تصعيد في التوتر.. إيطاليا تقلّص طاقم سفارتها بطهران وتدعو مواطنيها للمغادرة فوراً

The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani ordered a significant reduction in the number of staff at the Italian embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, following an emergency meeting held yesterday, Monday, at the Crisis Management Center of the Italian Foreign Ministry "Farnesina," dedicated to assessing the deteriorating security situation in the Islamic Republic.

Tajani, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, confirmed that Italy will withdraw all non-essential personnel from the embassy, leaving only an "indispensable number" of diplomats to ensure the diplomatic mission continues to operate at a minimal level.

The Italian minister explained that the decision came after intensive consultations with the Italian ambassador in Tehran, Italy's ambassadors in the region, and representatives from the Ministry of Defense and intelligence agencies.



The Italian Foreign Ministry reiterated its strong call for Italian citizens residing or present in Iran, estimated to be around 500–600 people, most of whom are in the Tehran area, to leave the country immediately if circumstances allow, citing "increasing security risks."

This Italian decision comes amid rising internal and regional tensions in Iran, as authorities have faced widespread protests in recent weeks, coinciding with a noticeable escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has arrived in the area of responsibility of the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East after crossing from the Indian Ocean, amid expectations of U.S. preparations to launch attacks on Iran.

For its part, the Iranian military leadership warned that any attack would make all American bases and interests "legitimate and direct targets," confirming the enhancement of missile capabilities since the previous conflict, and announced Iran's readiness for an "existential war" if subjected to a new U.S.-Israeli strike, with threats to target the entire region.