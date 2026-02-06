Oman announced at the conclusion of the Iranian-American consultations hosted in Muscat today (Friday) that the discussions focused on creating the appropriate conditions for resuming diplomatic and technical negotiations.



The Oman News Agency reported that as part of Oman hosting the consultations on the Iranian nuclear file, Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi held separate discussions with both the Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the American delegation led by special envoys Steve Biegun and Jared Kushner.



It noted that the consultations focused on creating the appropriate conditions for resuming diplomatic and technical negotiations, emphasizing their importance in light of the parties' commitment to making them successful to achieve lasting security and stability.



Oman's Foreign Minister reiterated the Sultanate's commitment to continue supporting dialogue and rapprochement between the parties and to work with various partners to reach political solutions that align with the desired goals and aspirations, expressing deep appreciation for the efforts of the regional countries supporting these talks.



On the other hand, an Iranian diplomatic source told Reuters that the presence of military officials from the U.S. Central Command or any other regional military command could threaten the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in Oman, following a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, stating that the U.S. delegation in the American-Iranian negotiations taking place in Muscat includes U.S. Central Command Chief Admiral Brad Cooper.