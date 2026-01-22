The Saudi "Masam" project for mine clearance in Yemen today (Thursday) destroyed 5,754 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in the city of Mukalla, as part of its ongoing efforts to secure the lives of civilians and clear land and civilian properties.



The project announced in a statement that the list of materials destroyed included 5,500 rounds of 12.7 caliber ammunition, 5 aerial missiles, 10 guided missiles, 4 anti-tank mines, 20 anti-personnel mines, 50 rounds of 37 caliber, 120 rounds of 23 caliber, 12 hand grenades, in addition to 33 rounds of 82 caliber mortars.

ألغام قُبيل إتلافها في المكلا



Summary of what was destroyed



It was noted that the destruction operation is part of the ongoing efforts to clear Yemeni land from the remnants of wars that pose a direct threat to civilian lives, explaining that what was destroyed varied between shells, mines, and munitions of different calibers.



The Director General of the project, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, stated that the operation was carried out in cooperation with the National Program for Dealing with Mines and the Executive Center for Mine Action in Mukalla, clarifying that the operation was successfully executed in a safe area away from populated gatherings and agricultural areas.

ألغام جرى إتلافها في المكلا اليوم

He pointed out that the team adhered to "international standards for destruction operations, despite the field challenges."



Continuous Saudi efforts



Al-Qusaibi added that this operation comes within the framework of the "Masam" policy based on documenting and disclosing all its operations, indicating that the project uniquely documents its operations with audio and video and publishes them through various media outlets.



The Director General of the Masam project confirmed that the teams' work does not stop throughout the year, due to the importance of these tasks in protecting the lives of innocent citizens, noting that he continues his efforts in various Yemeni governorates that are witnessing extensive contamination from mines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance, aiming to ensure a safe return to civilian life.

أشارات تحذيرية لألغام كانت مزروعة في المكلا

Yesterday, the Masam project destroyed 4,235 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in the Bab al-Mandab area in western Yemen, as part of the project's ongoing efforts to secure the lives of civilians and clear land and civilian properties.