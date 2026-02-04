أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الأربعاء) تصفية قائد لواء شمال القطاع في حركة «الجهاد الإسلامي» علي الرزاينة، زاعماً أن العملية جاءت رداً على خرق اتفاقية وقف إطلاق النار خلال الليلة الماضية.
واتهم جيش الاحتلال في بيان مشترك مع «الشاباك»، الرزاينة بتولّي مسؤولية نشر مسلحين، ولعب دور في الخطط الدفاعية للواء شمال القطاع، إضافة إلى أنه كان مسؤولاً عن التنسيق مع «حماس» لغرض تنفيذ عمليات ضد قوات جيش الاحتلال، على حد قوله.
اتهامات إسرائيلية لقيادي فلسطيني
وزعم البيان أن الرزاينة قاد عملية احتجاز الأسرى من قبل «الجهاد الإسلامي» في شمال قطاع غزة، ومنذ دخول اتفاقية وقف إطلاق النار إلى حيز التنفيذ كان يعمل على إعادة بناء قدرات لواء شمال القطاع.
وأفاد جيش الاحتلال بأنه تمت تصفية الرزاينة بغارة جوية، مهدداً بمزيد من العمليات، رغم أن هذه العمليات تتعارض مع اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، بل وتهدد بانهيار الاتفاق.
وشنّ جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات جوية وقصفاً مدفعياً على مناطق متفرقة في قطاع غزة اليوم، أسفرت عن مقتل 21 فلسطينياً بينهم 6 أطفال، عقب إعلانه إصابة ضابط احتياط بإطلاق نار في شمالي القطاع.
جرائم إسرائيل في غزة
وقال مسؤولون في وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية بغزة إن من بين الضحايا مسعف هرع لمساعدة المصابين بعد غارة في مدينة خان يونس الجنوبية، وقتلته غارة ثانية على الموقع نفسه.
وذكر مسعفون أن غارات أخرى استهدفت مدينة غزة في الشمال وقتلت رضيعاً يبلغ من العمر 5 أشهر.
وذكر شهود عيان أن القصف الإسرائيلي أوقع ضحايا في خيام ومنازل بحيّي الزيتون والتفاح شرق مدينة غزة، في منطقة قيزان رشوان جنوب مدينة خان يونس.
وكان جيش الاحتلال قد قال إنه خلال عملية روتينية قرب الخط الأصفر مساء الثلاثاء في شمال قطاع غزة تم إطلاق النار على قوات إسرائيلية، ما أدى إلى إصابة ضابط احتياط بجروح بالغة، ونُقل إلى المستشفى.
The Israeli occupation army announced today (Wednesday) the elimination of the commander of the northern Gaza Strip brigade in the "Islamic Jihad" movement, Ali Al-Razaina, claiming that the operation was in response to a violation of the ceasefire agreement during the night.
The occupation army, in a joint statement with the "Shabak," accused Al-Razaina of being responsible for deploying militants and playing a role in the defensive plans of the northern Gaza brigade, in addition to being responsible for coordinating with "Hamas" for the purpose of carrying out operations against the occupation army, according to their statement.
Israeli accusations against a Palestinian leader
The statement alleged that Al-Razaina led the operation to detain prisoners by "Islamic Jihad" in northern Gaza, and since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, he had been working to rebuild the capabilities of the northern Gaza brigade.
The occupation army reported that Al-Razaina was eliminated in an airstrike, threatening further operations, despite the fact that these operations contradict the ceasefire agreement and threaten its collapse.
The Israeli occupation army launched a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling on various areas in the Gaza Strip today, resulting in the deaths of 21 Palestinians, including 6 children, following its announcement of the injury of a reserve officer by gunfire in the northern strip.
Israeli crimes in Gaza
Palestinian health officials in Gaza stated that among the victims was a paramedic who rushed to help the injured after a strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, who was killed by a second strike on the same site.
Paramedics reported that other strikes targeted Gaza City in the north, killing a 5-month-old infant.
Eyewitnesses mentioned that the Israeli shelling caused casualties in tents and homes in the Al-Zeitoun and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods east of Gaza City, in the Qizan Rashwan area south of Khan Younis.
The occupation army had stated that during a routine operation near the yellow line on Tuesday evening in northern Gaza, gunfire was directed at Israeli forces, resulting in severe injuries to a reserve officer, who was transferred to the hospital.