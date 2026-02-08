علمت «عكاظ» من مصادر مطلعة أن الترتيبات جارية لأداء أعضاء حكومة الكفاءات الجديدة اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي.


وقالت المصادر المطلعة في الحكومة اليمنية: «رئيس الحكومة وأعضاؤها سيؤدون اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي غداً (الإثنين) قبل أن يستلموا مهماتهم التنفيذية في خدمة المواطن بشكل مباشر»، موضحة أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي سيترأس أول اجتماع للحكومة عقب أداء اليمين الدستورية، وسيحدد لها أولوياتها والمهمات المطلوبة منها بشكل سريع في مختلف القطاعات الحكومية والخدمية.


أولويات الحكومة اليمنية


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن هذه الحكومة ستكون مختلفة تماماً عن سابقاتها. ومن مهماتها تطبيع الوضع بما يؤدي إلى تعزيز الثقة بين الحكومة والمواطن في الدرجة الأولى، وينعكس إيجاباً على المعركة الوطنية ضد الانقلاب.


وذكرت المصادر أن هناك أولويات كبيرة أمام الحكومة سيحددها رئيس مجلس القيادة الوطني منها دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وإيجاد بيئة للاستثمارات، والبناء على الدعم السعودي الذي أثمر في عودة كافة الخدمات إلى العمل بكامل طاقاتها بما فيها الكهرباء والمياه، وتطوير مطار عدن، وكذلك تطوير السياحة في جزيرة سقطرى وغيرها من الموارد التي يمكن أن تنعكس إيجاباً على الاقتصاد الوطني والتنمية والازدهار.


وكان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي قد أعلن السبت الحكومة اليمنية المكونة من 35 وزيراً بينهم 3 نساء في أول تشكيلة تشارك فيها المرأة منذ الانقلاب.


العلاقات اليمنية ـ الروسية


من جهة أخرى، استقبل رئيس الوزراء اليمني الدكتور شائع محسن الزنداني اليوم سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى اليمن يفغيني كودروف، لبحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وسبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.


وأكد الزنداني أهمية العمل على تطوير التعاون الثنائي وتعزيزه بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين، مستعرضاً جهود الحكومة في تنفيذ مسار الإصلاحات الشاملة، بما في ذلك الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية، وتعزيز كفاءة مؤسسات الدولة، وتحسين مستوى الخدمات.


وأكد السفير الروسي دعم بلاده لجهود تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، معرباً عن استعداد روسيا لمواصلة التعاون والتنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية، بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات الشعب اليمني نحو الاستقرار والتنمية.