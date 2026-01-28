U.S. President Donald Trump refused to answer questions from ABC News about whether he had seen a video documenting the incident of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar being sprayed with an unknown substance while delivering a speech at a rally, asserting that he does not want to watch the clip at all.

Doubt and Controversial Statements



When asked directly if he had seen the video, Trump said, "No, I don't think about it. I think she is an attention seeker. I don't think about this at all. Maybe she was the one who sprayed, I know her well," according to ABC News. He later reiterated his stance, saying, "I haven't seen it, and I hope I don't have to see it."

Details of the Incident and Quick Security Intervention



The U.S. police had arrested a man who sprayed Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with a foul-smelling liquid during a rally held on Tuesday evening in Minneapolis, while she was criticizing the policies of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota. Reports and eyewitnesses indicated that Ilhan Omar was unharmed, noting that a security personnel intervened immediately and tackled the attacker to the ground before gaining control over him, in an incident captured by videos from inside the venue.