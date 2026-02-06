أعلنت سلطنة عمان في ختام المشاورات الإيرانية - الأمريكية التي استضافته مسقط، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن المشاورات ركزت على تهيئة الظروف المُناسبة لاستئناف المفاوضات الدبلوماسيّة والفنيّة.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء العمانية أنه في إطار استضافة سلطنةِ عُمان مشاورات الملفّ النوويّ الإيراني، أجرى وزير الخارجية بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي، مشاورات منفصلة مع كلٍّ من الوفد الإيراني برئاسة وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي والأمريكي برئاسة المبعوثين الخاصين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنير.


وأشارت إلى أن المشاورات ركزت على تهيئة الظروف المُناسبة لاستئناف المفاوضات الدبلوماسيّة والفنيّة، مع التّأكيد على أهمّيتها، في ضوء حرص الأطراف على إنجاحها تحقيقًا لاستدامة الأمن والاستقرار.


وجدّد وزير الخارجية العماني، التزام سلطنة عُمان بمواصلة دعم الحوار والتّقريب بين الأطراف، والعمل مع مختلف الشّركاء للتّوصل إلى حلول سياسيّة توافقيّة، تتلاقى مع الأهداف والتطلّعات المرجوّة، معربا عن بالغ التّقدير لجهود دول المنطقة الدّاعمة لهذه المحادثات.


من جهة أخرى، قال مصدر دبلوماسي إيراني لوكالة «رويترز»، إن وجود مسؤولين عسكريين من القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، أو أي قيادة عسكرية إقليمية أخرى، قد يهدد المحادثات النووية غير المباشرة بين إيران وأمريكا في عُمان، وذلك بعد أن نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، نقلاً عن مسؤول أمريكي، قوله: إن وفد الولايات المتحدة في المفاوضات الأمريكية - الإيرانية التي تشهدها مسقط، يضم قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية الأدميرال براد كوبر.