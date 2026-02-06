هز انفجار مسجد في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد اليوم (الجمعة)، بحسب ما أعلنته ​الشرطة.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام باكستانية أن الانفجار تسبب في مقتل ما لا يقل 11 قتيلا و20 جريحا في حصيلة أولية، غير أن وسائل إعلام أخرى ذكرت أن عدد القتلى تجاوز الـ15 شخصاً جميعهم من المصلين في المسجد وإصابة نحو 80 آخرين.


وذكرت أن الانفجار وقع في مسجد خديجة الكبرى بمنطقة تارلاي في العاصمة إسلام آباد.


وقال المسؤول في الشرطة ظفر إقبال، إن الانفجار وقع في أثناء صلاة الجمعة، مضيفاً: «نقلنا عدداً من الأشخاص إلى المستشفيات. لا أستطيع تحديد عدد القتلى في هذه اللحظة، لكن هناك وفيات».


وأفاد متحدث باسم الشرطة أن طبيعة الانفجار لم تتضح بعد.


وذكر شهود عيان أن الشرطة بُذلت محاولات لإيقاف الانتحاري بعد رصده مسبقاً، لكنه فجّر نفسه عن مدخل المسجد.


من جهته قال نائب مفوض إسلام أباد عرفان نواز ميمون، على حسابه في «إكس»: هناك أكثر من 80 شخصاً أصيبوا في الانفجار الذي وقع في العاصمة الفيدرالية، بينما تم نقل 15 ضحية حتى الآن إلى مستشفيات مختلفة.


وأشار إلى أنه تم فرض حالة الطوارئ في المعهد الباكستاني للعلوم الطبية (بيمز) ومستشفى العيادة، ومستشفى هيئة تنمية، مبيناً أن أنه تم توزيع مساعدي المفوضين على مختلف المستشفيات للإشراف على علاج المصابين ورعايتهم طبيا.


ولفت إلى أنه تم إغلاق موقع الانفجار بشكل كامل من قبل الشرطة وقوات الجيش وتجري عمليات أمنية في المنطقة.