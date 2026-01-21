The "Masam" project for mine clearance in Yemen today (Wednesday) destroyed 4,235 pieces of landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in the Bab al-Mandab area in western Yemen, as part of the project's ongoing efforts to secure the lives of civilians and clear land and civilian properties.

The Director General of the Masam project, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, stated that this operation is part of Masam's policy of documenting and disclosing all its operations, explaining that the project uniquely documents all its operations with audio and video, and publishes them in all media outlets.



Al-Qusaibi confirmed that the "Masam" project, fully funded by the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, continues its humanitarian work to achieve its mission (Yemen without mines), overcoming all challenges and difficulties to achieve the highest standards of security and safety for the Yemeni people, and to spare them the dangers of landmines that directly target them, as well as the damage they have caused to all aspects of life in the country.

The project reviewed the list of explosives that were destroyed by the second special operations team led by Adeeb Rajab, which included (33 anti-tank mines, 31 anti-personnel mines, 14 explosive devices, 86 assorted shells, 2,750 assorted rounds, 1,291 assorted fuses and detonators, 12 hand grenades, two Katyusha rockets, one missile, and 15 shell arrows).



It is worth noting that the Masam mine clearance project has destroyed 532,705 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices since its launch at the end of June 2018 until today, and has cleared approximately 76,565,997 square meters of Yemeni land contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance.