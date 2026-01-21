أتلف مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام في اليمن اليوم (الأربعاء) 4235 قطعة من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة والعبوات الناسفة، بمنطقة باب المندب غرب اليمن، في إطار جهود المشروع المتواصلة لتأمين حياة المدنيين وتطهير الأراضي والأعيان المدنية.

مدير عام «مسام» أسامة القصيبي.

وقال مدير عام مشروع مسام أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي إن هذه العملية تأتي في إطار سياسة «مسام» المتمثلة في التوثيق والإفصاح عن عملياته كافة، موضحاً أن المشروع ينفرد بتوثيق عملياته كافة بالصوت والصورة، ونشرها في وسائل الإعلام كافة.


وأكد القصيبي أن مشروع «مسام» الممول بالكامل من حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، يواصل عمله الإنساني لتحقيق رسالته (يمن بلا ألغام)، متجاوزاً بذلك التحديات والصعوبات كافة لتحقيق أعلى معايير الأمن والسلامة لأبناء الشعب اليمني، وتجنيبهم أخطار الألغام التي تستهدفهم بشكل مباشر، وما ألحقته بأوجه الحياة في البلاد كافة من أضرار.

ألغام جرى نزعها من قبل مشروع مسام.

واستعرض المشروع قائمة المتفجرات التي جرى إتلافها من قبل فريق المهمات الخاصة الثاني بقيادة أديب رجب وشملت (33 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، 31 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، 14 عبوة ناسفة، 86 قذيفة متنوعة، 2750 طلقة متنوعة، 1291 قاطعاً وصماماً متنوعة، 12 قنبلة يدوية، صاروخَي كاتيوشا، صاروخ، 15 سهم قذائف).


يذكر أن مشروع مسام نزع الألغام أتلف منذ انطلاقته في نهاية يونيو 2018 وحتى اليوم 532,705 ألغام وذخائر غير منفجرة وعبوات ناسفة، وطهر نحو 76,565,997 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية الملوثة بالألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة.