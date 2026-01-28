رفض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الإجابة على أسئلة قناة ABC الإخبارية بشأن ما إذا كان قد اطّلع على مقطع فيديو يوثّق حادثة رشّ النائبة إلهان عمر بمادة مجهولة أثناء إلقائها كلمة في تجمع جماهيري، مؤكداً أنه لا يرغب في مشاهدة المقطع من الأساس.
تشكيك وتصريحات مثيرة للجدل
وعند سؤاله مباشرة عما إذا كان قد شاهد الفيديو، قال ترمب: «لا، لا أفكر بها. أعتقد أنها مُدّعية. لا أفكر في هذا الأمر على الإطلاق. ربما تكون هي من رشّت، فأنا أعرفها جيداً»، بحسب ما نقلته قناة ABC. وعاد ليؤكد موقفه لاحقاً قائلاً: «لم أشاهده، ولا آمل أن أضطر لمشاهدته».
تفاصيل الواقعة وتدخل أمني سريع
وكانت الشرطة الأمريكية قد ألقت القبض على رجل قام برشّ النائبة الديمقراطية إلهان عمر بسائل كريه الرائحة خلال اجتماع جماهيري عُقد مساء الثلاثاء في مدينة مينيابوليس، وذلك أثناء انتقادها سياسات وكالة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية في ولاية مينيسوتا. وأفادت تقارير صحفية وشهود عيان بأن إلهان عمر لم تُصب بأذى، مشيرين إلى أن أحد عناصر الأمن تدخّل فوراً وطرح المهاجم أرضاً قبل السيطرة عليه، في واقعة وثّقتها مقاطع مصوّرة من داخل القاعة.
U.S. President Donald Trump refused to answer questions from ABC News about whether he had seen a video documenting the incident of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar being sprayed with an unknown substance while delivering a speech at a rally, asserting that he does not want to watch the clip at all.
Doubt and Controversial Statements
When asked directly if he had seen the video, Trump said, "No, I don't think about it. I think she is an attention seeker. I don't think about this at all. Maybe she was the one who sprayed, I know her well," according to ABC News. He later reiterated his stance, saying, "I haven't seen it, and I hope I don't have to see it."
Details of the Incident and Quick Security Intervention
The U.S. police had arrested a man who sprayed Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with a foul-smelling liquid during a rally held on Tuesday evening in Minneapolis, while she was criticizing the policies of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minnesota. Reports and eyewitnesses indicated that Ilhan Omar was unharmed, noting that a security personnel intervened immediately and tackled the attacker to the ground before gaining control over him, in an incident captured by videos from inside the venue.