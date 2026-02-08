أعلن المركز الوطني للتعاون القضائي بمجلس القضاء العراقي، اليوم (الأحد)، بدء التحقيقات مع عناصر تنظيم «داعش» الذين يتم نقلهم من سورية، متوقعاً أن يستمر التحقيق لمدة تتراوح من 4 إلى 6 أشهر.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية (واع) عن بيان للمركز الوطني قوله: «إن المعتقلين المنتمين إلى «داعش» الإرهابية ينحدرون من 42 دولة، ولا يمكن تسليمهم إلى دولهم قبل إنهاء التحقيقات معهم»، موضحاً أن التحقيقات مع المنقولين إلى العراق من سجون بشمال شرقي سورية ستتم بناء على بنك معلومات واسع.


وأضاف بيان المجلس: إن من ضمن الاتهامات في ملفات المعتقلين استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية، وجرائم الإبادة.


وكان رئيس خلية الإعلام الأمني في العراق سعد معن قد قال أمس إن العراق تسلم 2250 إرهابياً من سورية براً وجواً بالتنسيق مع التحالف الدولي، موضحاً أن الفرق المختصة باشرت عمليات التحقيق الأولي، وتصنيف هؤلاء العناصر وفقاً لدرجة خطورتهم، فضلاً عن تدوين اعترافاتهم تحت إشراف قضائي مباشر.


ولفت إلى أن العراق بدأ احتجاز الإرهابيين في مراكز نظامية مشددة، مبيناً أن بغداد مستعدة تماماً لهذه الأعداد لدرء الخطر ليس فقط عن العراق بل على مستوى العالم كله.


وأوضح أن المبدأ الثابت هو محاكمة جميع المتورطين بارتكاب جرائم بحق العراقيين، والمنتمين لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي، أمام المحاكم العراقية المختصة.


وأفصح معن عن اتصالات تجريها وزارة الخارجية العراقية مع عدة دول في ما يخص بقية الجنسيات، وأن عملية تسليم الإرهابيين إلى بلدانهم ستبدأ حال استكمال المتطلبات القانونية، مع استمرار الأجهزة الأمنية في أداء واجباتها الميدانية والتحقيقية بهذا الملف.