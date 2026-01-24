As protests by immigrants erupt in Minnesota following the shooting of a person by a federal officer, U.S. President Donald Trump stated today (Saturday) that the individual who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was armed.



Trump accused the mayor and the governor of Minnesota of inciting a rebellion in a post on his Truth Social account, saying: “The mayor and the governor are inciting a rebellion; it’s dangerous and arrogant rhetoric!”



He clarified that what is happening in Minnesota is merely an attempt to cover up theft and fraud, demanding that the governor of Minnesota allow immigration enforcement to do its job.

احتجاجات في ولاية مينيسوتا الأمريكية. (إ ب أ)

Trump revealed the arrest of 12,000 illegal immigrants who were deported from Minnesota.



He displayed a picture of a weapon and wrote: This is the weapon of the armed individual, loaded with two full extra magazines and ready to fire! What is all this? Where is the local police? Why were they not allowed to protect the federal officers? Did the mayor and the governor stop them?



Trump stated: Many of these police officers were not allowed to do their jobs, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement had to protect themselves, which is not an easy task!



He added in his post: “Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 million in her account?” Trump also questioned the tens of billions of dollars that he claimed were stolen from the state of Minnesota.

الشرطة الأمريكية تطوق المتحجين في ولاية مينيسوتا الأمريكية. (إ ب أ)

He pointed out that his forces are present in Minnesota due to massive cash fraud and the disappearance of billions of dollars, accusing illegal immigrants who were allowed to sneak into America through the Democrats' open border policy of stealing money and vowing to imprison them.



Earlier, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed that federal officers had shot a person in Minneapolis.



The governor called on President Trump to withdraw federal troops, and according to U.S. media, the deceased was 51 years old and died after being shot by federal immigration officers.



Walz, a Democrat, stated in a post on his "X" account that he had been in contact with the White House following the incident.



The governor of Minnesota explained that he asked Trump to end what he described as the largest immigration enforcement operation in the history of the Department of Homeland Security.



Walz emphasized by saying: “Withdraw the thousands of violent and untrained officers from Minnesota now.”