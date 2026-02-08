Despite the Houthi threat to any flights to Al-Mokha Airport west of Taiz, Yemeni Minister of Transport Mohsen Haidara today (Sunday) directed the arrangement for the launch of the first flights to Al-Mokha Airport next Wednesday, in his first decision since the formation of the government.



A source in the Yemeni Ministry of Transport explained that, based on the directives of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to resume the launch of flights to Al-Mokha Airport, a committee chaired by Minister of Transport Mohsen Ali Haidara held a meeting yesterday to discuss the necessary technical and administrative arrangements for operating direct flights from Al-Mokha Airport to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, starting next Wednesday, with a frequency of two flights per week.



In the meeting, which included the Director of Commercial Planning, Mutai al-Qabati, the Director of the Jeddah Region, Murad al-Khalidi, the Director of the Riyadh Region, Sadam al-Jaifi, the Executive Director of the Yemeni Ground Services Company, Ihab Abdul Qader, and a number of officials from the Ministry of Transport and Yemenia Airlines, the Minister of Transport emphasized the need to start opening the flights and completing all necessary procedures to operate the first flight starting next Wednesday, confirming the importance of adhering to the specified timetable and working in a spirit of teamwork to ensure the success of the launch process.



The Minister of Transport pointed out that the resumption of flights to Al-Mokha Airport represents an important step in enhancing the air transport network, facilitating the movement of citizens, and supporting the economic and developmental activity of the city of Al-Mokha, explaining that there is a commitment from the state leadership and the Ministry of Transport to reactivate the airports and improve their operational efficiency for the public good.



The first flight had taken off to Al-Mokha Airport at the beginning of this month, but the Houthi threatened to target it, forcing it to return to Jeddah Airport.