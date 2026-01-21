أعلنت قوات سوريا الديمقراطية (قسد)، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن شخصاً أقدم على تفجير نفسه داخل مرآب مستشفى القلب والعين في مدينة القامشلي، بمحافظة الحسكة شمال شرقي سورية، في حادث أمني خطير أثار حالة من الذعر في محيط المستشفى.

وأوضحت «قسد» أن المنفّذ كان يستقل دراجة نارية، وفجّر نفسه داخل المرآب، بالتزامن مع قصف نفذته طائرات مسيّرة استهدف حي العويجة قرب محطة القطار في المدينة.

لا حصيلة نهائية.. والتحقيقات مستمرة

ولم تعلن الجهات المعنية حتى الآن حصيلة دقيقة للضحايا أو الإصابات، فيما أكدت مصادر مستقلة أن الانفجار، وفق المعطيات الأولية، لم يسفر عن إصابات كبيرة، مع استمرار التحقيقات لمعرفة ملابسات الحادث وحجم الأضرار المادية التي لحقت بالمستشفى والمناطق المحيطة.

طوق أمني وجمع الأدلة

وفرضت السلطات المحلية طوقاً أمنياً مشدداً حول موقع التفجير، فيما باشرت فرق التحقيق جمع الأدلة وأخذ إفادات شهود العيان، بهدف تحديد خلفيات التفجير والجهات المحتمل تورطها فيه.

القامشلي تحت ضغط أمني متواصل

الحادث يعيد سجل القامشلي مع التفجيرات والهجمات الأمنية خلال السنوات الماضية إلى الواجهة، ما يضع المدينة في حالة استنفار ويقظة دائمة، في ظل هشاشة الوضع الأمني وتداخل العوامل العسكرية والسياسية.

تفاهم سياسي بالتوازي مع التصعيد الأمني

التفجير يأتي في وقت أعلنت الرئاسة السورية، في وقت سابق أمس، التوصل إلى تفاهم مشترك بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد» حول عدد من القضايا المرتبطة بمستقبل محافظة الحسكة، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «سانا».

وأوضحت الرئاسة أن الاتفاق يمنح «قسد» مهلة أربعة أيام للتشاور ووضع خطة تفصيلية لآلية دمج المناطق عملياً.

ترتيبات أمنية وعسكرية

وبحسب البيان، فإنه في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، لن تدخل القوات السورية مراكز مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي، وستبقى على أطرافهما، على أن يتم لاحقاً بحث الجدول الزمني والتفاصيل الخاصة بدمج محافظة الحسكة، بما في ذلك مدينة القامشلي.

كما تم التأكيد على عدم دخول القوات العسكرية السورية إلى القرى الكردية، وحصر الوجود الأمني فيها بقوات محلية من أبناء المنطقة، وفقاً للاتفاق.

مناصب وتمثيل ودمج شامل

وأشارت الرئاسة إلى أن قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي سيطرح مرشحاً لمنصب مساعد وزير الدفاع، إلى جانب اقتراح مرشح لمنصب محافظ الحسكة، وأسماء للتمثيل في مجلس الشعب، إضافة إلى قوائم للتوظيف ضمن مؤسسات الدولة.

وأكد البيان، الاتفاق على دمج جميع القوات العسكرية والأمنية التابعة لـ«قسد» ضمن وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، إلى جانب دمج المؤسسات المدنية ضمن هيكل الحكومة السورية.

حقوق الكرد وبداية التنفيذ

كما لفتت الرئاسة إلى الاتفاق على تنفيذ المرسوم رقم 13 المتعلق بالحقوق اللغوية والثقافية وحقوق المواطنة للكرد، في إطار التزام مشترك ببناء سورية موحدة قائمة على الشراكة الوطنية وضمان الحقوق لجميع مكوناتها.