لأول مرة منذ عامين، أعلن برنامج الغذاء العالمي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن مساعدات إنسانية وصلت إلى مدينتي الدلنج وكادوقلي في ولاية جنوب كردفان.
وأكد البرنامج أنه نقل شحنات غذائية لدعم نحو 70 ألف شخص، بينهم 21 ألفاً من الأمهات والأطفال، حصلوا على أغذية علاجية ومتخصصة للوقاية من سوء التغذية، مبيناً أن تصاعد العنف وانعدام الأمن على طول الطريق الرئيسي بين الأبيض- الدلنج- كادوقلي أجبر القافلة على التوقف لأكثر من أربعين يوماً، مما أدى إلى تأخير المهمة وتعريض المجتمعات المحلية لمزيد من المخاطر.
وأشار البرنامج إلى أن القافلة وصلت إلى الدلنج بعد اجتيازها طريقاً وعراً أطول وأكثر صعوبة.
من جهته، قال ممثل اليونيسف في السودان، شيلدون ييت: يمثل وصول هذه القافلة شريان حياة بالغ الأهمية للأطفال الذين انقطعت عنهم المساعدات لفترة طويلة جداً.
في الوقت ذاته، قالت القائمة بأعمال مدير برنامج الأغذية العالمي في السودان، ماكينا ووكر: بعد أسابيع من التأخير والالتفاف الصعب، وصلت هذه الإمدادات المنقذة للحياة، بما في ذلك المساعدات الغذائية، أخيراً إلى الدلنج وكادوقلي، مضيفة: وهذا يدل على ما يُمكن تحقيقه عندما نتمكن من التحرك، حتى في ظل ظروف بالغة الصعوبة.
وأشارت إلى أنه يجب أن تبقى الطرق مفتوحة ويمكن التنبؤ بها حتى تصل المساعدات إلى الناس دون انقطاع، بما في ذلك المجتمعات التي عُزلت لفترة طويلة جداً.
وانقطعت الدلنج ومدينة كادوقلي المجاورة إلى حد كبير عن أي مساعدات لأكثر من 24 شهراً، مما ترك السودانيين يعانون من نقص حاد في الغذاء والأدوية والمياه النظيفة، بحسب الأمم المتحدة.
For the first time in two years, the World Food Programme announced today (Wednesday) that humanitarian aid has reached the cities of Delang and Kadugli in South Kordofan state.
The programme confirmed that it transported food shipments to support around 70,000 people, including 21,000 mothers and children, who received therapeutic and specialized foods to prevent malnutrition, noting that the escalation of violence and insecurity along the main road between Al-Obeid, Delang, and Kadugli forced the convoy to stop for more than forty days, resulting in delays in the mission and exposing local communities to further risks.
The programme indicated that the convoy reached Delang after navigating a longer and more difficult rugged road.
For his part, UNICEF's representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yeet, stated that the arrival of this convoy represents a vital lifeline for children who have been cut off from aid for a very long time.
At the same time, the acting director of the World Food Programme in Sudan, Makena Walker, said: "After weeks of delays and difficult detours, these life-saving supplies, including food assistance, have finally arrived in Delang and Kadugli," adding: "This demonstrates what can be achieved when we are able to move, even under extremely challenging conditions."
She pointed out that roads must remain open and predictable so that aid can reach people without interruption, including communities that have been isolated for a very long time.
Delang and the neighboring city of Kadugli have been largely cut off from any aid for more than 24 months, leaving Sudanese people suffering from severe shortages of food, medicine, and clean water, according to the United Nations.