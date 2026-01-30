أقرّ الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن عدد القتلى الفلسطينيين خلال الحرب على قطاع غزة يقترب من 70 ألف شخص، وذلك بعد فترة طويلة من التشكيك في الأرقام الصادرة عن وزارة الصحة في القطاع، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الجمعة)، نقلاً عن مسؤولين عسكريين كبار.

وكانت إسرائيل قد دأبت على الطعن في حصيلة الضحايا التي تعلنها السلطات الصحية في غزة، معتبرة أن الوزارة تخضع لإدارة حركة حماس ولا يمكن الاعتماد على بياناتها، وفي المقابل، تؤكد الأمم المتحدة منذ سنوات اعتمادها على أرقام وزارة الصحة في غزة بوصفها موثوقة ودقيقة.

وتنشر وزارة الصحة في غزة بشكل دوري أسماء وأعمار القتلى الذين يتم تسجيلهم، مشيرة إلى أن عدد الضحايا تجاوز 71 ألف قتيل حتى الآن، من بينهم أكثر من 480 شخصاً قُتلوا في هجمات إسرائيلية منذ بدء سريان وقف إطلاق النار بوساطة أمريكية في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، كما أفادت الوزارة بأن آلاف الأشخاص لا يزالون في عداد المفقودين، ويُعتقد أنهم تحت أنقاض المدن المدمرة في القطاع.

ولا تميّز الوزارة في إحصاءاتها بين المدنيين والمقاتلين، لكنها أوضحت أن الغالبية العظمى من القتلى هم من النساء والأطفال.

وبحسب ما نقل موقع «واي نت» الإخباري الإسرائيلي ووسائل إعلام بارزة أخرى، فإن جيش الاحتلال تبنّى تقديراً قريباً من أرقام غزة، وذلك خلال إحاطة عُقدت، أمس الخميس، مع مسؤولين عسكريين كبار، ونقل الموقع عن أحد هؤلاء المسؤولين قوله: «وفق تقديراتنا، قُتل نحو 70 ألف فلسطيني في غزة خلال الحرب، دون احتساب المفقودين».

وأضاف المسؤول أن الجيش يعمل حالياً على «فرز القتلى» والتمييز بين من وصفهم بـ«الإرهابيين» ومن قال إنهم «لم يشاركوا في القتال».