قبضت السلطات التركية على ستة أشخاص في خمسة أقاليم، من بينهم مواطن إيراني، يشتبه في قيامهم بـ«التجسس السياسي والعسكري»، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة الأناضول التركية للأنباء.

وتشتبه السلطات التركية بأن الموقوفين كانوا على اتصال بالحرس الثوري الإيراني، وفق ما نشرته وكالة «بلومبيرغ» للأنباء، اليوم (الأربعاء).

ويشتبه أيضا بأن المشتبه بهم تبادلوا معلومات تتضمن بيانات عن قاعدة إنغرليك الجوية وشحنات الطائرات المسيرة.

وتمكنت قوات الاستخبارات والشرطة التركية من تفكيك هذه الخلية التي يشتبه أيضاً بأنها كانت تخطط لتشكيل «فرق اغتيال»، وفق ما أوردت بعض المواقع التركية.

ومن بين المعتقلين مالكو شركات للصناعة الدفاعية ورجال أعمال في مجال النسيج. وقد تم توقيف جميع المشتبه بهم ونقلهم إلى إسطنبول حيث مركز الخلية.

ووفقاً لتقارير إعلامية تركية، حددت التحقيقات ضابطي المخابرات الإيرانيين نجف رستمي، المعروف بلقب «حاجي»، ومهدي يكة دهغان المعروف بلقب «الدكتور»، كرئيسين لخلية التجسس.