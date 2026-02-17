فيما انتهت الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، في جنيف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد نحو 3 ساعات من الحوار غير المباشر، والذي توسطت فيه سلطنة عمان، كشف وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن الجانبين اتفقا على مبادئ مشتركة سيتحركان بناءً عليها لكتابة نص اتفاق محتمل، مؤكداً أن التوافق على هذه المبادئ لا يعني بالضرورة التوصل إلى اتفاق في وقت قريب، بل يشير إلى بدء المسار باتجاه إنجازه.
وأعرب عن أمله في التوصل إلى اتفاق في أقرب فرصة، ولدينا إرادة كافية لتحقيق ذلك.
وقال عراقجي إن هناك تطورات إيجابية وحققنا تقدما مهما في هذه الجولة من المحادثات مقارنة بالجولة الماضية، معلنا أن وفد بلاده توصل إلى تفاهم بشأن المبادئ الرئيسية مع أمريكا، إلا أنه أوضح أن «هذا لا يعني أننا سنتوصل إلى اتفاق قريباً، لكن الطريق بدأ»، وفق تعبيره.
وأفاد الوزير الإيراني بأن الجانبين «سيعملان على نسختين من وثيقة الاتفاق المحتملة ويتبادلانها» وفق ما نقلت رويترز، لافتا إلى «وجود مسائل بحاجة للعمل عليها من قبل الطرفين».
ووصف الجولة الثانية من المباحثات مع واشنطن بأنها كانت «بناءة»، وأضاف أن المشاورات بدأت منذ (الإثنين)، وجرت نقاشات جيدة على الصعيد الفني. وأشار إلى أنه لم يُحدد بعد موعد لجولة ثالثة من المباحثات مع الجانب الأمريكي.
وكان المستشار السابق لوزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد حسين رنجبران، ألمح في منشور على منصة «إكس»، إلى أن المحادثات كانت سلبية. وكتب قائلاً: «أجواء مفاوضات جنيف لم تكن إيجابية على ما يبدو».
إلا أنه سرعان ماحذف المنشور، لكن بعض المستخدمين الإيرانيين للمنصة يتداولونه، ما أثار موجة من التساؤلات حول أجواء المفاوضات.
As the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded in Geneva today (Tuesday), after about 3 hours of indirect dialogue mediated by Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed that both sides agreed on common principles that they will use to draft a potential agreement. He emphasized that the consensus on these principles does not necessarily mean reaching an agreement soon, but rather indicates the beginning of the path towards achieving it.
He expressed hope for reaching an agreement at the earliest opportunity, stating that there is sufficient will to achieve that.
Araqchi mentioned that there were positive developments and that significant progress was made in this round of talks compared to the previous round, announcing that his country's delegation reached an understanding on the main principles with the U.S. However, he clarified that "this does not mean we will reach an agreement soon, but the path has begun," as he put it.
The Iranian minister reported that both sides "will work on two versions of the potential agreement document and exchange them," according to Reuters, noting that "there are issues that need to be worked on by both parties."
He described the second round of talks with Washington as "constructive," adding that consultations began on (Monday) and that good discussions took place on a technical level. He indicated that a date for a third round of talks with the American side has not yet been set.
Former advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran hinted in a post on the "X" platform that the talks were negative. He wrote: "The atmosphere of the Geneva negotiations did not seem positive."
However, he quickly deleted the post, but some Iranian users of the platform are circulating it, raising a wave of questions about the atmosphere of the negotiations.