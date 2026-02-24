Russia accused Britain and France today (Tuesday) of planning to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons, asserting that this will affect its negotiating position, which the U.S. is mediating to resolve the dispute with Kyiv.



Russia 1 channel quoted Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov as saying: “The Americans will be informed of all this, of course, and I believe they are aware of it, and now comments are rising across all channels,” adding: “I hope this reaches the Americans; we will talk to them about this matter specifically.”



Russian accusations against Britain and France



The press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated in a statement today: “Britain and France, according to information we have received, realize that the current developments in Ukraine do not provide them with any opportunity to achieve victory over Russia through Ukrainian forces. However, the British and French elites are not ready to accept defeat, and there is a belief that Ukraine needs to possess breakthrough weapons,” adding: “Kyiv will be able to obtain better terms to end the fighting if it possesses a nuclear bomb, or at least what is called a dirty bomb, and Berlin wisely refused to participate in this dangerous adventure.”



The statement added: “According to the information available to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, London and Paris are currently actively working to supply Kyiv with such weapons and equipment for delivery, and there is talk about the secret transfer of components, equipment, and European technologies in this field to Ukraine, and consideration is being given to using the small-sized French TN75 warhead, which is used in M51.1 ballistic missiles launched from submarines, as a proposed option.”



The statement noted that the British and French are aware that their plans involve a blatant violation of international law, primarily the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and are associated with the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation regime, clarifying that the main efforts of the West focus on making the emergence of nuclear weapons in Kyiv appear as a result of development carried out by the Ukrainians themselves.



Kyiv denies Moscow's accusations



For its part, Ukraine today rejected the Russian accusations that it is trying to acquire nuclear weapons with the help of Britain and France, describing them as “ridiculous.”



Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Yuriy Tykhyi said: “Russian officials, known for their track record of lies, are once again trying to concoct the old nonsense of the dirty bomb,” adding: “It is known that Ukraine has already denied these Russian claims many times before, and we officially deny them again now, urging the international community to reject and condemn the dirty information bombs launched by Russia.”