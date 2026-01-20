The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the mechanical industries sector, following the failure of a major factory modernization project, in a move that reflects his tightening of discipline on officials and pushing them to achieve better results ahead of a pivotal political conference.

The Ruling Workers' Party Conference

North Korea is preparing to hold the ruling Workers' Party conference, the first in five years, which is considered one of the most prominent propaganda events in the country, aiming to evaluate previous projects, set new political and economic priorities, and make changes in leadership positions.

Dismissal of the Deputy Prime Minister

The Korean Central News Agency reported today (Tuesday) that Kim held Yang Sung Ho, the Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the machinery industry, responsible for what he described as "unnecessary human chaos" that accompanied the modernization work at the Ryongsong Machine Complex in the northeast of the country.

Economic Losses and Public Criticism

During a speech Kim delivered on Monday to mark the completion of the first phase of the complex's modernization plan, he stated that the project "incurred significant economic losses" due to the negligence and inefficiency of some officials.

He explained that he had previously criticized Yang during a party meeting last December and had closely monitored his performance, but concluded that he completely lacked a sense of responsibility.

Kim added, using a striking analogy: "In simpler terms, it was like tying a goat to pull a cart meant for an ox; we must consider this an incidental mistake in our practices of appointing cadres. Can we expect a goat to pull an ox cart?"

A Management Style Based on Pressure

Kim Jong Un is known for his reliance on public reprimands and dismissals of officials as a means of state management. Analysts believe this step aims to "create a state of extreme tension among senior officials" and push them to improve their performance before the party conference, according to Kwak Gil Sup, head of the "One Korea" center specializing in North Korean affairs.

In contrast, researcher Moon Seong Muk from the Korea Institute for Strategic Studies in Seoul argued that the project's problems do not stem from a specific official but from deeper structural crises in the North Korean economy, primarily the allocation of scarce resources to armament programs.

According to ABC News, Moon stated: "Kim Jong Un has focused all his efforts on nuclear and missile programs, but he has mismanaged the economy, and he is now shifting the blame for his failures onto his subordinates."

Fragile Economy and Limited Growth

The North Korean economy has faced severe blows during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Bank of Korea, the North Korean economy recorded a growth rate of 3.7% in 2024, but observers doubt the country's ability to achieve rapid and sustainable growth, given the excessive focus on armament, the inefficient central economic system, and ongoing international sanctions.

Kwak pointed out that the benefits of this limited growth have mostly gone to the ruling elite and the weapons development sector, without reflecting on the lives of citizens, which has deepened the social gap.

Anticipated Conference and Political Messages

The Workers' Party conference is expected to be held in late January or February, according to the South Korean intelligence agency. During this conference, Kim may reinforce his policy of cooperation with Russia, China, and other countries to achieve gradual economic improvement.

Experts are also closely monitoring whether Kim will take steps to revive stalled diplomacy with the United States, especially in light of reports of a potential visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing next April, which could open the door for resuming talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

Moon predicts that Kim will use the conference to cement his declared goal of advancing simultaneously in the development of nuclear and conventional weapons.