An explosion at a mosque in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, occurred today (Friday), according to police reports.



Pakistani media reported that the explosion resulted in at least 11 deaths and 20 injuries in an initial toll, while other media outlets stated that the death toll exceeded 15, all of whom were worshippers at the mosque, with around 80 others injured.



It was reported that the explosion took place at the Khadija Kobra Mosque in the Tarlai area of Islamabad.



Police official Zafar Iqbal stated that the explosion occurred during Friday prayers, adding: “We have transported several individuals to hospitals. I cannot determine the number of fatalities at this moment, but there are deaths.”



A police spokesperson indicated that the nature of the explosion is still unclear.



Eyewitnesses reported that police made attempts to stop the suicide bomber after spotting him earlier, but he detonated himself at the mosque entrance.



For his part, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon stated on his account on “X”: More than 80 people were injured in the explosion that occurred in the federal capital, while 15 victims have been transported to various hospitals so far.



He noted that a state of emergency has been declared at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the clinic hospital, and the Development Authority Hospital, indicating that assistant commissioners have been dispatched to various hospitals to oversee the treatment and medical care of the injured.



He pointed out that the explosion site has been completely sealed off by police and army forces, and security operations are underway in the area.