While Saudi Arabia employs all its capabilities to support stability and development in Yemen, the temporary capital Aden and several liberated governorates are witnessing stability in energy and the return of all services, including water, which has reflected positively on the living conditions of ordinary citizens and contributed to revitalizing the economy in the markets, creating a sense of reassurance among various segments of society that had spent years searching for these services that were almost nonexistent.



The Kingdom has succeeded, through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the oil derivatives grant, in restoring electricity to all Yemeni cities to operate 24 hours a day, after it had only been functioning for two hours during the past years, and in some cities, it was not operational at all.

تغطي المدن اليمنية

Saudi efforts have contributed to reshaping the concept of service stability and life in the cities, streets, and markets of Aden and various liberated governorates.



​Historic Stability.. Electricity Never Fades



​The energy system in the liberated Yemeni governorates such as Aden, Hadramout, Shabwa, and others has witnessed a radical transformation described by observers as a "qualitative shift," after years of suffering from repeated outages that burdened the local economy.

حضرموت بعد عودة الكهرباء

The return of electricity, water, and various other services has held particular importance for the Yemeni people, demonstrating the direct and precise impact of the Saudi grant in meeting urgent needs and ensuring service sustainability.



​Stimulating the Economic Machine



​With the stabilization of electricity, Yemeni markets have regained their lost vitality, as stable energy represents the backbone of private sector establishments and medium and small enterprises.

ظل الدعم السعودي عدن تستعيد جمالها

According to economists, the oil derivatives grant has acted as an indirect driver for reducing production costs, which has helped stabilize the prices of goods and services, giving investors and businessmen the "green light" to expand their activities after a period of stagnation and costly reliance on private generators that drained capital.



A Safety Valve for Financial Stability



Economists believe that the Saudi oil derivatives grant has formed a fundamental pillar in protecting the Yemeni economy from rapid collapse, as it directly contributed to alleviating pressure on the national currency by reducing the demand for foreign currency allocated for importing fuel from external markets. They affirm that this intervention not only provided energy but also enabled the Yemeni government to direct its limited budgets toward other service and development items, creating a state of "financial balance" and reducing the trade deficit, which positively reflected on the stability of purchasing power and alleviated the severity of inflation that was exhausting the livelihoods of Yemeni families, especially with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.



​Humanitarian Dimensions and Robust Governance



​In the corners of hospitals and medical centers, doctors confirmed that the humanitarian value of the grant is more evident in operating rooms, incubators, intensive care units, and dialysis centers that cannot afford interruptions, explaining that Saudi support has gone beyond mere lighting to become a means of securing lives above all else.



Officials in the Yemeni Ministry of Electricity confirmed to "Okaz" that the humanitarian impact resulting from the Saudi grant came based on a precise governance system adopted by the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in coordination with the Yemeni government, emphasizing from day one absolute transparency in managing the grant, ensuring that fuel reaches its final destination with high efficiency, and preventing any administrative irregularities, which has enhanced public and official trust in the effectiveness of this sustainable developmental path.



​​Field Echoes and Testimonies of Pride



​In a field survey by "Okaz" regarding the direct impact of this support, the Director General of the General Electricity Corporation branch in Shabwa Governorate, Awad Al-Ahmadi, confirmed that the Saudi oil derivatives grant has represented a cornerstone in stabilizing the electricity system, praising the unlimited support from the Kingdom's leadership that enabled the corporation to overcome operational obstacles and ensure a continuous flow of electricity.



From the heart of the temporary capital Aden, citizen Anas Ma'ruf describes this transformation as a restoration of the components of normal life that were damaged due to high temperatures, appreciating the sincere brotherly support from Riyadh, a sentiment echoed by journalist Muhammad Abdul-Aleem, who described the Saudi intervention as the "lifeline" for the national economy, affirming that the Yemeni street feels the extent of Saudi efforts to lift the country from its crises.



The impact has not been limited to service aspects alone but has extended to shape the future in the eyes of the youth. Saleh Muhammad, a student at Hadramout University and a resident of Mukalla, recounts that the regularity of electricity has contributed to improving the educational environment and academic achievement.



​The Kingdom and Yemen.. A Shared Destiny



​This grant comes as a link in the chain of Saudi strategic support that has not left Yemen alone in facing the storms of crises, from the bank deposits that saved the Yemeni rial to the giant educational and health projects, reaching the rehabilitation of ports and airports.



The generous support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demonstrates to the world that its role in Yemen, through its pioneering developmental tools, transcends geographical proximity to a shared destiny, making Riyadh the rock upon which the dreams of chaos are shattered, and the compassionate hand that heals wounds and builds the future of Yemenis.