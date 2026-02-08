علمت «عكاظ» من مصادر مطلعة أن الترتيبات جارية لأداء أعضاء حكومة الكفاءات الجديدة اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي.
وقالت المصادر المطلعة في الحكومة اليمنية: «رئيس الحكومة وأعضاؤها سيؤدون اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي غداً (الإثنين) قبل أن يستلموا مهماتهم التنفيذية في خدمة المواطن بشكل مباشر»، موضحة أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي سيترأس أول اجتماع للحكومة عقب أداء اليمين الدستورية، وسيحدد لها أولوياتها والمهمات المطلوبة منها بشكل سريع في مختلف القطاعات الحكومية والخدمية.
أولويات الحكومة اليمنية
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن هذه الحكومة ستكون مختلفة تماماً عن سابقاتها. ومن مهماتها تطبيع الوضع بما يؤدي إلى تعزيز الثقة بين الحكومة والمواطن في الدرجة الأولى، وينعكس إيجاباً على المعركة الوطنية ضد الانقلاب.
وذكرت المصادر أن هناك أولويات كبيرة أمام الحكومة سيحددها رئيس مجلس القيادة الوطني منها دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وإيجاد بيئة للاستثمارات، والبناء على الدعم السعودي الذي أثمر في عودة كافة الخدمات إلى العمل بكامل طاقاتها بما فيها الكهرباء والمياه، وتطوير مطار عدن، وكذلك تطوير السياحة في جزيرة سقطرى وغيرها من الموارد التي يمكن أن تنعكس إيجاباً على الاقتصاد الوطني والتنمية والازدهار.
وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي قد أعلن السبت الحكومة اليمنية المكونة من 35 وزيراً بينهم 3 نساء في أول تشكيلة تشارك فيها المرأة منذ الانقلاب.
العلاقات اليمنية ـ الروسية
من جهة أخرى، استقبل رئيس الوزراء اليمني الدكتور شائع محسن الزنداني اليوم سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى اليمن يفغيني كودروف، لبحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وسبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.
وأكد الزنداني أهمية العمل على تطوير التعاون الثنائي وتعزيزه بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين، مستعرضاً جهود الحكومة في تنفيذ مسار الإصلاحات الشاملة، بما في ذلك الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية، وتعزيز كفاءة مؤسسات الدولة، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات.
وأكد السفير الروسي دعم بلاده لجهود تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، معرباً عن استعداد روسيا لمواصلة التعاون والتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات الشعب اليمني نحو الاستقرار والتنمية.
“Okaz” learned from informed sources that arrangements are underway for the members of the new competency government to take the constitutional oath before the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi.
The informed sources in the Yemeni government stated: “The Prime Minister and its members will take the constitutional oath before the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council tomorrow (Monday) before they assume their executive duties in direct service to the citizens,” explaining that the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, will preside over the first meeting of the government following the oath-taking, and will quickly outline its priorities and the tasks required of it across various governmental and service sectors.
Priorities of the Yemeni Government
The sources indicated that this government will be completely different from its predecessors. Among its tasks is to normalize the situation in a way that enhances trust between the government and the citizens primarily, which will positively reflect on the national battle against the coup.
The sources mentioned that there are significant priorities for the government that will be determined by the Chairman of the National Leadership Council, including supporting the national economy and creating an environment for investments, building on the Saudi support that has resulted in the return of all services to full operation, including electricity and water, developing Aden Airport, as well as promoting tourism in Socotra Island and other resources that can positively impact the national economy, development, and prosperity.
On Saturday, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council announced the Yemeni government consisting of 35 ministers, including 3 women, in the first formation to include women since the coup.
Yemeni-Russian Relations
On another note, the Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Sha'if Mohsen Al-Zandani received today the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Yemen, Evgeny Koudrov, to discuss the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance mutual cooperation in various fields.
Al-Zandani emphasized the importance of working to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the common interests of both countries, reviewing the government's efforts in implementing a comprehensive reform path, including economic and financial reforms, enhancing the efficiency of state institutions, and improving the level of services.
The Russian ambassador confirmed his country's support for efforts to achieve security and stability in Yemen, expressing Russia's readiness to continue cooperation and coordination with the Yemeni government, contributing to fulfilling the aspirations of the Yemeni people towards stability and development.