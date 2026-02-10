في إطار دعم المملكة المتواصل للشعب اليمني، وعبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، انطلقت اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مرحلة جديدة من توسعة وإعادة تأهيل طريق العبر مأرب.
وأعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن تنفيذ مرحلة جديدة من مشروع توسعة وإعادة تأهيل طريق العبر بمحافظة مأرب، موضحاً أن الطرق الذي سيجري توسعتها وإعادة تأهيلها تمتد من منطقة «غويربان إلى المختم» بطول 40 كيلومتر، وذلك عقب الانتهاء من تنفيذ المرحلتين الأولى والثانية من المشروع بطول 90 كيلومتراً.
طريق العبر
رفع كفاءة البنية التحتية
وأشار إلى أن تنفيذ هذا المشروع يأتي استكمالًا لمراحل المشروع الهادف إلى تعزيز التنقل الآمن على الطريق الحيوي، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، بما يسهم في تسهيل حركة المسافرين والحركة التجارية والاقتصادية.
طريق العبر قبل التأهيل.
ويربط طريق العبر محافظة مأرب بحضرموت وصولاً إلى منفذ الوديعة مع المملكة، ويعد من الطرق الدولية الإستراتيجية ويستفيد منه أكثر من 11 مليون يمني.
طريق العبر الذي جرى إعادة تأهيله من قبل البرنامج السعودي.
نجح البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن في تأهيل معظم الطرق التي كانت تشكل خطراً على حياة الشعب اليمني وحصدت عشرات الأرواح بما فيها طريق العبر الذي كان يوصف بطريق الموت؛ نظراً للحوادث اليومية التي غالباً ما يكون ضحيتها مغتربون عائدون إلى أسرهم أو مغادرون وطنهم للغربة.
طريق العبر الذي جرى إنجازه في المرحلة الأولى والثانية.
تأهيل مطاري عدن والغيضة
وتمكن البرنامج السعودي في النقل والطرقات من تأهيل نحو 200 كم من الطرق في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية بما فيها طريق هيجة العبد في تعز التي هي الأخرى حصدت عشرات الأرواح؛ نظراً لوعورتها وتهالك الخطوط الأسفلتية، كما يجري حالياً رفع كفاءة مطار عدن الدولي ومطار الغيضة الدولي، تحسيناً لتجربة المسافرين وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.
طريق العبر بعد تأهيله في المرحلة الأولى.
ولم تقتصر مشاريع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن على الطرق بل يجري حالياً إعادة تأهيل المنافذ البرية ومنها منفذ الوديعة الحيوي، بما يعزز الحركة الاقتصادية والتجارية.
وقدم البرنامج السعودي 268 مشروعاً ومبادرة دعماً لـ8 قطاعات أساسية وحيوية، منها التعليم والصحة والنقل والطاقة والمياه والزراعة والثروة السمكية والبرامج التنموية، ودعم وتنمية قدرات الحكومة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.
As part of the Kingdom's ongoing support for the Yemeni people, and through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, a new phase of the expansion and rehabilitation of the Al-Abar road in Marib was launched today (Tuesday).
The Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced the implementation of a new phase of the project to expand and rehabilitate the Al-Abar road in Marib Governorate, explaining that the roads to be expanded and rehabilitated extend from the "Ghawirban to Al-Mukhtam" area, covering a length of 40 kilometers, following the completion of the first and second phases of the project, which spanned 90 kilometers.
طريق العبر
Enhancing Infrastructure Efficiency
This project is a continuation of the phases aimed at enhancing safe mobility on this vital road and improving infrastructure efficiency, which contributes to facilitating the movement of travelers and commercial and economic activities.
طريق العبر قبل التأهيل.
The Al-Abar road connects Marib Governorate with Hadhramaut, reaching the Al-Wadiah border crossing with the Kingdom, and is considered one of the strategic international roads benefiting more than 11 million Yemenis.
طريق العبر الذي جرى إعادة تأهيله من قبل البرنامج السعودي.
The Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has successfully rehabilitated most of the roads that posed a danger to the lives of the Yemeni people, claiming dozens of lives, including the Al-Abar road, which was described as the road of death due to the daily accidents that often victimized expatriates returning to their families or leaving their homeland for work abroad.
طريق العبر الذي جرى إنجازه في المرحلة الأولى والثانية.
Rehabilitation of Aden and Al-Ghaydah Airports
The Saudi program in transportation and roads has managed to rehabilitate about 200 km of roads in various Yemeni governorates, including the Hayjah Al-Abd road in Taiz, which has also claimed dozens of lives due to its ruggedness and the poor condition of the asphalt. Currently, efforts are underway to enhance the efficiency of Aden International Airport and Al-Ghaydah International Airport, improving the travel experience and the quality of services provided.
طريق العبر بعد تأهيله في المرحلة الأولى.
The Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen's projects are not limited to roads; rehabilitation of land crossings is currently underway, including the vital Al-Wadiah crossing, which enhances economic and commercial movement.
The Saudi program has presented 268 projects and initiatives in support of 8 essential and vital sectors, including education, health, transportation, energy, water, agriculture, fisheries, and development programs, as well as supporting and developing the capabilities of the government in various Yemeni governorates.