“Okaz” learned from informed sources that arrangements are underway for the members of the new competency government to take the constitutional oath before the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi.



The informed sources in the Yemeni government stated: “The Prime Minister and its members will take the constitutional oath before the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council tomorrow (Monday) before they assume their executive duties in direct service to the citizens,” explaining that the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, will preside over the first meeting of the government following the oath-taking, and will quickly outline its priorities and the tasks required of it across various governmental and service sectors.



Priorities of the Yemeni Government



The sources indicated that this government will be completely different from its predecessors. Among its tasks is to normalize the situation in a way that enhances trust between the government and the citizens primarily, which will positively reflect on the national battle against the coup.



The sources mentioned that there are significant priorities for the government that will be determined by the Chairman of the National Leadership Council, including supporting the national economy and creating an environment for investments, building on the Saudi support that has resulted in the return of all services to full operation, including electricity and water, developing Aden Airport, as well as promoting tourism in Socotra Island and other resources that can positively impact the national economy, development, and prosperity.



On Saturday, the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council announced the Yemeni government consisting of 35 ministers, including 3 women, in the first formation to include women since the coup.



Yemeni-Russian Relations



On another note, the Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Sha'if Mohsen Al-Zandani received today the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Yemen, Evgeny Koudrov, to discuss the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance mutual cooperation in various fields.



Al-Zandani emphasized the importance of working to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the common interests of both countries, reviewing the government's efforts in implementing a comprehensive reform path, including economic and financial reforms, enhancing the efficiency of state institutions, and improving the level of services.



The Russian ambassador confirmed his country's support for efforts to achieve security and stability in Yemen, expressing Russia's readiness to continue cooperation and coordination with the Yemeni government, contributing to fulfilling the aspirations of the Yemeni people towards stability and development.