قُتل 12 شخصاً وجُرح عشرات في هجومين بقنابل واشتباك مسلح بين الشرطة ومقاتلين متمردين في شمال غرب باكستان.


وأعلن الجيش الباكستاني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن 11 من أفراد قوات الأمن وطفلاً واحداً قتلوا في هجوم وقع، أمس (الإثنين)، في منطقة باجور التابعة لإقليم خيبر بختونخوا المضطرب. وأُصيب 7 أشخاص آخرين، بينهم نساء وأطفال، في الحادثة.


وأضاف الجيش أن المهاجمين حاولوا، خلال الليل، اختراق نقطة تفتيش لكن قوات الأمن أحبطتهم، وطاردت وقتلت 12 من المهاجمين.


ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» عن مسؤول في الشرطة المحلية قوله: إن مركبة محمّلة بالمتفجرات انفجرت قرب نقطة تفتيش أمنية في باجور، مضيفاً أن فتاة قُتلت عندما انهار مبنى قريب بفعل قوة الانفجار.


وأكد مسؤولو الإنقاذ مقتل شخصين عندما انفجرت متفجرات كانت مثبتة على دراجة نارية متوقفة قرب مدخل مركز شرطة في بانو، وهي منطقة أخرى في إقليم خيبر بختونخوا قرب الحدود الأفغانية. وقال مسؤولون إن ما لا يقل عن 17 شخصاً أصيبوا في هجوم بانو.


وفي حادثة أخرى، قتل 3 من أفراد الشرطة و3 مسلحين خلال عملية تفتيش في منطقة شانغلا. ونقلت وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية عن شرطة خيبر بختونخوا أن المسلحين الذي قتلوا في الاشتباك كانوا متورطين في هجمات استهدفت صينيين.


وتشهد باكستان منذ عام 2021 تصاعداً في هجمات استهدفت قواتها الأمنية. ولقي أكثر من 2400 شخص مصرعهم خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من عام 2025.


وألقت باكستان باللائمة في غالبية الهجمات على حركة طالبان باكستان، التي تقول إسلام آباد إن قادتها يتمركزون الآن في أفغانستان.