أتلف مشروع «مسام» السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن، اليوم (الخميس)، 5754 لغماً وذخائر غير منفجرة وعبوات ناسفة، في مدينة المكلا، في إطار جهوده المتواصلة لتأمين حياة المدنيين وتطهير الأراضي والأعيان المدنية.


وأعلن المشروع في بيان أن قائمة المواد التي جرى إتلافها تضمنت 5500 طلقة عيار 12.7، و5 صواريخ طيران، و10 صواريخ موجهة، و4 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و20 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و50 قذيفة عيار 37، و120 قذيفة عيار 23، و12 قنبلة يدوية، إضافة إلى 33 قذيفة هاون عيار 82.

ألغام قُبيل إتلافها في المكلا

حصيلة ما جرى إتلافه


وأشار إلى أن عملية الإتلاف ضمن الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الحروب التي تشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين، موضحاً أن ما تم إتلافه تنوّع بين قذائف وألغام وذخائر مختلفة العيارات.


وقال مدير عام المشروع، أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي: إن العملية التي تمت بالتعاون مع البرنامج الوطني للتعامل مع الألغام والمركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام في المكلا، موضحاً أن العملية نُفذت بنجاح في منطقة آمنة بعيدة عن التجمعات السكانية والمناطق الزراعية.

ألغام جرى إتلافها في المكلا اليوم

وأشار إلى أن الفريق التزم بـ«المعايير الدولية الخاصة بعمليات الإتلاف، رغم التحديات الميدانية».


جهود سعودية متواصلة


وأضاف القصيبي أن هذه العملية تأتي في إطار سياسة «مسام» القائمة على التوثيق والإفصاح عن كافة عملياته، مبيناً أن المشروع ينفرد بتوثيق عملياته بالصوت والصورة ونشرها عبر مختلف وسائل الإعلام.


وأكد مدير عام مشروع مسام أن عمل الفرق لا يتوقف طوال العام، نظراً لأهمية هذه المهام في حماية أرواح المواطنين الأبرياء، مشيراً إلى أنه يواصل جهوده في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية التي تشهد تلوثاً واسعاً بالألغام والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة، بهدف ضمان عودة آمنة للحياة المدنية.

أشارات تحذيرية لألغام كانت مزروعة في المكلا

وكان مشروع مسام قد أتلف أمس 4235 لغماً وذخائر غير منفجرة وعبوات الناسفة، بمنطقة باب المندب غرب اليمن، في إطار جهود المشروع المتواصلة لتأمين حياة المدنيين وتطهير الأراضي والأعيان المدنية.