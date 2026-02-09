في الوقت الذي توظف السعودية كل إمكاناتها لدعم الاستقرار والتنمية في اليمن، تشهد العاصمة المؤقتة عدن وعدد من المحافظات المحررة استقراراً في الطاقة، وعودة جميع الخدمات بما فيها المياه، ما انعكس على الحياة المعيشية للمواطن البسيط، وساهم في تحريك عجلة الاقتصاد في الأسواق، وأفرز حالة من الاطمئنان في أوساط مختلف شرائح المجتمع الذي ظل سنوات يبحث عن هذه الخدمات التي كانت شبه منعدمة.
ونجحت المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومن خلال منحة المشتقات النفطية في إعادة الكهرباء إلى كل المدن اليمنية للعمل 24 ساعة، بعد أن كانت طوال السنوات الماضية تعمل ساعتين فقط، وكانت في بعض المدن لا تعمل.
وأسهمت الجهود السعودية في إعادة صياغة مفهوم الاستقرار الخدمي والحياة إلى المدن والشوارع والأسواق في عدن، ومختلف المحافظات المحررة.
استقرارٌ تاريخي.. الكهرباء لا تغيب
شهدت منظومة الطاقة في المحافظات اليمنية المحررة مثل عدن، وحضرموت، وشبوة، والمحافظات الأخرى، تحولاً جذرياً وصفه مراقبون بـ«التحول النوعي»، بعد سنوات من المعاناة مع الانقطاعات المتكررة التي أثقلت كاهل الاقتصاد المحلي.
وشكل عودة التيار الكهربائي والمياه ومختلف الخدمات الأخرى للعمل أهمية خاصة لدى الإنسان اليمني، وأظهرت الأثر المباشر والدقيق للمنحة السعودية في تلبية الاحتياجات العاجلة وتأمين استدامة الخدمة.
تحفيز الماكينة الاقتصادية
ومع استقرار التيار، استعادت الأسواق اليمنية حيويتها المفقودة، إذ يمثل ثبات الطاقة العمود الفقري لمنشآت القطاع الخاص والمؤسسات المتوسطة والصغيرة.
وبحسب اقتصاديين، فإن منحة المشتقات النفطية عملت كمحرك غير مباشر لخفض تكاليف الإنتاج، ما ساعد في استقرار أسعار السلع والخدمات، ومنح المستثمرين ورجال الأعمال «الضوء الأخضر» لتوسيع أنشطتهم بعد فترة من الركود والاعتماد المكلف على المولدات الخاصة التي استنزفت رؤوس الأموال.
صمام أمان للاستقرار المالي
ويرى اقتصاديون أن منحة المشتقات النفطية السعودية شكلت ركيزة أساسية في حماية الاقتصاد اليمني من الانهيار المتسارع، إذ ساهمت بشكل مباشر في تخفيف الضغط على العملة الوطنية، من خلال الحد من الطلب على النقد الأجنبي المخصص لاستيراد الوقود من الأسواق الخارجية، مؤكدين أن هذا التدخل لم يكتفِ بتوفير الطاقة فحسب، بل مكّن الحكومة اليمنية من توجيه ميزانياتها المحدودة نحو بنود خدمية وتنموية أخرى، ما خلق حالة من «التوازن المالي» وخفض العجز في الميزان التجاري، وانعكس إيجاباً على استقرار القوة الشرائية، وتخفيف حدة التضخم التي كانت تنهك معيشة الأسر اليمنية، خصوصاً مع دخول شهر رمضان المبارك.
أبعاد إنسانية وحوكمة رصينة
في زوايا المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية، أكد أطباء أن القيمة الإنسانية للمنحة تظهر بشكل أكثر جلاءً، في غرف العمليات وحواضن الأطفال وأجهزة العناية المركزة ومراكز غسيل الكلى التي لا تقبل الانقطاع، موضحين أن الدعم السعودي تجاوز حدود الإنارة ليصبح تأميناً للأرواح قبل كل شيء.
وأكد مسؤلون في وزارة الكهرباء اليمنية لـ«عكاظ» أن الأثر الإنساني الذي أفرزته المنحة السعودية جاء بناء على نظام حوكمة دقيق اعتمده البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية، وشدد منذ اليوم الأولى على الشفافية المطلقة في إدارة المنحة، وضمن وصول الوقود إلى وجهته النهائية بكفاءة عالية، وقطع الطريق أمام أي اختلالات إدارية، وهو ما عزز الثقة الشعبية والرسمية في جدوى هذا المسار التنموي المستدام.
أصداء ميدانية وشهادات اعتزاز
وفي رصد ميداني لـ«عكاظ» حول الأثر المباشر لهذا الدعم، أكد مدير عام فرع المؤسسة العامة للكهرباء بمحافظة شبوة، عوض الأحمدي، أن منحة المشتقات النفطية السعودية مثلت حجر الزاوية في استقرار المنظومة الكهربائية، مشيداً بالدعم اللامحدود من قيادة المملكة الذي مكّن المؤسسة من تجاوز العقبات التشغيلية وضمان تدفق التيار بشكل مستمر.
ومن قلب العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، يصف المواطن أنس معروف هذا التحول بأنه استعادة لمقومات الحياة الطبيعية التي تضررت بفعل الحرارة المرتفعة، مثمناً الوقفة الأخوية الصادقة للرياض، وهو ما أيده الصحفي محمد عبدالعليم الذي وصف التدخل السعودي بأنه «شريان الحياة» للاقتصاد الوطني، مؤكداً أن الشارع اليمني يلمس بوفاء حجم الجهود السعودية لانتشال البلاد من أزماتها.
ولم يقتصر الأثر على الجوانب الخدمية فحسب، بل امتد ليرسم ملامح المستقبل في عيون الشباب. ويروي صالح محمد، الطالب بجامعة حضرموت وأحد سكان المكلا، ان انتظام التيار أسهم في تحسين البيئة التعليمية والتحصيل العلمي.
المملكة واليمن.. مصيرٌ مشترك
وتأتي هذه المنحة حلقة في سلسلة الدعم السعودي الإستراتيجية التي لم تترك اليمن وحيداً في مواجهة عواصف الأزمات، فمن الودائع البنكية التي أنقذت الريال اليمني، إلى المشاريع التعليمية والصحية العملاقة، وصولاً إلى تأهيل الموانئ والمطارات.
ويبرهن الدعم السخي من المملكة العربية السعودية للعالم أن دورها في اليمن وعبر أدواتها التنموية الرائدة يتجاوز الجوار الجغرافي إلى وحدة المصير المشترك، لتظل الرياض الصخرة التي تتحطم عليها أحلام الفوضى، واليد الحانية التي تضمد الجراح وتبني مستقبل اليمنيين.
While Saudi Arabia employs all its capabilities to support stability and development in Yemen, the temporary capital Aden and several liberated governorates are witnessing stability in energy and the return of all services, including water, which has reflected positively on the living conditions of ordinary citizens and contributed to revitalizing the economy in the markets, creating a sense of reassurance among various segments of society that had spent years searching for these services that were almost nonexistent.
The Kingdom has succeeded, through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the oil derivatives grant, in restoring electricity to all Yemeni cities to operate 24 hours a day, after it had only been functioning for two hours during the past years, and in some cities, it was not operational at all.
Saudi efforts have contributed to reshaping the concept of service stability and life in the cities, streets, and markets of Aden and various liberated governorates.
Historic Stability.. Electricity Never Fades
The energy system in the liberated Yemeni governorates such as Aden, Hadramout, Shabwa, and others has witnessed a radical transformation described by observers as a "qualitative shift," after years of suffering from repeated outages that burdened the local economy.
The return of electricity, water, and various other services has held particular importance for the Yemeni people, demonstrating the direct and precise impact of the Saudi grant in meeting urgent needs and ensuring service sustainability.
Stimulating the Economic Machine
With the stabilization of electricity, Yemeni markets have regained their lost vitality, as stable energy represents the backbone of private sector establishments and medium and small enterprises.
According to economists, the oil derivatives grant has acted as an indirect driver for reducing production costs, which has helped stabilize the prices of goods and services, giving investors and businessmen the "green light" to expand their activities after a period of stagnation and costly reliance on private generators that drained capital.
A Safety Valve for Financial Stability
Economists believe that the Saudi oil derivatives grant has formed a fundamental pillar in protecting the Yemeni economy from rapid collapse, as it directly contributed to alleviating pressure on the national currency by reducing the demand for foreign currency allocated for importing fuel from external markets. They affirm that this intervention not only provided energy but also enabled the Yemeni government to direct its limited budgets toward other service and development items, creating a state of "financial balance" and reducing the trade deficit, which positively reflected on the stability of purchasing power and alleviated the severity of inflation that was exhausting the livelihoods of Yemeni families, especially with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.
Humanitarian Dimensions and Robust Governance
In the corners of hospitals and medical centers, doctors confirmed that the humanitarian value of the grant is more evident in operating rooms, incubators, intensive care units, and dialysis centers that cannot afford interruptions, explaining that Saudi support has gone beyond mere lighting to become a means of securing lives above all else.
Officials in the Yemeni Ministry of Electricity confirmed to "Okaz" that the humanitarian impact resulting from the Saudi grant came based on a precise governance system adopted by the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in coordination with the Yemeni government, emphasizing from day one absolute transparency in managing the grant, ensuring that fuel reaches its final destination with high efficiency, and preventing any administrative irregularities, which has enhanced public and official trust in the effectiveness of this sustainable developmental path.
Field Echoes and Testimonies of Pride
In a field survey by "Okaz" regarding the direct impact of this support, the Director General of the General Electricity Corporation branch in Shabwa Governorate, Awad Al-Ahmadi, confirmed that the Saudi oil derivatives grant has represented a cornerstone in stabilizing the electricity system, praising the unlimited support from the Kingdom's leadership that enabled the corporation to overcome operational obstacles and ensure a continuous flow of electricity.
From the heart of the temporary capital Aden, citizen Anas Ma'ruf describes this transformation as a restoration of the components of normal life that were damaged due to high temperatures, appreciating the sincere brotherly support from Riyadh, a sentiment echoed by journalist Muhammad Abdul-Aleem, who described the Saudi intervention as the "lifeline" for the national economy, affirming that the Yemeni street feels the extent of Saudi efforts to lift the country from its crises.
The impact has not been limited to service aspects alone but has extended to shape the future in the eyes of the youth. Saleh Muhammad, a student at Hadramout University and a resident of Mukalla, recounts that the regularity of electricity has contributed to improving the educational environment and academic achievement.
The Kingdom and Yemen.. A Shared Destiny
This grant comes as a link in the chain of Saudi strategic support that has not left Yemen alone in facing the storms of crises, from the bank deposits that saved the Yemeni rial to the giant educational and health projects, reaching the rehabilitation of ports and airports.
The generous support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demonstrates to the world that its role in Yemen, through its pioneering developmental tools, transcends geographical proximity to a shared destiny, making Riyadh the rock upon which the dreams of chaos are shattered, and the compassionate hand that heals wounds and builds the future of Yemenis.