The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leaving Iran today (Wednesday) for Geneva to participate in negotiations with the United States.



A third round of talks is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) in Geneva, mediated by Oman, but reaching an agreement will be a "difficult task" given the depth of the disagreements, according to a report published by the American research center "International Crisis Group."



Araghchi is expected to present a "first draft" of the text to the American team, which includes envoy Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American president.



Analysts from the "Crisis Group" wrote that Iran and the United States have never been closer to the brink of a major conflict after nearly five decades of deep animosity and intermittent communication.



They added that if the negotiations fail, Washington's intentions "remain unclear," noting that despite the size of the "fleet" deployed in the Gulf, Trump shows a tendency toward short wars that he can easily present as successes, rather than engaging in a costly and chaotic conflict.



Araghchi stated yesterday (Tuesday) that reaching an agreement with the United States has become attainable, but only if diplomatic avenues are prioritized, just two days before expected talks between the two sides in Geneva.



He added in a post on the X platform: "Iran will resume talks with the United States in Geneva with a determination to reach a fair and just agreement as soon as possible."



Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Tehran is ready to take all necessary measures to reach an agreement with the United States, as a new round of talks between the two countries approaches.



He added that any American attack on Iran would be a "real gamble," emphasizing that Tehran is prepared to reach an agreement with Washington as quickly as possible.



According to state television, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has begun military maneuvers along the southern coast opposite the Arabian Gulf.