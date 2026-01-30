The Israeli army has acknowledged that the number of Palestinian casualties during the war on the Gaza Strip is approaching 70,000, following a long period of skepticism regarding the figures released by the Ministry of Health in the Strip, according to Israeli media reports today (Friday), citing senior military officials.

Israel has consistently questioned the casualty figures announced by health authorities in Gaza, arguing that the ministry is under the control of Hamas and that its data cannot be relied upon. In contrast, the United Nations has affirmed for years that it relies on the figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza as trustworthy and accurate.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza regularly publishes the names and ages of the recorded casualties, indicating that the number of victims has exceeded 71,000 so far, including more than 480 people who were killed in Israeli attacks since the start of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October. The ministry also reported that thousands of people are still missing, believed to be under the rubble of the destroyed cities in the Strip.

The ministry does not distinguish in its statistics between civilians and combatants, but it clarified that the vast majority of the dead are women and children.

According to the Israeli news site "Ynet" and other prominent media outlets, the occupation army has adopted an estimate close to the Gaza figures during a briefing held yesterday (Thursday) with senior military officials. The site quoted one of these officials as saying: "According to our estimates, around 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the war, not counting the missing."

The official added that the army is currently working on "sorting the dead" and distinguishing between those they describe as "terrorists" and those they say "did not participate in the fighting."