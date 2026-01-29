Two days after the Iraqi Parliament postponed the session to elect a new president for the country, the Supreme Judicial Council emphasized the necessity of adhering to the constitutional timelines for the election of the President of the Republic and the ministers.



The council called in a statement today (Thursday) for all parties and political forces to commit to and respect these timelines and not to violate them, in order to preserve political stability and the democratic process within the constitutional and legal frameworks and to prevent any external interference.



The parliament postponed the session to elect the President of the Republic to an unspecified date last Tuesday after the two main Kurdish political forces requested more time to agree on a candidate.



According to the constitution, the President of the Republic is tasked within 15 days of his election to assign a candidate from the "largest parliamentary bloc" to form the government, with the designated Prime Minister having a period of 30 days to complete the formation.



Historically, the presidency is contested between the Kurdistan Democratic Party, based in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, based in Sulaymaniyah, the second-largest city in the region.



However, under an implicit agreement between them, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan usually assumes the presidency of the country, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party takes on the presidency of the Kurdistan Region and its government.



The two main candidates for the presidency of the Republic of Iraq this time are the Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (76 years old), and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's candidate, former Minister of Environment Nizar Amidi (57 years old).