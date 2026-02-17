فيما انتهت الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، في جنيف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بعد نحو 3 ساعات من الحوار غير المباشر، والذي توسطت فيه سلطنة عمان، كشف وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن الجانبين اتفقا على مبادئ مشتركة سيتحركان بناءً عليها لكتابة نص اتفاق محتمل، مؤكداً أن التوافق على هذه المبادئ لا يعني بالضرورة التوصل إلى اتفاق في وقت قريب، بل يشير إلى بدء المسار باتجاه إنجازه.


وأعرب عن أمله في التوصل إلى اتفاق في أقرب فرصة، ولدينا إرادة كافية لتحقيق ذلك.


وقال عراقجي إن هناك تطورات إيجابية وحققنا تقدما مهما في هذه الجولة من المحادثات مقارنة بالجولة الماضية، معلنا أن وفد بلاده توصل إلى تفاهم بشأن المبادئ الرئيسية مع أمريكا، إلا أنه أوضح أن «هذا لا يعني أننا سنتوصل إلى اتفاق قريباً، لكن الطريق بدأ»، وفق تعبيره.


وأفاد الوزير الإيراني بأن الجانبين «سيعملان على نسختين من وثيقة الاتفاق المحتملة ويتبادلانها» وفق ما نقلت رويترز، لافتا إلى «وجود مسائل بحاجة للعمل عليها من قبل الطرفين».


ووصف الجولة الثانية من المباحثات مع واشنطن بأنها كانت «بناءة»، وأضاف أن المشاورات بدأت منذ (الإثنين)، وجرت نقاشات جيدة على الصعيد الفني. وأشار إلى أنه لم يُحدد بعد موعد لجولة ثالثة من المباحثات مع الجانب الأمريكي.


وكان المستشار السابق لوزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد حسين رنجبران، ألمح في منشور على منصة «إكس»، إلى أن المحادثات كانت سلبية. وكتب قائلاً: «أجواء مفاوضات جنيف لم تكن إيجابية على ما يبدو».


إلا أنه سرعان ماحذف المنشور، لكن بعض المستخدمين الإيرانيين للمنصة يتداولونه، ما أثار موجة من التساؤلات حول أجواء المفاوضات.