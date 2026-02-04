The Israeli occupation army announced today (Wednesday) the elimination of the commander of the northern Gaza Strip brigade in the "Islamic Jihad" movement, Ali Al-Razaina, claiming that the operation was in response to a violation of the ceasefire agreement during the night.



The occupation army, in a joint statement with the "Shabak," accused Al-Razaina of being responsible for deploying militants and playing a role in the defensive plans of the northern Gaza brigade, in addition to being responsible for coordinating with "Hamas" for the purpose of carrying out operations against the occupation army, according to their statement.



Israeli accusations against a Palestinian leader



The statement alleged that Al-Razaina led the operation to detain prisoners by "Islamic Jihad" in northern Gaza, and since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, he had been working to rebuild the capabilities of the northern Gaza brigade.



The occupation army reported that Al-Razaina was eliminated in an airstrike, threatening further operations, despite the fact that these operations contradict the ceasefire agreement and threaten its collapse.



The Israeli occupation army launched a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling on various areas in the Gaza Strip today, resulting in the deaths of 21 Palestinians, including 6 children, following its announcement of the injury of a reserve officer by gunfire in the northern strip.



Israeli crimes in Gaza



Palestinian health officials in Gaza stated that among the victims was a paramedic who rushed to help the injured after a strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, who was killed by a second strike on the same site.



Paramedics reported that other strikes targeted Gaza City in the north, killing a 5-month-old infant.



Eyewitnesses mentioned that the Israeli shelling caused casualties in tents and homes in the Al-Zeitoun and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods east of Gaza City, in the Qizan Rashwan area south of Khan Younis.



The occupation army had stated that during a routine operation near the yellow line on Tuesday evening in northern Gaza, gunfire was directed at Israeli forces, resulting in severe injuries to a reserve officer, who was transferred to the hospital.