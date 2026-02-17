12 people were killed and dozens were injured in two bomb attacks and an armed clash between police and rebel fighters in northwestern Pakistan.



The Pakistani army announced today (Tuesday) that 11 security personnel and one child were killed in an attack that occurred yesterday (Monday) in the Bajaur area of the troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Seven other people, including women and children, were injured in the incident.



The army added that the attackers attempted to breach a checkpoint during the night, but security forces thwarted them, pursuing and killing 12 of the attackers.



The Associated Press reported a local police official stating that a vehicle loaded with explosives exploded near a security checkpoint in Bajaur, adding that a girl was killed when a nearby building collapsed due to the force of the explosion.



Rescue officials confirmed the death of two people when explosives attached to a parked motorcycle detonated near the entrance of a police station in Bannu, another area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border. Officials said at least 17 people were injured in the Bannu attack.



In another incident, three police officers and three militants were killed during a search operation in the Shangla area. The French Press Agency reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police that the militants killed in the clash were involved in attacks targeting Chinese nationals.



Since 2021, Pakistan has witnessed an increase in attacks targeting its security forces. More than 2,400 people have been killed during the first nine months of 2025.



Pakistan has blamed the majority of the attacks on the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad claims has its leaders now based in Afghanistan.