The National Center for Judicial Cooperation at the Iraqi Judiciary Council announced today (Sunday) the commencement of investigations with members of the "ISIS" organization who are being transferred from Syria, expecting the investigations to last between 4 to 6 months.



The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported a statement from the National Center saying: "The detainees belonging to the terrorist 'ISIS' come from 42 countries, and they cannot be handed over to their countries before the investigations with them are completed," explaining that the investigations with those transferred to Iraq from prisons in northeastern Syria will be based on a vast information database.



The Council's statement added: Among the accusations in the detainees' files are the use of chemical weapons and crimes of genocide.



The head of the Security Media Cell in Iraq, Saad Ma'an, stated yesterday that Iraq received 2,250 terrorists from Syria by land and air in coordination with the international coalition, explaining that specialized teams have begun preliminary investigation operations and classifying these individuals according to their level of danger, in addition to documenting their confessions under direct judicial supervision.



He pointed out that Iraq has begun detaining terrorists in strict regular centers, indicating that Baghdad is fully prepared for these numbers to mitigate the threat not only to Iraq but to the entire world.



He clarified that the established principle is to prosecute all those involved in committing crimes against Iraqis and belonging to the terrorist organization ISIS before the competent Iraqi courts.



Ma'an revealed that the Iraqi Foreign Ministry is in contact with several countries regarding the remaining nationalities, and that the process of handing over the terrorists to their countries will begin once the legal requirements are completed, while the security agencies continue to perform their field and investigative duties on this file.