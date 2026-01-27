أمر وزير الخارجية الإيطالي أنطونيو تاجاني بتخفيض كبير في عدد موظفي السفارة الإيطالية في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، وذلك في أعقاب اجتماع طارئ عقد أمس الإثنين في مركز إدارة الأزمات بوزارة الخارجية الإيطالية «فارنيزينا»، خُصص لتقييم الوضع الأمني المتدهور في الجمهورية الإسلامية.

وأكد تاجاني، الذي يشغل أيضاً منصب نائب رئيس الوزراء، أن إيطاليا ستسحب جميع الموظفين غير الأساسيين من السفارة، تاركةً فقط «عدداً لا غنى عنه» من الدبلوماسيين لضمان استمرار عمل البعثة الدبلوماسية بأدنى مستوى تشغيلي.

وأوضح الوزير الإيطالي أن القرار جاء بعد مشاورات مكثفة مع السفير الإيطالي في طهران، وسفراء إيطاليا في المنطقة، وممثلي وزارة الدفاع وأجهزة الاستخبارات.
تصعيد في التوتر.. إيطاليا تقلّص طاقم سفارتها بطهران وتدعو مواطنيها للمغادرة فوراً

وجددت الخارجية الإيطالية دعوتها الحازمة للمواطنين الإيطاليين المقيمين أو المتواجدين في إيران ويُقدر عددهم بنحو 500–600 شخص، معظمهم في منطقة طهران بمغادرة البلاد فوراً إذا سمحت الظروف بذلك، مشيرةً إلى «مخاطر أمنية متزايدة».

يأتي القرار الإيطالي في سياق تصاعد التوترات الداخلية والإقليمية في إيران، إذ واجهت السلطات احتجاجات واسعة النطاق في الأسابيع الأخيرة، تزامناً مع تصعيد ملحوظ في التوترات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

ووصلت مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن، إلى منطقة مسؤولية القيادة المركزية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، بعد عبورها من المحيط الهندي، وسط توقعات بتحضيرات أمريكية لشن هجمات على إيران.

من جانبها حذّرت القيادة العسكرية الإيرانية من أن أي هجوم سيجعل جميع القواعد والمصالح الأمريكية «أهدافاً مشروعة ومباشرة»، وأكدت تحسين قدرات الصواريخ منذ الصراع السابق، وأعلنت إيران جاهزيتها لـ«حرب وجودية» إذا تعرضت لضربة أمريكية-إسرائيلية جديدة، مع تهديدات باستهداف المنطقة بأكملها.