قتل 216 مسلحاً في عملية تمشيط نفذها الجيش الباكستاني في إقليم بلوشستان على مدى أيام ضد العناصر الإرهابية، وفقاً لما أعلنه الجيش في بيان اليوم (الخميس).


ونقلت صحيفة «دوان» الباكستانية عن الجيش قوله: إن قواته أنهت بنجاح عملية رد الفتنة–1 في بلوشستان، والتي نُفذت في إطارها سلسلة من العمليات المنسقة والسريعة والقائمة على معلومات استخباراتية دقيقة، استهدفت عناصر إرهابية مدعومة من الهند كانت تسعى إلى زعزعة السلام والتنمية من خلال استهداف المدنيين الأبرياء، بما في ذلك النساء والأطفال.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن بيان الجيش يأتي في أعقاب ردّ قوات الأمن على موجة من الهجمات التي شهدها إقليم بلوشستان (السبت)، وأدت إلى شلل أجزاء من الإقليم المضطرب لعدة أيام.


وأوضح البيان أنه «نتيجة لهذه الاشتباكات المنسقة بعناية وعمليات التطهير اللاحقة، تم القضاء على 216 إرهابياً، ما أدى إلى إضعاف كبير في القيادة وهياكل القيادة والسيطرة والقدرات العملياتية للشبكات الإرهابية».


ودفع الجيش الباكستاني بتعزيزات جوية، وفقاً للشرطة الباكستانية، واستخدمت قوات الأمن طائرات مسيرة وطائرات هليكوبتر لاستعادة السيطرة على بلدة في إقليم بلوشستان من المتمردين الانفصاليين.


وقتل المتمردون في الأيام الماضية 36 مدنياً، بينهم نساء وأطفال، و22 من أفراد قوات الأمن وأجهزة إنفاذ القانون، كما ضبط الجيش مخزون كبير من الأسلحة والذخائر والمتفجرات والمعدات ذات المنشأ الأجنبي خلال العملية.