تثير التطورات الأمنية المتسارعة في مناطق شمال شرق سورية، ولا سيما القريبة من الحدود العراقية، مخاوف متزايدة من تداعيات محتملة على الداخل العراقي، في ظل هروب سجناء ينتمون إلى «داعش» من السجون الواقعة في مناطق كانت خاضعة لسيطرة قوات سوريا الديمقراطية «قسد» إلى جانب القلق من تأثير التوترات على مخيم الهول الذي يضم آلافاً من عوائلات «الدواعش».


ويرجح أن يكون إقليم كردستان من أكثر المناطق تضرراً في حال تدهور الأوضاع الأمنية داخل سورية، خصوصاً في المناطق ذات الغالبية الكردية لارتباط الإقليم بحدود مع سورية في محافظة دهوك، وتحديداً عبر منفذ «سيمالكا» في حين تمتد حدود طويلة بين سورية ومحافظة نينوى، ولا سيما في مناطق ربيعة وسنجار.


وفي ظل تصاعد التوترات في سورية وتشكل ترتيبات أمنية وسياسية غير مستقرة، تتزايد المخاوف داخل العراق من انعكاسات مباشرة على أمنه الوطني، ولا سيما مع انشغال القوى السياسية بصراعات النفوذ وتقاسم الحصص، في وقت تتطلب فيه التطورات الإقليمية تركيزاً أمنياً وسياسياً عاجلاً.


وتتزامن هذه الهواجس مع الاتفاق الذي أُعلن بين قوات سوريا الديمقراطية والحكومة السورية، وهو اتفاق أثار تساؤلات واسعة في الداخل العراقي بشأن مآلاته، وإمكانية استغلاله من قبل جماعات مسلحة أو تنظيمات متطرفة لإعادة التموضع أو التسلل عبر الحدود، مستفيدة من أي فراغ أمني محتمل.


وبرز تحذير زعيم التيار الصدري مقتدى الصدر بوصفه الأعلى لهجة خلال الأيام الماضية، حين دعا إلى ترك الصراعات السياسية والانشغال بالمخاطر المحدقة بالبلاد، محذراً من التعاطي «بسذاجة» مع ما يجري في سورية، ومؤكداً أن الخطر لا يزال قائماً رغم اختلاف الظروف عن مرحلة عام 2014.


ودعا الصدر بشكل صريح إلى حماية الحدود والمنافذ فوراً، وإرسال تعزيزات عاجلة، محذراً القوى السياسية من أي تدخل مباشر قد يمنح الجماعات المسلحة ذريعة لاختراق الأراضي العراقية أو استهداف مناطق مهمة، في رسالة فُسرت على أنها موجهة إلى مجمل الطبقة السياسية، قبل أن تكون إلى الحكومة أو المؤسسة الأمنية وحدها.


رسالة الصدر لم تكن خطاباً سياسياً تقليدياً بقدر ما كانت محاولة لإعادة توجيه البوصلة نحو ملف الأمن القومي، في لحظة إقليمية حساسة تتداخل فيها الحسابات السورية والتركية والإيرانية مع الواقع العراقي الهش وهو أيضا بمثابة «جرس إنذار» للقوى السياسية والأجهزة الأمنية.