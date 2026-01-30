أقرّ الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن عدد القتلى الفلسطينيين خلال الحرب على قطاع غزة يقترب من 70 ألف شخص، وذلك بعد فترة طويلة من التشكيك في الأرقام الصادرة عن وزارة الصحة في القطاع، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الجمعة)، نقلاً عن مسؤولين عسكريين كبار.
وكانت إسرائيل قد دأبت على الطعن في حصيلة الضحايا التي تعلنها السلطات الصحية في غزة، معتبرة أن الوزارة تخضع لإدارة حركة حماس ولا يمكن الاعتماد على بياناتها، وفي المقابل، تؤكد الأمم المتحدة منذ سنوات اعتمادها على أرقام وزارة الصحة في غزة بوصفها موثوقة ودقيقة.
وتنشر وزارة الصحة في غزة بشكل دوري أسماء وأعمار القتلى الذين يتم تسجيلهم، مشيرة إلى أن عدد الضحايا تجاوز 71 ألف قتيل حتى الآن، من بينهم أكثر من 480 شخصاً قُتلوا في هجمات إسرائيلية منذ بدء سريان وقف إطلاق النار بوساطة أمريكية في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، كما أفادت الوزارة بأن آلاف الأشخاص لا يزالون في عداد المفقودين، ويُعتقد أنهم تحت أنقاض المدن المدمرة في القطاع.
ولا تميّز الوزارة في إحصاءاتها بين المدنيين والمقاتلين، لكنها أوضحت أن الغالبية العظمى من القتلى هم من النساء والأطفال.
وبحسب ما نقل موقع «واي نت» الإخباري الإسرائيلي ووسائل إعلام بارزة أخرى، فإن جيش الاحتلال تبنّى تقديراً قريباً من أرقام غزة، وذلك خلال إحاطة عُقدت، أمس الخميس، مع مسؤولين عسكريين كبار، ونقل الموقع عن أحد هؤلاء المسؤولين قوله: «وفق تقديراتنا، قُتل نحو 70 ألف فلسطيني في غزة خلال الحرب، دون احتساب المفقودين».
وأضاف المسؤول أن الجيش يعمل حالياً على «فرز القتلى» والتمييز بين من وصفهم بـ«الإرهابيين» ومن قال إنهم «لم يشاركوا في القتال».
The Israeli army has acknowledged that the number of Palestinian casualties during the war on the Gaza Strip is approaching 70,000, following a long period of skepticism regarding the figures released by the Ministry of Health in the Strip, according to Israeli media reports today (Friday), citing senior military officials.
Israel has consistently questioned the casualty figures announced by health authorities in Gaza, arguing that the ministry is under the control of Hamas and that its data cannot be relied upon. In contrast, the United Nations has affirmed for years that it relies on the figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza as trustworthy and accurate.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza regularly publishes the names and ages of the recorded casualties, indicating that the number of victims has exceeded 71,000 so far, including more than 480 people who were killed in Israeli attacks since the start of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October. The ministry also reported that thousands of people are still missing, believed to be under the rubble of the destroyed cities in the Strip.
The ministry does not distinguish in its statistics between civilians and combatants, but it clarified that the vast majority of the dead are women and children.
According to the Israeli news site "Ynet" and other prominent media outlets, the occupation army has adopted an estimate close to the Gaza figures during a briefing held yesterday (Thursday) with senior military officials. The site quoted one of these officials as saying: "According to our estimates, around 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the war, not counting the missing."
The official added that the army is currently working on "sorting the dead" and distinguishing between those they describe as "terrorists" and those they say "did not participate in the fighting."