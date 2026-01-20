أقال الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون، نائب رئيس الوزراء المسؤول عن قطاع الصناعات الميكانيكية، على خلفية تعثر مشروع تحديث أحد المصانع الكبرى، في خطوة تعكس تشديده الانضباط على المسؤولين ودفعهم لتحقيق نتائج أفضل قبيل انعقاد مؤتمر سياسي محوري.
مؤتمر حزب العمال الحاكم
وتستعد كوريا الشمالية لعقد مؤتمر حزب العمال الحاكم، وهو الأول منذ خمس سنوات، ويُعد من أبرز الفعاليات الدعائية في البلاد، إذ يهدف إلى تقييم المشاريع السابقة، وتحديد أولويات سياسية واقتصادية جديدة، إلى جانب إجراء تغييرات في المناصب القيادية.
إقالة نائب رئيس الوزراء
وذكرت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن كيم حمّل يانغ سونغ هو، نائب رئيس الوزراء المشرف على صناعة الآلات، مسؤولية ما وصفه بـ«الفوضى البشرية غير الضرورية» التي رافقت أعمال تحديث مجمع ريونغسونغ للآلات في شمال شرق البلاد.
خسائر اقتصادية وانتقادات علنية
وخلال خطاب ألقاه كيم، الإثنين، بمناسبة إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من خطة تحديث المجمع، قال إن المشروع «تكبد خسائر اقتصادية ليست بالقليلة» بسبب تقاعس وعدم كفاءة بعض المسؤولين.
وأوضح أنه سبق أن وجّه انتقادات ليانغ خلال اجتماع حزبي في ديسمبر الماضي، وراقب أداءه عن كثب، لكنه خلص إلى أنه يفتقر تماماً إلى حس المسؤولية.
وأضاف كيم، مستخدماً تشبيهاً لافتاً: «بعبارة أبسط، كان كمن يربط ماعزاً لجر عربة مخصصة لثور، يجب أن نعتبر هذا خطأ عرضياً في ممارساتنا بتعيين الكوادر، فهل يمكننا أن نتوقع من ماعز أن يجر عربة ثور؟».
أسلوب إدارة قائم على الضغط
ويُعرف عن كيم جونغ أون اعتماده أسلوب التوبيخ العلني وإقالة المسؤولين كوسيلة لإدارة الدولة، ويرى محللون أن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى «خلق حالة من التوتر الشديد بين كبار المسؤولين» ودفعهم إلى تحسين أدائهم قبل انعقاد المؤتمر الحزبي، وفقاً لكواك غيل سوب، رئيس مركز «وان كوريا» المتخصص في شؤون كوريا الشمالية.
في المقابل، اعتبر الباحث في معهد كوريا للأبحاث الإستراتيجية في سيؤول مون سونغ موك، أن مشكلات المشروع لا تعود إلى مسؤول بعينه، بل إلى أزمات هيكلية أعمق في الاقتصاد الكوري الشمالي، أبرزها تخصيص الموارد الشحيحة لبرامج التسلح.
وبحسب شبكة abc News قال مون: «كيم جونغ أون ركّز كل جهوده على البرامج النووية والصاروخية، لكنه أساء إدارة الاقتصاد، وهو الآن ينقل مسؤولية فشله إلى مرؤوسيه».
اقتصاد هشّ ونمو محدود
وكان اقتصاد كوريا الشمالية قد تعرض لضربات قاسية خلال جائحة كوفيد-19، ووفقاً للبنك المركزي الكوري الجنوبي، سجل الاقتصاد الكوري الشمالي نمواً بنسبة 3.7% في عام 2024، إلا أن مراقبين يشككون في قدرة البلاد على تحقيق نمو سريع ومستدام، في ظل التركيز المفرط على التسلح، والنظام الاقتصادي المركزي غير الكفء، والعقوبات الدولية المستمرة.
وأشار كواك إلى أن فوائد هذا النمو المحدود ذهبت في معظمها إلى النخبة الحاكمة وقطاع تطوير الأسلحة، دون أن تنعكس على حياة المواطنين، ما أدى إلى تعميق الفجوة الاجتماعية.
مؤتمر مرتقب ورسائل سياسية
ومن المتوقع أن ينعقد مؤتمر حزب العمال في أواخر يناير أو فبراير القادم، بحسب جهاز الاستخبارات الكوري الجنوبي، وخلاله، قد يعزز كيم سياسة التعاون مع روسيا والصين ودول أخرى بهدف تحقيق تحسن اقتصادي تدريجي.
كما يراقب خبراء عن كثب ما إذا كان كيم سيتخذ خطوات لإحياء الدبلوماسية المتوقفة مع الولايات المتحدة، خصوصاً في ظل تقارير عن زيارة محتملة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بكين في أبريل القادم، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام استئناف المحادثات بين واشنطن وبيونغ يانغ.
ويرجح مون أن يستخدم كيم المؤتمر لتكريس هدفه المعلن المتمثل في المضي قدماً بالتوازي في تطوير الأسلحة النووية والتقليدية.
The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the mechanical industries sector, following the failure of a major factory modernization project, in a move that reflects his tightening of discipline on officials and pushing them to achieve better results ahead of a pivotal political conference.
The Ruling Workers' Party Conference
North Korea is preparing to hold the ruling Workers' Party conference, the first in five years, which is considered one of the most prominent propaganda events in the country, aiming to evaluate previous projects, set new political and economic priorities, and make changes in leadership positions.
Dismissal of the Deputy Prime Minister
The Korean Central News Agency reported today (Tuesday) that Kim held Yang Sung Ho, the Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the machinery industry, responsible for what he described as "unnecessary human chaos" that accompanied the modernization work at the Ryongsong Machine Complex in the northeast of the country.
Economic Losses and Public Criticism
During a speech Kim delivered on Monday to mark the completion of the first phase of the complex's modernization plan, he stated that the project "incurred significant economic losses" due to the negligence and inefficiency of some officials.
He explained that he had previously criticized Yang during a party meeting last December and had closely monitored his performance, but concluded that he completely lacked a sense of responsibility.
Kim added, using a striking analogy: "In simpler terms, it was like tying a goat to pull a cart meant for an ox; we must consider this an incidental mistake in our practices of appointing cadres. Can we expect a goat to pull an ox cart?"
A Management Style Based on Pressure
Kim Jong Un is known for his reliance on public reprimands and dismissals of officials as a means of state management. Analysts believe this step aims to "create a state of extreme tension among senior officials" and push them to improve their performance before the party conference, according to Kwak Gil Sup, head of the "One Korea" center specializing in North Korean affairs.
In contrast, researcher Moon Seong Muk from the Korea Institute for Strategic Studies in Seoul argued that the project's problems do not stem from a specific official but from deeper structural crises in the North Korean economy, primarily the allocation of scarce resources to armament programs.
According to ABC News, Moon stated: "Kim Jong Un has focused all his efforts on nuclear and missile programs, but he has mismanaged the economy, and he is now shifting the blame for his failures onto his subordinates."
Fragile Economy and Limited Growth
The North Korean economy has faced severe blows during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Bank of Korea, the North Korean economy recorded a growth rate of 3.7% in 2024, but observers doubt the country's ability to achieve rapid and sustainable growth, given the excessive focus on armament, the inefficient central economic system, and ongoing international sanctions.
Kwak pointed out that the benefits of this limited growth have mostly gone to the ruling elite and the weapons development sector, without reflecting on the lives of citizens, which has deepened the social gap.
Anticipated Conference and Political Messages
The Workers' Party conference is expected to be held in late January or February, according to the South Korean intelligence agency. During this conference, Kim may reinforce his policy of cooperation with Russia, China, and other countries to achieve gradual economic improvement.
Experts are also closely monitoring whether Kim will take steps to revive stalled diplomacy with the United States, especially in light of reports of a potential visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing next April, which could open the door for resuming talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Moon predicts that Kim will use the conference to cement his declared goal of advancing simultaneously in the development of nuclear and conventional weapons.