيران يُعد «مقامرة حقيقية»، مؤكداً أن طهران مستعدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع واشنطن في أسرع وقت ممكن.


وبحسب ما أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي، بدأ الحرس الثوري الإيراني مناورات عسكرية على طول الساحل الجنوبي قبالة الخليج العربي.