أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الأربعاء) تصفية قائد لواء شمال القطاع في حركة «الجهاد الإسلامي» علي الرزاينة، زاعماً أن العملية جاءت رداً على خرق اتفاقية وقف إطلاق النار خلال الليلة الماضية.


واتهم جيش الاحتلال في بيان مشترك مع «الشاباك»، الرزاينة بتولّي مسؤولية نشر مسلحين، ولعب دور في الخطط الدفاعية للواء شمال القطاع، إضافة إلى أنه كان مسؤولاً عن التنسيق مع «حماس» لغرض تنفيذ عمليات ضد قوات جيش الاحتلال، على حد قوله.


اتهامات إسرائيلية لقيادي فلسطيني


وزعم البيان أن الرزاينة قاد عملية احتجاز الأسرى من قبل «الجهاد الإسلامي» في شمال قطاع غزة، ومنذ دخول اتفاقية وقف إطلاق النار إلى حيز التنفيذ كان يعمل على إعادة بناء قدرات لواء شمال القطاع.


وأفاد جيش الاحتلال بأنه تمت تصفية الرزاينة بغارة جوية، مهدداً بمزيد من العمليات، رغم أن هذه العمليات تتعارض مع اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، بل وتهدد بانهيار الاتفاق.


وشنّ جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات جوية وقصفاً مدفعياً على مناطق متفرقة في قطاع غزة اليوم، أسفرت عن مقتل 21 فلسطينياً بينهم 6 أطفال، عقب إعلانه إصابة ضابط احتياط بإطلاق نار في شمالي القطاع.


جرائم إسرائيل في غزة


وقال مسؤولون في وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية بغزة إن من بين الضحايا مسعف هرع لمساعدة المصابين بعد غارة في مدينة خان يونس الجنوبية، وقتلته غارة ثانية على الموقع نفسه.


وذكر مسعفون أن غارات أخرى استهدفت مدينة غزة في الشمال وقتلت رضيعاً يبلغ من العمر 5 أشهر.


وذكر شهود عيان أن القصف الإسرائيلي أوقع ضحايا في خيام ومنازل بحيّي الزيتون والتفاح شرق مدينة غزة، في منطقة قيزان رشوان جنوب مدينة خان يونس.


وكان جيش الاحتلال قد قال إنه خلال عملية روتينية قرب الخط الأصفر مساء الثلاثاء في شمال قطاع غزة تم إطلاق النار على قوات إسرائيلية، ما أدى إلى إصابة ضابط احتياط بجروح بالغة، ونُقل إلى المستشفى.