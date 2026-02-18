For the first time in two years, the World Food Programme announced today (Wednesday) that humanitarian aid has reached the cities of Delang and Kadugli in South Kordofan state.



The programme confirmed that it transported food shipments to support around 70,000 people, including 21,000 mothers and children, who received therapeutic and specialized foods to prevent malnutrition, noting that the escalation of violence and insecurity along the main road between Al-Obeid, Delang, and Kadugli forced the convoy to stop for more than forty days, resulting in delays in the mission and exposing local communities to further risks.



The programme indicated that the convoy reached Delang after navigating a longer and more difficult rugged road.



For his part, UNICEF's representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yeet, stated that the arrival of this convoy represents a vital lifeline for children who have been cut off from aid for a very long time.



At the same time, the acting director of the World Food Programme in Sudan, Makena Walker, said: "After weeks of delays and difficult detours, these life-saving supplies, including food assistance, have finally arrived in Delang and Kadugli," adding: "This demonstrates what can be achieved when we are able to move, even under extremely challenging conditions."



She pointed out that roads must remain open and predictable so that aid can reach people without interruption, including communities that have been isolated for a very long time.



Delang and the neighboring city of Kadugli have been largely cut off from any aid for more than 24 months, leaving Sudanese people suffering from severe shortages of food, medicine, and clean water, according to the United Nations.