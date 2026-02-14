حدد رئيس الحزب الوطني البنغلاديشي والمرشح لرئاسة الوزراء طارق رحمن، أولويات حكومته القادمة بأنها تتمثل في إنعاش الاقتصاد، استعادة الأمن والنظام، وتعزيز الحكم الرشيد.

طارق رحمن

طارق رحمن


تحديات خطيرة جداً


وبعد فوز حزبه الساحق في الانتخابات البرلمانية، قال رحمن في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (السبت)، نواجه تحديات خطيرة جداً، يجب علينا معالجة اقتصاد البلاد وضمان حكم رشيد جيد.


وأضاف أنه سيعمل على تشجيع الأعمال التجارية وخلق فرص عمل أكثر، مشدداً على أن «الصين صديق للتنمية»، معرباً عن أمله في تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين، وفقاً لما نقلته وكالة رويترز.


انتخابات بنغلاديش


جاءت تصريحات رحمن بعد إعلان نتائج الانتخابات البرلمانية التي أُجريت الخميس الماضي، وشهدت فوز تحالف حزب BNP بأغلبية ساحقة بلغت 212 مقعداً من أصل 299 مقعداً في البرلمان، مقابل 77 مقعداً لتحالف حزب الجماعة الإسلامية.


وبهذا يعود الحزب إلى السلطة بعد غياب دام نحو عقدين، في أول انتخابات تنافسية حقيقية منذ انتفاضة الجيل Z التي أطاحت برئيسة الوزراء السابقة شيخة حسينة في أغسطس 2024.


استفتاء دستوري متزامن


أجري الاستفتاء الدستوري الموازي للانتخابات بمشاركة قوية، حيث وافق الناخبون على إصلاحات تشمل: تحديد فترتين رئاسيتين لرئيس الوزراء، تعزيز استقلال القضاء، وزيادة تمثيل المرأة، واعتبر المحللون أن الأغلبية الكبيرة التي حصل عليها حزب BNP فرصة ذهبية لاستعادة الاستقرار السياسي بعد أشهر من الاضطرابات.


إشادة حذرة ودعوات للإصلاح


من جانبه، رحب رئيس الحكومة المؤقتة محمد يونس (الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام) بالنتائج، ووصفها بأنها «معلم بارز في الانتقال الديمقراطي»، معبراً عن تهنئته لطارق رحمن على «الانتصار الساحق لحزبه»، استعداداً لتسليم السلطة.


ونوه مراقبون دوليون، مثل معهد الجمهوريين الدولي الأمريكي، بإدارة الانتخابات السلمية والكفؤة، لكنهم حذروا من أن البيئة السياسية لا تزال هشة، مطالبين الحكومة الجديدة بتنفيذ إصلاحات سريعة لتعزيز المكاسب الديمقراطية.


سيرة مثيرة للجدل


طارق رحمن (60 عاماً)، ابن رئيسة الوزراء السابقة خالدة ضياء (التي توفيت العام الماضي) وابن الرئيس الراحل ضياء الرحمن مؤسس حزب BNP وأحد رموز استقلال بنغلاديش، قضى 17 عاماً في المنفى الاختياري بلندن قبل عودته في ديسمبر 2025.


وهذه أول مرة يفوز فيها بمقعد برلماني (عن دائرتي دكا-17 وبوغرا-6)، وتعرض سابقاً لاتهامات بالفساد من خصومه، وهو ما ينفيه بشدة.


ويواجه رحمن تحديات هائلة تشمل إعادة بناء الاقتصاد المتضرر، استعادة ثقة المستثمرين، وإصلاح قطاع الملابس الجاهزة، مع الحفاظ على التوازن في العلاقات الخارجية، خاصة مع الصين والهند (التي هنأ رئيس وزرائها ناريندرا مودي رحمان شخصياً).


ويمثل فوز BNP تحولاً تاريخياً في بنغلاديش، بعد سنوات من الحكم الاستبدادي، مع آمال كبيرة في استعادة الديمقراطية والاستقرار الاقتصادي تحت قيادة طارق رحمن.