رغم تهديد الحوثي لأي رحلات إلى مطار المخا غرب تعز، وجه وزير النقل اليمني محسن حيدرة اليوم (الأحد) بالترتيب لإطلاق أولى الرحلات إلى مطار المخا الأربعاء القادم، في أول قرار له منذ تشكيل الحكومة.


وأوضح مصدر في وزارة النقل اليمنية أنه وبناءً على توجيهات رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي لاستئناف تدشين الرحلات الجوية إلى مطار المخا، عقدت اللجنة برئاسة وزير النقل محسن علي حيدرة اجتماعاً لها أمس لمناقشة الترتيبات الفنية والإدارية اللازمة لتشغيل الرحلات الجوية المباشرة من مطار المخا إلى مطار الملك عبدالعزيز بجدة، ابتداءً من الأربعاء القادم، بمعدل رحلتين في الأسبوع.


وفي الاجتماع، الذي ضم مدير إدارة التخطيط التجاري مطيع القباطي، ومدير منطقة جدة مراد الخليدي، ومدير منطقة الرياض صدام الجائفي، والمدير العام التنفيذي للشركة اليمنية للخدمات الأرضية إيهاب عبد القادر، وعدداً من المسؤولين في وزارة النقل والخطوط الجوية اليمنية، شدد وزير النقل على البدء بفتح الرحلات واستكمال كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لتشغيل أول رحلة اعتباراً من الأربعاء القادم، مؤكداً أهمية الالتزام بالجدول الزمني المحدد، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد لإنجاح عملية التدشين.


ولفت وزير النقل إلى أن استئناف الرحلات إلى مطار المخا يمثل خطوة مهمة في تعزيز شبكة النقل الجوي وتسهيل حركة تنقل المواطنين ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي والتنموي لمدينة المخا، موضحاً أن هناك حرصاً من قيادة الدولة ووزارة النقل على إعادة تفعيل المطارات ورفع كفاءتها التشغيلية بما يخدم الصالح العام.


وكانت أول رحلة قد انطلقت إلى مطار المخا في مطلع الشهر الجاري، إلا أن الحوثي هدد باستهدافها، ما أجبرها على العودة إلى مطار جدة.