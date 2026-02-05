216 militants were killed in a combing operation carried out by the Pakistani army in the Balochistan region over several days against terrorist elements, according to a statement released by the army today (Thursday).



The Pakistani newspaper "Dawn" reported that the army stated its forces successfully completed Operation Response to Sedition–1 in Balochistan, during which a series of coordinated, rapid operations based on accurate intelligence were conducted, targeting terrorist elements supported by India that aimed to undermine peace and development by attacking innocent civilians, including women and children.



The newspaper explained that the army's statement comes in the wake of the security forces' response to a wave of attacks that occurred in the Balochistan region (on Saturday), which led to the paralysis of parts of the troubled region for several days.



The statement clarified that "as a result of these carefully coordinated clashes and subsequent clearing operations, 216 terrorists were eliminated, leading to a significant weakening of the leadership, command and control structures, and operational capabilities of the terrorist networks."



The Pakistani army deployed air reinforcements, according to the Pakistani police, and security forces used drones and helicopters to regain control of a town in Balochistan from separatist rebels.



In recent days, the rebels killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and 22 members of the security forces and law enforcement agencies. The army also seized a large stockpile of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and foreign-origin equipment during the operation.