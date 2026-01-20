أقال الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون، نائب رئيس الوزراء المسؤول عن قطاع الصناعات الميكانيكية، على خلفية تعثر مشروع تحديث أحد المصانع الكبرى، في خطوة تعكس تشديده الانضباط على المسؤولين ودفعهم لتحقيق نتائج أفضل قبيل انعقاد مؤتمر سياسي محوري.

مؤتمر حزب العمال الحاكم

وتستعد كوريا الشمالية لعقد مؤتمر حزب العمال الحاكم، وهو الأول منذ خمس سنوات، ويُعد من أبرز الفعاليات الدعائية في البلاد، إذ يهدف إلى تقييم المشاريع السابقة، وتحديد أولويات سياسية واقتصادية جديدة، إلى جانب إجراء تغييرات في المناصب القيادية.

إقالة نائب رئيس الوزراء

وذكرت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن كيم حمّل يانغ سونغ هو، نائب رئيس الوزراء المشرف على صناعة الآلات، مسؤولية ما وصفه بـ«الفوضى البشرية غير الضرورية» التي رافقت أعمال تحديث مجمع ريونغسونغ للآلات في شمال شرق البلاد.

خسائر اقتصادية وانتقادات علنية

وخلال خطاب ألقاه كيم، الإثنين، بمناسبة إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من خطة تحديث المجمع، قال إن المشروع «تكبد خسائر اقتصادية ليست بالقليلة» بسبب تقاعس وعدم كفاءة بعض المسؤولين.

وأوضح أنه سبق أن وجّه انتقادات ليانغ خلال اجتماع حزبي في ديسمبر الماضي، وراقب أداءه عن كثب، لكنه خلص إلى أنه يفتقر تماماً إلى حس المسؤولية.

وأضاف كيم، مستخدماً تشبيهاً لافتاً: «بعبارة أبسط، كان كمن يربط ماعزاً لجر عربة مخصصة لثور، يجب أن نعتبر هذا خطأ عرضياً في ممارساتنا بتعيين الكوادر، فهل يمكننا أن نتوقع من ماعز أن يجر عربة ثور؟».

أسلوب إدارة قائم على الضغط

ويُعرف عن كيم جونغ أون اعتماده أسلوب التوبيخ العلني وإقالة المسؤولين كوسيلة لإدارة الدولة، ويرى محللون أن هذه الخطوة تهدف إلى «خلق حالة من التوتر الشديد بين كبار المسؤولين» ودفعهم إلى تحسين أدائهم قبل انعقاد المؤتمر الحزبي، وفقاً لكواك غيل سوب، رئيس مركز «وان كوريا» المتخصص في شؤون كوريا الشمالية.

في المقابل، اعتبر الباحث في معهد كوريا للأبحاث الإستراتيجية في سيؤول مون سونغ موك، أن مشكلات المشروع لا تعود إلى مسؤول بعينه، بل إلى أزمات هيكلية أعمق في الاقتصاد الكوري الشمالي، أبرزها تخصيص الموارد الشحيحة لبرامج التسلح.

وبحسب شبكة abc News قال مون: «كيم جونغ أون ركّز كل جهوده على البرامج النووية والصاروخية، لكنه أساء إدارة الاقتصاد، وهو الآن ينقل مسؤولية فشله إلى مرؤوسيه».

اقتصاد هشّ ونمو محدود

وكان اقتصاد كوريا الشمالية قد تعرض لضربات قاسية خلال جائحة كوفيد-19، ووفقاً للبنك المركزي الكوري الجنوبي، سجل الاقتصاد الكوري الشمالي نمواً بنسبة 3.7% في عام 2024، إلا أن مراقبين يشككون في قدرة البلاد على تحقيق نمو سريع ومستدام، في ظل التركيز المفرط على التسلح، والنظام الاقتصادي المركزي غير الكفء، والعقوبات الدولية المستمرة.

وأشار كواك إلى أن فوائد هذا النمو المحدود ذهبت في معظمها إلى النخبة الحاكمة وقطاع تطوير الأسلحة، دون أن تنعكس على حياة المواطنين، ما أدى إلى تعميق الفجوة الاجتماعية.

مؤتمر مرتقب ورسائل سياسية

ومن المتوقع أن ينعقد مؤتمر حزب العمال في أواخر يناير أو فبراير القادم، بحسب جهاز الاستخبارات الكوري الجنوبي، وخلاله، قد يعزز كيم سياسة التعاون مع روسيا والصين ودول أخرى بهدف تحقيق تحسن اقتصادي تدريجي.

كما يراقب خبراء عن كثب ما إذا كان كيم سيتخذ خطوات لإحياء الدبلوماسية المتوقفة مع الولايات المتحدة، خصوصاً في ظل تقارير عن زيارة محتملة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى بكين في أبريل القادم، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام استئناف المحادثات بين واشنطن وبيونغ يانغ.

ويرجح مون أن يستخدم كيم المؤتمر لتكريس هدفه المعلن المتمثل في المضي قدماً بالتوازي في تطوير الأسلحة النووية والتقليدية.