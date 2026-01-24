فيما تشهد ولاية مينيسوتا احتجاجات المهاجرين إثر مقتل شخص بنيران ضابط فيدرالي، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) إن الشخص الذي قُتل في مينيابوليس بولاية مينيسوتا كان مسلحاً.


واتهم ترمب في منشور على حسابه منصة تروث سوشال، رئيس البلدية وحاكم مينيسوتا بالتحريض على التمرد قائلاً: «العمدة والحاكم يحرضان على التمرد، إنه خطاب خطير ومتغطرس!».


وأوضح أن ما يحدث في مينيسوتا ليس إلا محاولة للتستر على السرقة والاحتيال، مطالباً حاكم مينيسوتا بترك إدارة الهجرة تقوم بعملها.

احتجاجات في ولاية مينيسوتا الأمريكية. (إ ب أ)

وكشف ترمب عن اعتقال 12 ألف مهاجر غير قانوني تم ترحيلهم من مينيسوتا.


وعرض ترمب صورة لسلاح وكتب: هذا هو سلاح المسلّح، مملوء بمخزنين إضافيين كاملين، وجاهز للإطلاق! ما كل هذا؟ أين الشرطة المحلية؟ لماذا لم يُسمح لهم بحماية الضباط الفيدراليين؟ هل قام رئيس البلدية والمحافظ بإيقافهم؟


وقال ترمب: العديد من رجال الشرطة هؤلاء لم يُسمح لهم بالقيام بعملهم، وكان على إدارة الهجرة والجمارك حماية أنفسهم، وهو ليس بالأمر السهل!


وأضاف في منشوره: «لماذا تمتلك إلهان عمر في حسابها 34 مليون دولار؟»، كما تساءل ترمب عن عشرات المليارات من الدولارات التي قال إنها سُرقت من ولاية مينيسوتا.

الشرطة الأمريكية تطوق المتحجين في ولاية مينيسوتا الأمريكية. (إ ب أ)

وأشار إلى أن قواته موجودة في مينيسوتا بسبب الاحتيال النقدي الهائل، واختفاء مليارات الدولارات، متهماً المهاجرين غير الشرعيين الذين سُمح لهم بالتسلل إلى أمريكا من خلال سياسة الحدود المفتوحة للديمقراطيين بسرقة الأموال وتوعد بسجنهم.


وكان حاكم ولاية مينيسوتا، تيم والز، قد كشف في وقت سابق الليلة عن إطلاق ضباط فيدراليين النار على شخص في مينيابوليس.


وطالب حاكم الولاية، الرئيس ترمب بسحب القوات الفيدرالية، ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام أمريكية فإن القتيل يبلغ من العمر 51 عاماً، وقد توفي بعد إطلاق النار عليه من ضباط الهجرة الفيدراليين.


وقال والز، وهو ديمقراطي في منشور على حسابه في «إكس» إنه كان على اتصال مع البيت الأبيض بعد الحادثة.


وأوضح حاكم ولاية مينيسوتا، أنه طلب من ترمب، إنهاء ما وصفه بأكبر عملية إنفاذ لقوانين الهجرة في تاريخ وزارة الأمن الداخلي.


وشدد والز بالقول: «اسحبوا آلاف الضباط العنيفين وغير المدربين من مينيسوتا الآن».