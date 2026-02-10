في إطار دعم المملكة المتواصل للشعب اليمني، وعبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، انطلقت اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مرحلة جديدة من توسعة وإعادة تأهيل طريق العبر مأرب.


وأعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن تنفيذ مرحلة جديدة من مشروع توسعة وإعادة تأهيل طريق العبر بمحافظة مأرب، موضحاً أن الطرق الذي سيجري توسعتها وإعادة تأهيلها تمتد من منطقة «غويربان إلى المختم» بطول 40 كيلومتر، وذلك عقب الانتهاء من تنفيذ المرحلتين الأولى والثانية من المشروع بطول 90 كيلومتراً.

طريق العبر

رفع كفاءة البنية التحتية


وأشار إلى أن تنفيذ هذا المشروع يأتي استكمالًا لمراحل المشروع الهادف إلى تعزيز التنقل الآمن على الطريق الحيوي، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، بما يسهم في تسهيل حركة المسافرين والحركة التجارية والاقتصادية.

طريق العبر قبل التأهيل.

ويربط طريق العبر محافظة مأرب بحضرموت وصولاً إلى منفذ الوديعة مع المملكة، ويعد من الطرق الدولية الإستراتيجية ويستفيد منه أكثر من 11 مليون يمني.

طريق العبر الذي جرى إعادة تأهيله من قبل البرنامج السعودي.

نجح البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن في تأهيل معظم الطرق التي كانت تشكل خطراً على حياة الشعب اليمني وحصدت عشرات الأرواح بما فيها طريق العبر الذي كان يوصف بطريق الموت؛ نظراً للحوادث اليومية التي غالباً ما يكون ضحيتها مغتربون عائدون إلى أسرهم أو مغادرون وطنهم للغربة.

طريق العبر الذي جرى إنجازه في المرحلة الأولى والثانية.

تأهيل مطاري عدن والغيضة


وتمكن البرنامج السعودي في النقل والطرقات من تأهيل نحو 200 كم من الطرق في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية بما فيها طريق هيجة العبد في تعز التي هي الأخرى حصدت عشرات الأرواح؛ نظراً لوعورتها وتهالك الخطوط الأسفلتية، كما يجري حالياً رفع كفاءة مطار عدن الدولي ومطار الغيضة الدولي، تحسيناً لتجربة المسافرين وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.

طريق العبر بعد تأهيله في المرحلة الأولى.

ولم تقتصر مشاريع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن على الطرق بل يجري حالياً إعادة تأهيل المنافذ البرية ومنها منفذ الوديعة الحيوي، بما يعزز الحركة الاقتصادية والتجارية.


وقدم البرنامج السعودي 268 مشروعاً ومبادرة دعماً لـ8 قطاعات أساسية وحيوية، منها التعليم والصحة والنقل والطاقة والمياه والزراعة والثروة السمكية والبرامج التنموية، ودعم وتنمية قدرات الحكومة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.