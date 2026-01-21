أعلنت قوات سوريا الديمقراطية (قسد)، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن شخصاً أقدم على تفجير نفسه داخل مرآب مستشفى القلب والعين في مدينة القامشلي، بمحافظة الحسكة شمال شرقي سورية، في حادث أمني خطير أثار حالة من الذعر في محيط المستشفى.
وأوضحت «قسد» أن المنفّذ كان يستقل دراجة نارية، وفجّر نفسه داخل المرآب، بالتزامن مع قصف نفذته طائرات مسيّرة استهدف حي العويجة قرب محطة القطار في المدينة.
لا حصيلة نهائية.. والتحقيقات مستمرة
ولم تعلن الجهات المعنية حتى الآن حصيلة دقيقة للضحايا أو الإصابات، فيما أكدت مصادر مستقلة أن الانفجار، وفق المعطيات الأولية، لم يسفر عن إصابات كبيرة، مع استمرار التحقيقات لمعرفة ملابسات الحادث وحجم الأضرار المادية التي لحقت بالمستشفى والمناطق المحيطة.
طوق أمني وجمع الأدلة
وفرضت السلطات المحلية طوقاً أمنياً مشدداً حول موقع التفجير، فيما باشرت فرق التحقيق جمع الأدلة وأخذ إفادات شهود العيان، بهدف تحديد خلفيات التفجير والجهات المحتمل تورطها فيه.
القامشلي تحت ضغط أمني متواصل
الحادث يعيد سجل القامشلي مع التفجيرات والهجمات الأمنية خلال السنوات الماضية إلى الواجهة، ما يضع المدينة في حالة استنفار ويقظة دائمة، في ظل هشاشة الوضع الأمني وتداخل العوامل العسكرية والسياسية.
تفاهم سياسي بالتوازي مع التصعيد الأمني
التفجير يأتي في وقت أعلنت الرئاسة السورية، في وقت سابق أمس، التوصل إلى تفاهم مشترك بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد» حول عدد من القضايا المرتبطة بمستقبل محافظة الحسكة، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «سانا».
وأوضحت الرئاسة أن الاتفاق يمنح «قسد» مهلة أربعة أيام للتشاور ووضع خطة تفصيلية لآلية دمج المناطق عملياً.
ترتيبات أمنية وعسكرية
وبحسب البيان، فإنه في حال التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، لن تدخل القوات السورية مراكز مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي، وستبقى على أطرافهما، على أن يتم لاحقاً بحث الجدول الزمني والتفاصيل الخاصة بدمج محافظة الحسكة، بما في ذلك مدينة القامشلي.
كما تم التأكيد على عدم دخول القوات العسكرية السورية إلى القرى الكردية، وحصر الوجود الأمني فيها بقوات محلية من أبناء المنطقة، وفقاً للاتفاق.
مناصب وتمثيل ودمج شامل
وأشارت الرئاسة إلى أن قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي سيطرح مرشحاً لمنصب مساعد وزير الدفاع، إلى جانب اقتراح مرشح لمنصب محافظ الحسكة، وأسماء للتمثيل في مجلس الشعب، إضافة إلى قوائم للتوظيف ضمن مؤسسات الدولة.
وأكد البيان، الاتفاق على دمج جميع القوات العسكرية والأمنية التابعة لـ«قسد» ضمن وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، إلى جانب دمج المؤسسات المدنية ضمن هيكل الحكومة السورية.
حقوق الكرد وبداية التنفيذ
كما لفتت الرئاسة إلى الاتفاق على تنفيذ المرسوم رقم 13 المتعلق بالحقوق اللغوية والثقافية وحقوق المواطنة للكرد، في إطار التزام مشترك ببناء سورية موحدة قائمة على الشراكة الوطنية وضمان الحقوق لجميع مكوناتها.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced yesterday (Tuesday) that a person detonated himself inside the parking garage of the Heart and Eye Hospital in the city of Qamishli, in the Hasakah province of northeastern Syria, in a serious security incident that caused panic in the vicinity of the hospital.
The SDF clarified that the perpetrator was riding a motorcycle and detonated himself inside the garage, coinciding with an attack carried out by drones targeting the Al-Aweja neighborhood near the train station in the city.
No final toll yet... investigations ongoing
The relevant authorities have not yet announced an accurate toll of casualties or injuries, while independent sources confirmed that the explosion, according to initial data, did not result in significant injuries, with investigations continuing to determine the circumstances of the incident and the extent of the material damage inflicted on the hospital and surrounding areas.
Security cordon and evidence collection
The local authorities imposed a tight security cordon around the explosion site, while investigation teams began collecting evidence and taking statements from eyewitnesses, with the aim of identifying the backgrounds of the explosion and the parties potentially involved.
Qamishli under continuous security pressure
The incident brings Qamishli's record of explosions and security attacks over the past years back to the forefront, placing the city in a state of alert and constant vigilance, amid the fragility of the security situation and the intertwining of military and political factors.
Political understanding alongside security escalation
The explosion comes at a time when the Syrian presidency announced earlier yesterday that a mutual understanding had been reached between the Syrian government and the SDF regarding several issues related to the future of the Hasakah province, according to the state news agency SANA.
The presidency clarified that the agreement grants the SDF a four-day period for consultation and to develop a detailed plan for the practical integration of the regions.
Security and military arrangements
According to the statement, if a final agreement is reached, Syrian forces will not enter the centers of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, and will remain on their outskirts, with a subsequent discussion of the timeline and specific details regarding the integration of Hasakah province, including the city of Qamishli.
It was also confirmed that Syrian military forces would not enter Kurdish villages, and the security presence there would be limited to local forces from the region, according to the agreement.
Positions, representation, and comprehensive integration
The presidency indicated that the SDF commander, Mazloum Abdi, will propose a candidate for the position of Assistant Minister of Defense, along with a candidate for the position of Hasakah governor, and names for representation in the People's Council, in addition to lists for employment within state institutions.
The statement confirmed the agreement to integrate all military and security forces affiliated with the SDF into the Ministries of Defense and Interior, as well as the integration of civil institutions into the structure of the Syrian government.
Kurdish rights and the beginning of implementation
The presidency also noted the agreement to implement Decree No. 13 related to the linguistic and cultural rights and citizenship rights of the Kurds, within the framework of a mutual commitment to building a unified Syria based on national partnership and ensuring rights for all its components.