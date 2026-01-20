كشفت كاميرا «عكاظ» خفايا سجون سرية ومعتقلات تعذيب داخل سجن الضبة في حضرموت، تُدار – بحسب توثيقات وشهادات حقوقية – من قبل ضباط تابعين لحكومة أبوظبي، وتُستخدم للاعتقال خارج إطار القانون، والتعذيب الجسدي والنفسي، والقتل، وبث الرعب في أوساط المدنيين.
وأظهر الفيديو الخاص بـ«عكاظ» زنازين انفرادية ضيقة لا تتجاوز مساحتها متراً مربعاً، يُحتجز فيها المعتقلون في ظروف إنسانية قاسية، تُمارس داخلها أساليب تعذيب وحشية تركت آثاراً نفسية وجسدية بالغة على الضحايا، بعضها تجلى بوضوح في كتابات المعتقلين على جدران غرف السجن تحت الأرض.
عاهات عقلية وجرائم موثقة
من جانبه، أكد رئيس الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات محمد العمدة لـ«عكاظ» أن عدداً من المعتقلين المفرج عنهم من هذه السجون، ومن بينها سجن المكلا، خرجوا بعاهات عقلية دائمة نتيجة التعذيب الشديد، فيما قضى آخرون داخل مراكز الاحتجاز. لافتاً إلى أن تلك الجرائم موثقة بالأدلة والإثباتات.
جانب من السجون السرية
حملة اعتقالات ممنهجة
وأشار رئيس الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، إلى وجود حملة اعتقالات ممنهجة من جماعات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي المنحل لترهيب الناس، موضحاً أنهم يسجنون كل من يعارضهم.
وأضاف: الكثير من السياسيين وأبناء حضرموت لا نعرف مصيرهم، بعد اختطافهم وسجنهم في هذه المعتقلات، من قبل الهارب عيدروس الزبيدي و من معه من ضباط حكومة أبو ظبي الذين كانوا يمارسون أشد أنواع التعذيب فيما يسمى بـ«غرف الموت» في حق المدنيين سواءً رجالاً أو نساءً، وترهيب أسرهم، وكل من يعترض على مشروعهم في المنطقة والذي يخدم الأجندة الإسرائيلية.
سجن الضبة
وأكد أن السجون السرية في حضرموت هي ساحات تنكيل، لنزع اعترافات تحت التعذيب، وقتل ممنهج وحشي، وبشهادة الناجين من هذه السجون، ولم تجلب أبو ظبي سوى الفوضى لليمن.
وأضاف: هذه الجرائم في حق المواطن اليمني لا تسقط بالتقادم، ولا يجب محاسبة الانتقالي المنحل فقط، بل محاسبة أبو ظبي الممولة لهذه السجون و المشرفين على تنفيذها وهم من يديرونها.
جرائم انتهاك سيادة الدولة
وأشار إلى أن هذه الجرائم تضاف إلى جرائم انتهاك سيادة الدولة، لافتاً إلى أن الجهات المختصة والحقوقية في اليمن، التقت بالكثير من أسر الضحايا والمختطفين، وسجلت إفاداتهم بشكل محايد، كذلك المعتقلين المفرج عنهم.
كتابات المعتقلين على جدران السجون السرية.
وقال: تلقينا شكاوى بالمئات عن عمليات اختطاف وفقدان مواطنين في حضرموت ومصيرهم مجهول حتى الآن.
وبين العمدة أنه سيتم ملاحقة المجرمين ومن يدعمهم، أمام المحاكم الدولية، على أكبر جريمة في التاريخ المعاصر ضد أبناء حضرموت، من قتل وتعذيب واختطاف بطرق غير إنسانية ووحشية، من جانب مليشيات القتل التي أنشأتها حكومة أبو ظبي ضد المواطن اليمني، وهي جرائم مثبتة بالادلة.
السجون السرية في حضرموت.
مقابر سرية
وأوضح أن هناك مقابر سرية اكتشفت، ودفن فيها المختطفون ممن عُذبوا داخل هذه السجون والمعتقلات في عدن وحضرموت، جرى فيها دفن ضحايا تمت تصفيتهم داخل مراكز الاحتجاز، في سياق سلوك منظّم يهدف إلى طمس الأدلة وإخفاء الجريمة، بما يشكل قتلًا خارج نطاق القانون مقترنًا بالإخفاء القسري ويُصنَّف، وفق القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان والقانون الدولي الجنائي، ضمن الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي قد ترقى إلى جرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب.
وذهب الى وجود معتقلين من مستشفى غيل بن يمن وغيره من الجرحى الذين ينتمون إلى قبائل حلف حضرموت، لا يزال مصيرهم مجهولاً.
The "Okaz" camera revealed the secrets of secret prisons and torture detention centers inside Al-Dabba prison in Hadramout, which are managed – according to documentation and human rights testimonies – by officers affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government. These facilities are used for unlawful detention, physical and psychological torture, killings, and instilling fear among civilians.
The video from "Okaz" showed narrow solitary confinement cells that do not exceed one square meter in size, where detainees are held under harsh humanitarian conditions. Brutal torture methods are practiced inside, leaving severe psychological and physical effects on the victims, some of which are clearly reflected in the writings of the detainees on the walls of the underground prison rooms.
Permanent Mental Disabilities and Documented Crimes
For his part, the head of the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms, Mohammed Al-Omdah, confirmed to "Okaz" that a number of detainees released from these prisons, including Al-Mukalla prison, emerged with permanent mental disabilities due to severe torture, while others died inside the detention centers. He pointed out that these crimes are documented with evidence and proofs.
جانب من السجون السرية
Systematic Arrest Campaigns
Al-Omdah indicated that there is a systematic campaign of arrests by groups affiliated with the dissolved Transitional Council to intimidate people, explaining that they imprison anyone who opposes them.
He added: Many politicians and residents of Hadramout, we do not know their fate after being kidnapped and imprisoned in these detention centers by the fugitive Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and his associates from the Abu Dhabi government officers who practiced the harshest forms of torture in what is called "death rooms" against civilians, whether men or women, and terrorized their families, and anyone who opposes their project in the region that serves the Israeli agenda.
سجن الضبة
He confirmed that the secret prisons in Hadramout are arenas of torture, aimed at extracting confessions under torture, systematic and brutal killings, and according to the testimonies of survivors from these prisons, Abu Dhabi has brought nothing but chaos to Yemen.
He added: These crimes against the Yemeni citizen do not expire with time, and the dissolved Transitional Council should not be held accountable alone, but also Abu Dhabi, which funds these prisons and oversees their execution, as they are the ones managing them.
Crimes Violating State Sovereignty
He pointed out that these crimes add to the crimes of violating state sovereignty, noting that the relevant and human rights bodies in Yemen have met with many families of victims and abductees, and recorded their testimonies in an impartial manner, as well as those of released detainees.
كتابات المعتقلين على جدران السجون السرية.
He said: We have received hundreds of complaints about abduction operations and the disappearance of citizens in Hadramout, with their fate still unknown.
Al-Omdah indicated that the criminals and their supporters will be pursued in international courts for the largest crime in contemporary history against the people of Hadramout, involving killings, torture, and abductions in inhumane and brutal ways by the killing militias established by the Abu Dhabi government against the Yemeni citizen, and these crimes are proven with evidence.
السجون السرية في حضرموت.
Secret Graves
He explained that there are secret graves that have been discovered, where abductees who were tortured inside these prisons and detention centers in Aden and Hadramout were buried. Victims who were executed inside detention centers were buried there, as part of an organized behavior aimed at concealing evidence and hiding the crime, which constitutes extrajudicial killings coupled with enforced disappearances and is classified, according to international human rights law and international criminal law, among the serious violations that may rise to crimes against humanity and war crimes.
He went on to mention that there are detainees from Al-Ghayl Hospital and other wounded individuals belonging to the Hadramout Alliance tribes, whose fate remains unknown.