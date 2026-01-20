The "Okaz" camera revealed the secrets of secret prisons and torture detention centers inside Al-Dabba prison in Hadramout, which are managed – according to documentation and human rights testimonies – by officers affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government. These facilities are used for unlawful detention, physical and psychological torture, killings, and instilling fear among civilians.



The video from "Okaz" showed narrow solitary confinement cells that do not exceed one square meter in size, where detainees are held under harsh humanitarian conditions. Brutal torture methods are practiced inside, leaving severe psychological and physical effects on the victims, some of which are clearly reflected in the writings of the detainees on the walls of the underground prison rooms.



Permanent Mental Disabilities and Documented Crimes



For his part, the head of the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms, Mohammed Al-Omdah, confirmed to "Okaz" that a number of detainees released from these prisons, including Al-Mukalla prison, emerged with permanent mental disabilities due to severe torture, while others died inside the detention centers. He pointed out that these crimes are documented with evidence and proofs.

جانب من السجون السرية



Al-Omdah indicated that there is a systematic campaign of arrests by groups affiliated with the dissolved Transitional Council to intimidate people, explaining that they imprison anyone who opposes them.



He added: Many politicians and residents of Hadramout, we do not know their fate after being kidnapped and imprisoned in these detention centers by the fugitive Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and his associates from the Abu Dhabi government officers who practiced the harshest forms of torture in what is called "death rooms" against civilians, whether men or women, and terrorized their families, and anyone who opposes their project in the region that serves the Israeli agenda.

سجن الضبة

He confirmed that the secret prisons in Hadramout are arenas of torture, aimed at extracting confessions under torture, systematic and brutal killings, and according to the testimonies of survivors from these prisons, Abu Dhabi has brought nothing but chaos to Yemen.



He added: These crimes against the Yemeni citizen do not expire with time, and the dissolved Transitional Council should not be held accountable alone, but also Abu Dhabi, which funds these prisons and oversees their execution, as they are the ones managing them.



Crimes Violating State Sovereignty



He pointed out that these crimes add to the crimes of violating state sovereignty, noting that the relevant and human rights bodies in Yemen have met with many families of victims and abductees, and recorded their testimonies in an impartial manner, as well as those of released detainees.

كتابات المعتقلين على جدران السجون السرية.

He said: We have received hundreds of complaints about abduction operations and the disappearance of citizens in Hadramout, with their fate still unknown.



Al-Omdah indicated that the criminals and their supporters will be pursued in international courts for the largest crime in contemporary history against the people of Hadramout, involving killings, torture, and abductions in inhumane and brutal ways by the killing militias established by the Abu Dhabi government against the Yemeni citizen, and these crimes are proven with evidence.

السجون السرية في حضرموت.



Secret Graves



He explained that there are secret graves that have been discovered, where abductees who were tortured inside these prisons and detention centers in Aden and Hadramout were buried. Victims who were executed inside detention centers were buried there, as part of an organized behavior aimed at concealing evidence and hiding the crime, which constitutes extrajudicial killings coupled with enforced disappearances and is classified, according to international human rights law and international criminal law, among the serious violations that may rise to crimes against humanity and war crimes.



He went on to mention that there are detainees from Al-Ghayl Hospital and other wounded individuals belonging to the Hadramout Alliance tribes, whose fate remains unknown.