بعد يومين من تأجيل مجلس النواب العراقي جلسة انتخاب رئيس جديد للبلاد، شدد مجلس القضاء الأعلى، على وجوب الالتزام بالتوقيتات الدستورية في انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية والوزراء.


ودعا المجلس في بيان، اليوم (الخميس)، جميع الأحزاب والقوى السياسية إلى الالتزام واحترام هذه التوقيتات وعدم خرقها حفاظاً على الاستقرار السياسي وسير العملية الديمقراطية وفق الأطر الدستورية والقانونية ومنع أي تدخل خارجي.


وأرجأ البرلمان، الثلاثاء الماضي، جلسة انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية إلى أجل غير محدد بعدما طلبت أبرز قوتين سياسيتين كرديتين مزيداً من الوقت للتوافق على مرشّح.


وبموجب الدستور، يكلّف رئيس الجمهورية خلال 15 يوماً من انتخابه مرشّح «الكتلة النيابية الأكبر عدداً» بتشكيل الحكومة، على أن يكون أمام رئيس الوزراء المكلّف مهلة 30 يوماً للتأليف.


ويتنافس تاريخياً على منصب الرئاسية الحزب الديموقراطي الكردستاني ومعقله أربيل عاصمة إقليم كردستان العراق المتمتّع بحكم ذاتي، والاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني ومعقله السليمانية ثاني كبرى مدن الإقليم.


لكن بموجب اتفاق ضمني بينهما، يتولى عادة الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني منصب رئاسة البلاد، فيما يتولى الحزب الديموقراطي الكردستاني رئاسة إقليم كردستان وحكومته.


أما أبرز مرشحَين لرئاسة جمهورية العراق هذه المرة، فهما مرشح الحزب الديموقراطي الكردستاني وزير الخارجية فؤاد حسين (76 عاماً)، ومرشح الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني وزير البيئة السابق نزار آميدي (57 عاماً).