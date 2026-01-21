The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced yesterday (Tuesday) that a person detonated himself inside the parking garage of the Heart and Eye Hospital in the city of Qamishli, in the Hasakah province of northeastern Syria, in a serious security incident that caused panic in the vicinity of the hospital.

The SDF clarified that the perpetrator was riding a motorcycle and detonated himself inside the garage, coinciding with an attack carried out by drones targeting the Al-Aweja neighborhood near the train station in the city.

No final toll yet... investigations ongoing

The relevant authorities have not yet announced an accurate toll of casualties or injuries, while independent sources confirmed that the explosion, according to initial data, did not result in significant injuries, with investigations continuing to determine the circumstances of the incident and the extent of the material damage inflicted on the hospital and surrounding areas.

Security cordon and evidence collection

The local authorities imposed a tight security cordon around the explosion site, while investigation teams began collecting evidence and taking statements from eyewitnesses, with the aim of identifying the backgrounds of the explosion and the parties potentially involved.

Qamishli under continuous security pressure

The incident brings Qamishli's record of explosions and security attacks over the past years back to the forefront, placing the city in a state of alert and constant vigilance, amid the fragility of the security situation and the intertwining of military and political factors.

Political understanding alongside security escalation

The explosion comes at a time when the Syrian presidency announced earlier yesterday that a mutual understanding had been reached between the Syrian government and the SDF regarding several issues related to the future of the Hasakah province, according to the state news agency SANA.

The presidency clarified that the agreement grants the SDF a four-day period for consultation and to develop a detailed plan for the practical integration of the regions.

Security and military arrangements

According to the statement, if a final agreement is reached, Syrian forces will not enter the centers of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, and will remain on their outskirts, with a subsequent discussion of the timeline and specific details regarding the integration of Hasakah province, including the city of Qamishli.

It was also confirmed that Syrian military forces would not enter Kurdish villages, and the security presence there would be limited to local forces from the region, according to the agreement.

Positions, representation, and comprehensive integration

The presidency indicated that the SDF commander, Mazloum Abdi, will propose a candidate for the position of Assistant Minister of Defense, along with a candidate for the position of Hasakah governor, and names for representation in the People's Council, in addition to lists for employment within state institutions.

The statement confirmed the agreement to integrate all military and security forces affiliated with the SDF into the Ministries of Defense and Interior, as well as the integration of civil institutions into the structure of the Syrian government.

Kurdish rights and the beginning of implementation

The presidency also noted the agreement to implement Decree No. 13 related to the linguistic and cultural rights and citizenship rights of the Kurds, within the framework of a mutual commitment to building a unified Syria based on national partnership and ensuring rights for all its components.