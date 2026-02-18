لأول مرة منذ عامين، أعلن برنامج الغذاء العالمي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن مساعدات إنسانية وصلت إلى مدينتي الدلنج وكادوقلي في ولاية جنوب كردفان.


وأكد البرنامج أنه نقل شحنات غذائية لدعم نحو 70 ألف شخص، بينهم 21 ألفاً من الأمهات والأطفال، حصلوا على أغذية علاجية ومتخصصة للوقاية من سوء التغذية، مبيناً أن تصاعد العنف وانعدام الأمن على طول الطريق الرئيسي بين الأبيض- الدلنج- كادوقلي أجبر القافلة على التوقف لأكثر من أربعين يوماً، مما أدى إلى تأخير المهمة وتعريض المجتمعات المحلية لمزيد من المخاطر.


وأشار البرنامج إلى أن القافلة وصلت إلى الدلنج بعد اجتيازها طريقاً وعراً أطول وأكثر صعوبة.


من جهته، قال ممثل اليونيسف في السودان، شيلدون ييت: يمثل وصول هذه القافلة شريان حياة بالغ الأهمية للأطفال الذين انقطعت عنهم المساعدات لفترة طويلة جداً.


في الوقت ذاته، قالت القائمة بأعمال مدير برنامج الأغذية العالمي في السودان، ماكينا ووكر: بعد أسابيع من التأخير والالتفاف الصعب، وصلت هذه الإمدادات المنقذة للحياة، بما في ذلك المساعدات الغذائية، أخيراً إلى الدلنج وكادوقلي، مضيفة: وهذا يدل على ما يُمكن تحقيقه عندما نتمكن من التحرك، حتى في ظل ظروف بالغة الصعوبة.


وأشارت إلى أنه يجب أن تبقى الطرق مفتوحة ويمكن التنبؤ بها حتى تصل المساعدات إلى الناس دون انقطاع، بما في ذلك المجتمعات التي عُزلت لفترة طويلة جداً.


وانقطعت الدلنج ومدينة كادوقلي المجاورة إلى حد كبير عن أي مساعدات لأكثر من 24 شهراً، مما ترك السودانيين يعانون من نقص حاد في الغذاء والأدوية والمياه النظيفة، بحسب الأمم المتحدة.