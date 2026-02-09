في الوقت الذي توظف السعودية كل إمكاناتها لدعم الاستقرار والتنمية في اليمن، تشهد العاصمة المؤقتة عدن وعدد من المحافظات المحررة استقراراً في الطاقة، وعودة جميع الخدمات بما فيها المياه، ما انعكس على الحياة المعيشية للمواطن البسيط، وساهم في تحريك عجلة الاقتصاد في الأسواق، وأفرز حالة من الاطمئنان في أوساط مختلف شرائح المجتمع الذي ظل سنوات يبحث عن هذه الخدمات التي كانت شبه منعدمة.


ونجحت المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومن خلال منحة المشتقات النفطية في إعادة الكهرباء إلى كل المدن اليمنية للعمل 24 ساعة، بعد أن كانت طوال السنوات الماضية تعمل ساعتين فقط، وكانت في بعض المدن لا تعمل.

تغطي المدن اليمنية

وأسهمت الجهود السعودية في إعادة صياغة مفهوم الاستقرار الخدمي والحياة إلى المدن والشوارع والأسواق في عدن، ومختلف المحافظات المحررة.


​استقرارٌ تاريخي.. الكهرباء لا تغيب


​شهدت منظومة الطاقة في المحافظات اليمنية المحررة مثل عدن، وحضرموت، وشبوة، والمحافظات الأخرى، تحولاً جذرياً وصفه مراقبون بـ«التحول النوعي»، بعد سنوات من المعاناة مع الانقطاعات المتكررة التي أثقلت كاهل الاقتصاد المحلي.

حضرموت بعد عودة الكهرباء

وشكل عودة التيار الكهربائي والمياه ومختلف الخدمات الأخرى للعمل أهمية خاصة لدى الإنسان اليمني، وأظهرت الأثر المباشر والدقيق للمنحة السعودية في تلبية الاحتياجات العاجلة وتأمين استدامة الخدمة.


​تحفيز الماكينة الاقتصادية


​ومع استقرار التيار، استعادت الأسواق اليمنية حيويتها المفقودة، إذ يمثل ثبات الطاقة العمود الفقري لمنشآت القطاع الخاص والمؤسسات المتوسطة والصغيرة.

ظل الدعم السعودي عدن تستعيد جمالها

وبحسب اقتصاديين، فإن منحة المشتقات النفطية عملت كمحرك غير مباشر لخفض تكاليف الإنتاج، ما ساعد في استقرار أسعار السلع والخدمات، ومنح المستثمرين ورجال الأعمال «الضوء الأخضر» لتوسيع أنشطتهم بعد فترة من الركود والاعتماد المكلف على المولدات الخاصة التي استنزفت رؤوس الأموال.


صمام أمان للاستقرار المالي


ويرى اقتصاديون أن منحة المشتقات النفطية السعودية شكلت ركيزة أساسية في حماية الاقتصاد اليمني من الانهيار المتسارع، إذ ساهمت بشكل مباشر في تخفيف الضغط على العملة الوطنية، من خلال الحد من الطلب على النقد الأجنبي المخصص لاستيراد الوقود من الأسواق الخارجية، مؤكدين أن هذا التدخل لم يكتفِ بتوفير الطاقة فحسب، بل مكّن الحكومة اليمنية من توجيه ميزانياتها المحدودة نحو بنود خدمية وتنموية أخرى، ما خلق حالة من «التوازن المالي» وخفض العجز في الميزان التجاري، وانعكس إيجاباً على استقرار القوة الشرائية، وتخفيف حدة التضخم التي كانت تنهك معيشة الأسر اليمنية، خصوصاً مع دخول شهر رمضان المبارك.


​أبعاد إنسانية وحوكمة رصينة


​في زوايا المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية، أكد أطباء أن القيمة الإنسانية للمنحة تظهر بشكل أكثر جلاءً، في غرف العمليات وحواضن الأطفال وأجهزة العناية المركزة ومراكز غسيل الكلى التي لا تقبل الانقطاع، موضحين أن الدعم السعودي تجاوز حدود الإنارة ليصبح تأميناً للأرواح قبل كل شيء.


وأكد مسؤلون في وزارة الكهرباء اليمنية لـ«عكاظ» أن الأثر الإنساني الذي أفرزته المنحة السعودية جاء بناء على نظام حوكمة دقيق اعتمده البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية، وشدد منذ اليوم الأولى على الشفافية المطلقة في إدارة المنحة، وضمن وصول الوقود إلى وجهته النهائية بكفاءة عالية، وقطع الطريق أمام أي اختلالات إدارية، وهو ما عزز الثقة الشعبية والرسمية في جدوى هذا المسار التنموي المستدام.


​​أصداء ميدانية وشهادات اعتزاز


​وفي رصد ميداني لـ«عكاظ» حول الأثر المباشر لهذا الدعم، أكد مدير عام فرع المؤسسة العامة للكهرباء بمحافظة شبوة، عوض الأحمدي، أن منحة المشتقات النفطية السعودية مثلت حجر الزاوية في استقرار المنظومة الكهربائية، مشيداً بالدعم اللامحدود من قيادة المملكة الذي مكّن المؤسسة من تجاوز العقبات التشغيلية وضمان تدفق التيار بشكل مستمر.


ومن قلب العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، يصف المواطن أنس معروف هذا التحول بأنه استعادة لمقومات الحياة الطبيعية التي تضررت بفعل الحرارة المرتفعة، مثمناً الوقفة الأخوية الصادقة للرياض، وهو ما أيده الصحفي محمد عبدالعليم الذي وصف التدخل السعودي بأنه «شريان الحياة» للاقتصاد الوطني، مؤكداً أن الشارع اليمني يلمس بوفاء حجم الجهود السعودية لانتشال البلاد من أزماتها.


ولم يقتصر الأثر على الجوانب الخدمية فحسب، بل امتد ليرسم ملامح المستقبل في عيون الشباب. ويروي صالح محمد، الطالب بجامعة حضرموت وأحد سكان المكلا، ان انتظام التيار أسهم في تحسين البيئة التعليمية والتحصيل العلمي.


​المملكة واليمن.. مصيرٌ مشترك


​وتأتي هذه المنحة حلقة في سلسلة الدعم السعودي الإستراتيجية التي لم تترك اليمن وحيداً في مواجهة عواصف الأزمات، فمن الودائع البنكية التي أنقذت الريال اليمني، إلى المشاريع التعليمية والصحية العملاقة، وصولاً إلى تأهيل الموانئ والمطارات.


ويبرهن الدعم السخي من المملكة العربية السعودية للعالم أن دورها في اليمن وعبر أدواتها التنموية الرائدة يتجاوز الجوار الجغرافي إلى وحدة المصير المشترك، لتظل الرياض الصخرة التي تتحطم عليها أحلام الفوضى، واليد الحانية التي تضمد الجراح وتبني مستقبل اليمنيين.