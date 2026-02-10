As part of the Kingdom's ongoing support for the Yemeni people, and through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, a new phase of the expansion and rehabilitation of the Al-Abar road in Marib was launched today (Tuesday).



The Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced the implementation of a new phase of the project to expand and rehabilitate the Al-Abar road in Marib Governorate, explaining that the roads to be expanded and rehabilitated extend from the "Ghawirban to Al-Mukhtam" area, covering a length of 40 kilometers, following the completion of the first and second phases of the project, which spanned 90 kilometers.

طريق العبر



Enhancing Infrastructure Efficiency



This project is a continuation of the phases aimed at enhancing safe mobility on this vital road and improving infrastructure efficiency, which contributes to facilitating the movement of travelers and commercial and economic activities.

طريق العبر قبل التأهيل.

The Al-Abar road connects Marib Governorate with Hadhramaut, reaching the Al-Wadiah border crossing with the Kingdom, and is considered one of the strategic international roads benefiting more than 11 million Yemenis.

طريق العبر الذي جرى إعادة تأهيله من قبل البرنامج السعودي.

The Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has successfully rehabilitated most of the roads that posed a danger to the lives of the Yemeni people, claiming dozens of lives, including the Al-Abar road, which was described as the road of death due to the daily accidents that often victimized expatriates returning to their families or leaving their homeland for work abroad.

طريق العبر الذي جرى إنجازه في المرحلة الأولى والثانية.



Rehabilitation of Aden and Al-Ghaydah Airports



The Saudi program in transportation and roads has managed to rehabilitate about 200 km of roads in various Yemeni governorates, including the Hayjah Al-Abd road in Taiz, which has also claimed dozens of lives due to its ruggedness and the poor condition of the asphalt. Currently, efforts are underway to enhance the efficiency of Aden International Airport and Al-Ghaydah International Airport, improving the travel experience and the quality of services provided.

طريق العبر بعد تأهيله في المرحلة الأولى.

The Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen's projects are not limited to roads; rehabilitation of land crossings is currently underway, including the vital Al-Wadiah crossing, which enhances economic and commercial movement.



The Saudi program has presented 268 projects and initiatives in support of 8 essential and vital sectors, including education, health, transportation, energy, water, agriculture, fisheries, and development programs, as well as supporting and developing the capabilities of the government in various Yemeni governorates.