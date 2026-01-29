بعد يومين من تأجيل مجلس النواب العراقي جلسة انتخاب رئيس جديد للبلاد، شدد مجلس القضاء الأعلى، على وجوب الالتزام بالتوقيتات الدستورية في انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية والوزراء.
ودعا المجلس في بيان، اليوم (الخميس)، جميع الأحزاب والقوى السياسية إلى الالتزام واحترام هذه التوقيتات وعدم خرقها حفاظاً على الاستقرار السياسي وسير العملية الديمقراطية وفق الأطر الدستورية والقانونية ومنع أي تدخل خارجي.
وأرجأ البرلمان، الثلاثاء الماضي، جلسة انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية إلى أجل غير محدد بعدما طلبت أبرز قوتين سياسيتين كرديتين مزيداً من الوقت للتوافق على مرشّح.
وبموجب الدستور، يكلّف رئيس الجمهورية خلال 15 يوماً من انتخابه مرشّح «الكتلة النيابية الأكبر عدداً» بتشكيل الحكومة، على أن يكون أمام رئيس الوزراء المكلّف مهلة 30 يوماً للتأليف.
ويتنافس تاريخياً على منصب الرئاسية الحزب الديموقراطي الكردستاني ومعقله أربيل عاصمة إقليم كردستان العراق المتمتّع بحكم ذاتي، والاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني ومعقله السليمانية ثاني كبرى مدن الإقليم.
لكن بموجب اتفاق ضمني بينهما، يتولى عادة الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني منصب رئاسة البلاد، فيما يتولى الحزب الديموقراطي الكردستاني رئاسة إقليم كردستان وحكومته.
أما أبرز مرشحَين لرئاسة جمهورية العراق هذه المرة، فهما مرشح الحزب الديموقراطي الكردستاني وزير الخارجية فؤاد حسين (76 عاماً)، ومرشح الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني وزير البيئة السابق نزار آميدي (57 عاماً).
Two days after the Iraqi Parliament postponed the session to elect a new president for the country, the Supreme Judicial Council emphasized the necessity of adhering to the constitutional timelines for the election of the President of the Republic and the ministers.
The council called in a statement today (Thursday) for all parties and political forces to commit to and respect these timelines and not to violate them, in order to preserve political stability and the democratic process within the constitutional and legal frameworks and to prevent any external interference.
The parliament postponed the session to elect the President of the Republic to an unspecified date last Tuesday after the two main Kurdish political forces requested more time to agree on a candidate.
According to the constitution, the President of the Republic is tasked within 15 days of his election to assign a candidate from the "largest parliamentary bloc" to form the government, with the designated Prime Minister having a period of 30 days to complete the formation.
Historically, the presidency is contested between the Kurdistan Democratic Party, based in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, based in Sulaymaniyah, the second-largest city in the region.
However, under an implicit agreement between them, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan usually assumes the presidency of the country, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party takes on the presidency of the Kurdistan Region and its government.
The two main candidates for the presidency of the Republic of Iraq this time are the Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (76 years old), and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's candidate, former Minister of Environment Nizar Amidi (57 years old).