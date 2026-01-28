The Turkish authorities arrested six people in five provinces, including an Iranian citizen, suspected of "political and military espionage," according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish authorities suspect that the detainees were in contact with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as reported by Bloomberg news agency today (Wednesday).

It is also suspected that the suspects exchanged information that included data about the Incirlik Air Base and shipments of drones.

The Turkish intelligence and police forces managed to dismantle this cell, which is also suspected of planning to form "assassination teams," according to some Turkish websites.

Among those arrested are owners of defense industry companies and businessmen in the textile sector. All suspects have been detained and transferred to Istanbul, where the cell is based.

According to Turkish media reports, investigations identified the Iranian intelligence officers Najaf Rostami, known by the nickname "Haji," and Mehdi Yekeh Dehghan, known by the nickname "the Doctor," as the leaders of the espionage cell.