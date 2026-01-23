بعد 3 أشهر من توليها المنصب.. رئيسة وزراء اليابان تحل مجلس النواب وتعلن انتخابات مبكرة

أعلنت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي، اليوم (الجمعة)، حل مجلس النواب الغرفة السفلى للبرلمان رسميًا، في خطوة تاريخية تفتح الباب أمام انتخابات عامة مبكرة ستُجرى في 8 فبراير 2026.

ووافق مجلس الوزراء الياباني في اجتماع صباحي على قرار الحل، ثم أعلن رئيس مجلس النواب فوكوشيرو نومورا الحل رسميًا خلال جلسة البرلمان الاستثنائية في الساعة 1 ظهرًا، وسط تصفيق وهتافات «بانزاي» التقليدية من النواب.

وأصبحت هذه الانتخابات أقصر حملة انتخابية في تاريخ اليابان ما بعد الحرب، حيث تبدأ الحملة الرسمية في 27 يناير، وتستمر 16 يومًا فقط حتى يوم التصويت.
وقالت تاكايتشي في مؤتمر صحفي عقب الحل: «أضع منصبي كرئيسة وزراء على المحك. أريد أن يقرر الشعب الياباني بنفسه ما إذا كان يريد الاستمرار في تكليف ساناي تاكايتشي بإدارة البلاد. هذا قرار ثقيل، لكنه ضروري لتحديد مسار اليابان معًا مع الشعب».

وتولت تاكايتشي، وهي أول امرأة تتولى رئاسة الوزراء في تاريخ اليابان، المنصب في 21 أكتوبر 2025 بعد فوزها في انتخابات رئاسة الحزب الليبرالي الديمقراطي، وتشكيل تحالف مع حزب الابتكار الياباني بعد انهيار التحالف التقليدي مع حزب كوميتو.

ورغم أن الحزب الليبرالي الديمقراطي وحلفاءه يمتلكون أغلبية ضئيلة 233 مقعدًا فقط في مجلس النواب البالغ 465 مقعدًا، إلا أن شعبية تاكايتشي الشخصية تجاوزت 70% في استطلاعات الرأي، مما دفعها للمخاطرة بانتخابات مبكرة لتعزيز الغالبية وتسريع تنفيذ أجندتها الاقتصادية والأمنية.

ويأتي الحل في يوم افتتاح الدورة العادية للبرلمان الأول منذ 60 عامًا، وهو أمر غير مسبوق منذ عام 1966، مما يؤخر مناقشة ميزانية 2026 ويثير انتقادات بأنها "مغامرة سياسية" للاستفادة من شعبيتها الشخصية.

وتواجه تاكايتشي تصاعداً في التوتر مع الصين منذ أن أدلت بتصريحات مؤيدة لتايوان، بينما يضغط الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، على اليابان لزيادة الإنفاق العسكري مع سعي واشنطن وبكين لتحقيق التفوق العسكري في المنطقة.

وتهدف خطة تاكايتشي لإجراء الانتخابات المبكرة إلى الاستفادة من شعبيتها لتوسيع الأغلبية الحاكمة في مجلس النواب، وهو المجلس الأقوى بين غرفتي البرلمان الياباني، ويملك الحزب الديمقراطي الليبرالي وائتلافه أغلبية ضعيفة في مجلس النواب بعد خسارة انتخابية في 2024، بينما لا يملك الائتلاف أغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ ويعتمد على أصوات أعضاء المعارضة لتمرير أجندته.