في وقت يترقب فيه مئات الآلاف من الفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة فتح معبر رفح الحدودي مع مصر لإدخال المساعدات الإنسانية وخروج المصابين للعلاج، تتواصل الخلافات الحادة بين القاهرة وتل أبيب حول آلية التشغيل وعدد العابرين يوميًا، ما يلقي بظلال من الغموض على موعد إعادة فتحه.

ونقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية الرسمية عن مصادر مطلعة وجود خلافات جوهرية بين الجانبين بشأن أعداد الداخلين والمغادرين عبر المعبر، المتوقع فتحه في الاتجاهين خلال الأيام القادمة.

تل أبيب تريد «المغادرين أكثر» والقاهرة ترفض

وبحسب المصادر الإسرائيلية، تسعى تل أبيب إلى أن يكون عدد المغادرين من غزة أكبر من عدد الداخلين إليها، في حين تصرّ مصر على تحقيق توازن كامل بين الاتجاهين، خشية أن يتحول فتح المعبر إلى وسيلة غير مباشرة لتشجيع الهجرة من القطاع.

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن اتصالات واجتماعات لا تزال جارية لمحاولة تضييق هوة الخلاف، في ظل تضارب التوقعات بشأن موعد فتح المعبر، بين من يرجّح الأحد القادم، ومن يتحدث عن تأجيل محتمل حتى الخميس.

غزة تحت القيود… وحرية التنقل في مهب السياسة

ويأتي هذا الخلاف في ظل أوضاع إنسانية بالغة القسوة يعيشها سكان قطاع غزة، الذين أنهكتهم الهجمات الإسرائيلية المستمرة منذ عامين، وواجهوا خلالها قيودًا مشددة على الحركة، إضافة إلى مراقبة الاتصالات والنشاط الإلكتروني.

كما أُجبر نحو مليوني فلسطيني على العيش في شريط ساحلي ضيق، عقب انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية بموجب المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي رعاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

خطة ترمب وإعادة إعمار مشروطة

ونصّت المرحلة الثانية من خطة ترمب على بدء إعادة إعمار غزة من رفح، مقابل إلقاء حركة حماس سلاحها، وانسحاب مزيد من القوات الإسرائيلية من القطاع، وهي بنود لا تزال محل خلاف حاد وتفسيرات متباينة.

حقوقيون: فتح المعبر يتحول إلى أداة ضغط

من جهته، حذّر مركز غزة لحقوق الإنسان من أن القيود الإسرائيلية والاشتراطات الأمنية والتنظيمية المفروضة على معبر رفح تمس جوهر الحق في حرية التنقل، وتُعد تعسفية وتحمل أبعادًا سياسية وأمنية.

وأكد المركز أن هذه السياسات تحرم آلاف الفلسطينيين من السفر، وتفرغ فتح المعبر من مضمونه الإنساني، محذرًا من محاولات تحويله إلى أداة ضغط و«هندسة سكانية» عبر جعل أعداد المغادرين أكبر من العائدين.

القاهرة: لا تهجير تحت أي مسمى

وأفادت مصادر إعلامية أن الاجتماعات لا تزال مستمرة لحل هذه الإشكالية، لافتة إلى أن ملف الأعداد هو العقبة الوحيدة التي تعرقل فتح المعبر حتى الآن، دون إحراز تقدم ملموس.

وأكدت مصادر أن الاستعدادات اللوجستية اكتملت بالكامل، مع توقعات بالتوصل إلى حل بنهائي قريباً، إلا أن القاهرة تشدد على موقفها الرافض لأي صيغة قد تفتح الباب أمام تهجير سكان غزة.

مخاوف مصرية من «باب خلفي» للتهجير

وكشفت مصادر مطلعة على المحادثات أن مصر تشعر بأن إسرائيل تحاول استغلال فتح معبر رفح كـ«باب خلفي» لتهجير الفلسطينيين، معتبرة أن الإصرار الإسرائيلي على فك الارتباط بين عدد الداخلين والمغادرين يعكس سوء نية واضحة.

وفي هذا السياق، أبلغت القاهرة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي تمسكها بمبدأ التوازن الكامل في حركة العبور، وأكدت أنها لن تتهاون في هذا الملف حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى تأخير فتح المعبر، مطالبة في الوقت نفسه بضمانات وضغوط أمريكية على تل أبيب.

ملفات عالقة في المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق

في المقابل، نقلت صحيفة «هآرتس» العبرية عن مصادر أمنية إسرائيلية أن عدة قضايا لا تزال عالقة بشأن المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق في غزة، أبرزها نزع سلاح حماس، ونطاق انسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي، وآلية الإشراف على المساعدات وإعادة الإعمار.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي أبلغ القيادة السياسية بضرورة نزع الأسلحة الخفيفة والصواريخ المضادة للدروع، والسماح فقط بعدد محدود من المسدسات للقوات التي ستتولى المهمات الأمنية داخل القطاع.