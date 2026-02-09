After the Lebanese army announced the discovery of a tunnel belonging to "Hezbollah" for the second time in the past two months, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) praised the Lebanese army.



U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that dismantling tunnels used by non-governmental entities to store ammunition, missiles, and offensive drones contributes to enhancing peace and stability in Lebanon and throughout the region, adding that this achievement reflects a professionally executed effort by the Lebanese army.



Cooper appreciated the role of the U.S.-led mechanical team, which contributes to implementing the commitments reached between Israel and Lebanon.



He noted that these efforts represent an important step in reducing security threats and enhancing regional stability.



Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri confirmed earlier this month that the army will continue its work to restrict weapons in the northern Litani River as it did in the south, adding that Army Commander Rudolf Haikal will present the second phase of weapon restriction between the Litani and the Awali River to the Cabinet upon his return from his visit to the United States.



Mitri pointed out in press statements that "Hezbollah" refuses to hand over weapons in the northern Litani, considering this an obstacle for the army.



He emphasized that despite the obstacles, the state is moving forward with the decision to restrict weapons throughout the country and will not back down from it, and that the decision of war and peace rests solely with the government, which refuses to involve the country in any regional war or turn it into a battleground for others.