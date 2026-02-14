The leader of the Bangladesh National Party and the candidate for Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, has identified the priorities of his upcoming government as revitalizing the economy, restoring security and order, and promoting good governance.

طارق رحمن



Very Serious Challenges



After his party's overwhelming victory in the parliamentary elections, Rahman said at a press conference today (Saturday), "We face very serious challenges; we must address the country's economy and ensure good governance."



He added that he would work to encourage business and create more job opportunities, emphasizing that "China is a friend of development," expressing hope to enhance cooperation between the two countries, according to Reuters.



Bangladesh Elections



Rahman's statements came after the announcement of the parliamentary election results held last Thursday, which saw the BNP coalition win a landslide majority of 212 seats out of 299 in parliament, compared to 77 seats for the Islamic Party coalition.



Thus, the party returns to power after nearly two decades of absence, in the first truly competitive election since the Z-generation uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.



Concurrent Constitutional Referendum



The constitutional referendum held alongside the elections saw strong participation, with voters approving reforms that include: limiting the Prime Minister to two terms, enhancing judicial independence, and increasing women's representation. Analysts considered the large majority won by the BNP a golden opportunity to restore political stability after months of unrest.



Cautious Praise and Calls for Reform



For his part, interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus (Nobel Peace Prize laureate) welcomed the results, describing them as "a significant milestone in the democratic transition," and congratulating Tarique Rahman on "his party's overwhelming victory," in preparation for the transfer of power.



International observers, such as the American International Republican Institute, praised the peaceful and efficient conduct of the elections but warned that the political environment remains fragile, urging the new government to implement swift reforms to strengthen democratic gains.



Controversial Biography



Tarique Rahman (60 years old), son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (who passed away last year) and son of the late President Ziaur Rahman, founder of the BNP and a symbol of Bangladesh's independence, spent 17 years in voluntary exile in London before returning in December 2025.



This is the first time he has won a parliamentary seat (for the Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies), and he has previously faced corruption allegations from his opponents, which he strongly denies.



Rahman faces enormous challenges, including rebuilding the damaged economy, restoring investor confidence, and reforming the ready-made garment sector, while maintaining balance in foreign relations, especially with China and India (whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally congratulated Rahman).



The BNP's victory represents a historic shift in Bangladesh, after years of authoritarian rule, with great hopes for the restoration of democracy and economic stability under Tarique Rahman's leadership.