بعد إعلان الجيش اللبناني العثور على نفق تحت الأرض تابع لـ«حزب الله» للمرة الثانية خلال الشهرين الماضيين، أشادت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سينتكوم) بالجيش اللبناني.


وقال قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الأدميرال براد كوبر، إن تفكيك الأنفاق التي تستخدمها جهات غير حكومية لتخزين الذخيرة والصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة الهجومية يسهم في تعزيز السلام والاستقرار في لبنان وفي عموم المنطقة، مضيفاً أن هذا الإنجاز يعكس عملاً مهنياً متقناً من قبل الجيش اللبناني.


وثمن كوبر دور الفريق الميكانيكي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة، الذي يساهم في تنفيذ الالتزامات التي تم التوصل إليها بين إسرائيل ولبنان.


وأشار إلى أن هذه الجهود تمثل خطوة مهمة في الحد من التهديدات الأمنية وتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي.


وكان نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء اللبناني طارق متري قد أكد مطلع الشهر الجاري أن الجيش سيُكمل عمله لجهة حصر السلاح في شمال نهر الليطاني كما فعل في جنوبه، مضيفاً أن قائد الجيش ردولف هيكل سيعرض على مجلس الوزراء المرحلة الثانية لحصر السلاح بين الليطاني ونهر الأوّلي عند عودته من زيارته إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.


وأشار متري في تصريحات صحفية إلى أن «حزب الله» يرفض تسليم السلاح في شمال الليطاني، معتبراً ذلك عائقاً أمام الجيش.


ولفت إلى أنه ورغم العوائق إلا أن الدولة ماضية في قرار حصر السلاح في كل البلاد، ولن تتراجع عنه، وأن قرار الحرب والسلم بيد الحكومة حصراً، التي ترفض إدخال البلد في أي حرب إقليمية أو تحويله إلى ساحة لحرب الآخرين.