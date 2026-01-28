رفض الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الإجابة على أسئلة قناة ABC الإخبارية بشأن ما إذا كان قد اطّلع على مقطع فيديو يوثّق حادثة رشّ النائبة إلهان عمر بمادة مجهولة أثناء إلقائها كلمة في تجمع جماهيري، مؤكداً أنه لا يرغب في مشاهدة المقطع من الأساس.

تشكيك وتصريحات مثيرة للجدل


وعند سؤاله مباشرة عما إذا كان قد شاهد الفيديو، قال ترمب: «لا، لا أفكر بها. أعتقد أنها مُدّعية. لا أفكر في هذا الأمر على الإطلاق. ربما تكون هي من رشّت، فأنا أعرفها جيداً»، بحسب ما نقلته قناة ABC. وعاد ليؤكد موقفه لاحقاً قائلاً: «لم أشاهده، ولا آمل أن أضطر لمشاهدته».

تفاصيل الواقعة وتدخل أمني سريع


وكانت الشرطة الأمريكية قد ألقت القبض على رجل قام برشّ النائبة الديمقراطية إلهان عمر بسائل كريه الرائحة خلال اجتماع جماهيري عُقد مساء الثلاثاء في مدينة مينيابوليس، وذلك أثناء انتقادها سياسات وكالة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية في ولاية مينيسوتا. وأفادت تقارير صحفية وشهود عيان بأن إلهان عمر لم تُصب بأذى، مشيرين إلى أن أحد عناصر الأمن تدخّل فوراً وطرح المهاجم أرضاً قبل السيطرة عليه، في واقعة وثّقتها مقاطع مصوّرة من داخل القاعة.