The rapid security developments in northeastern Syria, particularly near the Iraqi border, are raising increasing concerns about potential repercussions on the Iraqi interior, especially with the escape of prisoners belonging to "ISIS" from prisons located in areas that were under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), alongside worries about the impact of tensions on the Al-Hol camp, which houses thousands of families of "ISIS" members.



It is likely that the Kurdistan Region would be one of the most affected areas in the event of a deterioration of security conditions within Syria, particularly in areas with a Kurdish majority due to the region's border connection with Syria in Duhok Governorate, specifically through the "Simalka" crossing, while there are long borders between Syria and Nineveh Governorate, especially in the Rabiah and Sinjar areas.



Amid escalating tensions in Syria and the formation of unstable security and political arrangements, fears are growing within Iraq about direct implications for its national security, especially as political forces are preoccupied with struggles for influence and power-sharing, at a time when regional developments require urgent security and political focus.



These concerns coincide with the agreement announced between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government, an agreement that has raised widespread questions within Iraq about its implications and the possibility of it being exploited by armed groups or extremist organizations to reposition or infiltrate across the borders, taking advantage of any potential security vacuum.



A warning from the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has emerged as the most pronounced in recent days, as he called for abandoning political conflicts and focusing on the dangers facing the country, warning against dealing "naively" with what is happening in Syria, and emphasizing that the danger remains despite the different circumstances from the 2014 phase.



Al-Sadr explicitly called for the immediate protection of borders and crossings, and for urgent reinforcements to be sent, warning political forces against any direct intervention that could provide armed groups with a pretext to breach Iraqi territory or target important areas, in a message interpreted as directed at the entire political class, rather than just the government or security institutions alone.



Al-Sadr's message was not a traditional political speech as much as it was an attempt to redirect the focus towards the issue of national security, at a sensitive regional moment where Syrian, Turkish, and Iranian calculations intersect with the fragile Iraqi reality, serving also as a "wake-up call" for political forces and security agencies.