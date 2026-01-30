At a time when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are awaiting the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and the injured to exit for treatment, sharp disagreements continue between Cairo and Tel Aviv regarding the operational mechanism and the number of daily crossings, casting shadows of uncertainty over the reopening date.

The official Israeli broadcasting authority reported from informed sources that there are substantial disagreements between the two sides regarding the numbers of those entering and leaving through the crossing, which is expected to open in both directions in the coming days.

Tel Aviv wants "more leavers" while Cairo refuses

According to Israeli sources, Tel Aviv seeks for the number of leavers from Gaza to be greater than the number of those entering, while Egypt insists on achieving a complete balance between the two directions, fearing that the opening of the crossing could become an indirect means to encourage emigration from the strip.

The sources indicated that communications and meetings are still ongoing in an attempt to narrow the gap of disagreement, amid conflicting expectations regarding the reopening date, with some predicting next Sunday, and others talking about a possible delay until Thursday.

Gaza under restrictions… and freedom of movement at the mercy of politics

This disagreement comes amid extremely harsh humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip, who have been exhausted by ongoing Israeli attacks for two years, during which they have faced severe restrictions on movement, in addition to monitoring of communications and electronic activity.

About two million Palestinians have also been forced to live in a narrow coastal strip, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump's plan and conditional reconstruction

The second phase of Trump's plan stipulated the commencement of the reconstruction of Gaza from Rafah, in exchange for Hamas laying down its arms and the withdrawal of more Israeli forces from the strip, which are terms that remain a subject of sharp disagreement and varying interpretations.

Human rights advocates: Opening the crossing turns into a pressure tool

The Gaza Center for Human Rights warned that the Israeli restrictions and security and organizational conditions imposed on the Rafah crossing infringe upon the essence of the right to freedom of movement, and are considered arbitrary, carrying political and security dimensions.

The center emphasized that these policies deprive thousands of Palestinians of the right to travel, emptying the opening of the crossing of its humanitarian content, warning against attempts to turn it into a pressure tool and "population engineering" by making the number of leavers greater than those returning.

Cairo: No displacement under any name

Media sources reported that meetings are still ongoing to resolve this issue, noting that the numbers file is the only obstacle hindering the opening of the crossing so far, without any tangible progress.

Sources confirmed that logistical preparations have been fully completed, with expectations of reaching a final solution soon, but Cairo insists on its position rejecting any formula that could open the door to the displacement of Gaza's residents.

Egyptian fears of a "backdoor" for displacement

Informed sources revealed that Egypt feels that Israel is trying to exploit the opening of the Rafah crossing as a "backdoor" for the displacement of Palestinians, considering that the Israeli insistence on disconnecting the number of entrants from those leaving reflects clear bad faith.

In this context, Cairo informed the European Union delegation of its commitment to the principle of complete balance in the movement of crossings, and confirmed that it will not relent on this issue even if it leads to a delay in the opening of the crossing, while simultaneously demanding guarantees and American pressure on Tel Aviv.

Stalled issues in the second phase of the agreement

On the other hand, the Hebrew newspaper "Haaretz" reported from Israeli security sources that several issues remain stalled regarding the second phase of the agreement in Gaza, the most prominent of which are the disarmament of Hamas, the scope of the Israeli army's withdrawal, and the mechanism for overseeing aid and reconstruction.

The newspaper pointed out that the Israeli army has informed the political leadership of the necessity of disarming light weapons and anti-tank missiles, allowing only a limited number of pistols for the forces that will undertake security tasks inside the strip.