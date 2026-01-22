أتلف مشروع «مسام» السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن، اليوم (الخميس)، 5754 لغماً وذخائر غير منفجرة وعبوات ناسفة، في مدينة المكلا، في إطار جهوده المتواصلة لتأمين حياة المدنيين وتطهير الأراضي والأعيان المدنية.
وأعلن المشروع في بيان أن قائمة المواد التي جرى إتلافها تضمنت 5500 طلقة عيار 12.7، و5 صواريخ طيران، و10 صواريخ موجهة، و4 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و20 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و50 قذيفة عيار 37، و120 قذيفة عيار 23، و12 قنبلة يدوية، إضافة إلى 33 قذيفة هاون عيار 82.
ألغام قُبيل إتلافها في المكلا
حصيلة ما جرى إتلافه
وأشار إلى أن عملية الإتلاف ضمن الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الحروب التي تشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين، موضحاً أن ما تم إتلافه تنوّع بين قذائف وألغام وذخائر مختلفة العيارات.
وقال مدير عام المشروع، أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي: إن العملية التي تمت بالتعاون مع البرنامج الوطني للتعامل مع الألغام والمركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام في المكلا، موضحاً أن العملية نُفذت بنجاح في منطقة آمنة بعيدة عن التجمعات السكانية والمناطق الزراعية.
ألغام جرى إتلافها في المكلا اليوم
وأشار إلى أن الفريق التزم بـ«المعايير الدولية الخاصة بعمليات الإتلاف، رغم التحديات الميدانية».
جهود سعودية متواصلة
وأضاف القصيبي أن هذه العملية تأتي في إطار سياسة «مسام» القائمة على التوثيق والإفصاح عن كافة عملياته، مبيناً أن المشروع ينفرد بتوثيق عملياته بالصوت والصورة ونشرها عبر مختلف وسائل الإعلام.
وأكد مدير عام مشروع مسام أن عمل الفرق لا يتوقف طوال العام، نظراً لأهمية هذه المهام في حماية أرواح المواطنين الأبرياء، مشيراً إلى أنه يواصل جهوده في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية التي تشهد تلوثاً واسعاً بالألغام والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة، بهدف ضمان عودة آمنة للحياة المدنية.
أشارات تحذيرية لألغام كانت مزروعة في المكلا
وكان مشروع مسام قد أتلف أمس 4235 لغماً وذخائر غير منفجرة وعبوات الناسفة، بمنطقة باب المندب غرب اليمن، في إطار جهود المشروع المتواصلة لتأمين حياة المدنيين وتطهير الأراضي والأعيان المدنية.
The Saudi "Masam" project for mine clearance in Yemen today (Thursday) destroyed 5,754 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in the city of Mukalla, as part of its ongoing efforts to secure the lives of civilians and clear land and civilian properties.
The project announced in a statement that the list of materials destroyed included 5,500 rounds of 12.7 caliber ammunition, 5 aerial missiles, 10 guided missiles, 4 anti-tank mines, 20 anti-personnel mines, 50 rounds of 37 caliber, 120 rounds of 23 caliber, 12 hand grenades, in addition to 33 rounds of 82 caliber mortars.
Summary of what was destroyed
It was noted that the destruction operation is part of the ongoing efforts to clear Yemeni land from the remnants of wars that pose a direct threat to civilian lives, explaining that what was destroyed varied between shells, mines, and munitions of different calibers.
The Director General of the project, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, stated that the operation was carried out in cooperation with the National Program for Dealing with Mines and the Executive Center for Mine Action in Mukalla, clarifying that the operation was successfully executed in a safe area away from populated gatherings and agricultural areas.
He pointed out that the team adhered to "international standards for destruction operations, despite the field challenges."
Continuous Saudi efforts
Al-Qusaibi added that this operation comes within the framework of the "Masam" policy based on documenting and disclosing all its operations, indicating that the project uniquely documents its operations with audio and video and publishes them through various media outlets.
The Director General of the Masam project confirmed that the teams' work does not stop throughout the year, due to the importance of these tasks in protecting the lives of innocent citizens, noting that he continues his efforts in various Yemeni governorates that are witnessing extensive contamination from mines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance, aiming to ensure a safe return to civilian life.
Yesterday, the Masam project destroyed 4,235 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in the Bab al-Mandab area in western Yemen, as part of the project's ongoing efforts to secure the lives of civilians and clear land and civilian properties.