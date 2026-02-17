As the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded in Geneva today (Tuesday), after about 3 hours of indirect dialogue mediated by Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed that both sides agreed on common principles that they will use to draft a potential agreement. He emphasized that the consensus on these principles does not necessarily mean reaching an agreement soon, but rather indicates the beginning of the path towards achieving it.



He expressed hope for reaching an agreement at the earliest opportunity, stating that there is sufficient will to achieve that.



Araqchi mentioned that there were positive developments and that significant progress was made in this round of talks compared to the previous round, announcing that his country's delegation reached an understanding on the main principles with the U.S. However, he clarified that "this does not mean we will reach an agreement soon, but the path has begun," as he put it.



The Iranian minister reported that both sides "will work on two versions of the potential agreement document and exchange them," according to Reuters, noting that "there are issues that need to be worked on by both parties."



He described the second round of talks with Washington as "constructive," adding that consultations began on (Monday) and that good discussions took place on a technical level. He indicated that a date for a third round of talks with the American side has not yet been set.



Former advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran hinted in a post on the "X" platform that the talks were negative. He wrote: "The atmosphere of the Geneva negotiations did not seem positive."



However, he quickly deleted the post, but some Iranian users of the platform are circulating it, raising a wave of questions about the atmosphere of the negotiations.