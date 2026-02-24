اتهمت روسيا اليوم (الثلاثاء) بريطانيا وفرنسا بالتخطيط لتزويد أوكرانيا بأسلحة نووية، مؤكدة أن ذلك سيؤثر على موقفها التفاوضي التي تتوسط فيه أمريكا لحل النزاع مع كييف.


ونقلت قناة «روسيا 1» عن مستشار السياسة الخارجية في الكرملين يوري أوشاكوف قوله: «سيتم إبلاغ الأمريكيين بكل هذا بالطبع، وأعتقد أنهم يعلمون بذلك، والآن تتعالى التعليقات عبر جميع القنوات»، مضيفاً: «آمل أن يصل ذلك إلى الأمريكيين سنتحدث معهم حول هذا الأمر بشكل خاص».


اتهامات روسية لبريطانيا وفرنسا


وكان المكتب الإعلامي لجهاز الاستخبارات الخارجية الروسية قد قال في بيان اليوم: إن «بريطانيا وفرنسا، وفقاً لمعلومات وردت إلينا، تدركان أن التطورات الحالية في أوكرانيا لا تتيح لهما أي فرصة لتحقيق النصر على روسيا على يد القوات الأوكرانية ومع ذلك، فإن النخب البريطانية والفرنسية غير مستعدة للقبول بالهزيمة، وهناك اعتقاد بأن أوكرانيا بحاجة إلى امتلاك أسلحة خارقة»، مضيفاً: «كييف ستتمكن من الحصول على شروط أفضل لإنهاء القتال في حال امتلكت قنبلة نووية، أو على الأقل ما يسمى القنبلة القذرة، وقد رفضت برلين بحكمة المشاركة في هذه المغامرة الخطيرة».


وأضاف البيان: «بحسب المعلومات المتوفرة لدى جهاز المخابرات الخارجية الروسية، تعمل لندن وباريس حالياً بنشاط على تزويد كييف بمثل هذه الأسلحة والمعدات لإيصالها، ويدور الحديث حول النقل السري للمكونات والمعدات والتقنيات الأوروبية في هذا المجال إلى أوكرانيا، ويجري النظر في استخدام الرأس الحربي الفرنسي TN75 صغير الحجم، المستخدم في الصواريخ الباليستية M51.1 التي تطلق من الغواصات، كخيار مطروح».


ولفت البيان إلى أن البريطانيين والفرنسيين يدركون أن مخططاتهم تنطوي على انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي، وفي المقام الأول معاهدة منع انتشار الأسلحة النووية، وترتبط بخطر تدمير النظام العالمي لعدم الانتشار، موضحاً أن الجهود الرئيسية للغربيين تتركز على جعل ظهور أسلحة نووية بحوزة كييف يبدو وكأنه نتيجة تطوير قام به الأوكرانيون أنفسهم.


كييف تنفي اتهامات موسكو


من جهتها رفضت أوكرانيا اليوم الاتهامات الروسية بأنها تحاول الحصول على أسلحة نووية بمساعدة بريطانيا وفرنسا، ووصفتها بأنها «سخيفة».


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية هيورهي تيخي: «المسؤولون الروس، المعروفون بسجلهم الحافل بالأكاذيب، يحاولون مرة أخرى اختلاق هراء القنبلة القذرة القديم» مضيفاً: «معلوم أن أوكرانيا نفت بالفعل هذه الادعاءات الروسية مرات عديدة من قبل، ونحن ننفيها رسمياً الآن من جديد، نحث المجتمع الدولي على رفض وإدانة قنابل المعلومات القذرة التي تطلقها روسيا».