كشفت كاميرا «عكاظ» خفايا سجون سرية ومعتقلات تعذيب داخل سجن الضبة في حضرموت، تُدار – بحسب توثيقات وشهادات حقوقية – من قبل ضباط تابعين لحكومة أبوظبي، وتُستخدم للاعتقال خارج إطار القانون، والتعذيب الجسدي والنفسي، والقتل، وبث الرعب في أوساط المدنيين.


وأظهر الفيديو الخاص بـ«عكاظ» زنازين انفرادية ضيقة لا تتجاوز مساحتها متراً مربعاً، يُحتجز فيها المعتقلون في ظروف إنسانية قاسية، تُمارس داخلها أساليب تعذيب وحشية تركت آثاراً نفسية وجسدية بالغة على الضحايا، بعضها تجلى بوضوح في كتابات المعتقلين على جدران غرف السجن تحت الأرض.


عاهات عقلية وجرائم موثقة


من جانبه، أكد رئيس الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات محمد العمدة لـ«عكاظ» أن عدداً من المعتقلين المفرج عنهم من هذه السجون، ومن بينها سجن المكلا، خرجوا بعاهات عقلية دائمة نتيجة التعذيب الشديد، فيما قضى آخرون داخل مراكز الاحتجاز. لافتاً إلى أن تلك الجرائم موثقة بالأدلة والإثباتات.

جانب من السجون السرية

حملة اعتقالات ممنهجة


وأشار رئيس الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات، إلى وجود حملة اعتقالات ممنهجة من جماعات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي المنحل لترهيب الناس، موضحاً أنهم يسجنون كل من يعارضهم.


وأضاف: الكثير من السياسيين وأبناء حضرموت لا نعرف مصيرهم، بعد اختطافهم وسجنهم في هذه المعتقلات، من قبل الهارب عيدروس الزبيدي و من معه من ضباط حكومة أبو ظبي الذين كانوا يمارسون أشد أنواع التعذيب فيما يسمى بـ«غرف الموت» في حق المدنيين سواءً رجالاً أو نساءً، وترهيب أسرهم، وكل من يعترض على مشروعهم في المنطقة والذي يخدم الأجندة الإسرائيلية.

سجن الضبة

وأكد أن السجون السرية في حضرموت هي ساحات تنكيل، لنزع اعترافات تحت التعذيب، وقتل ممنهج وحشي، وبشهادة الناجين من هذه السجون، ولم تجلب أبو ظبي سوى الفوضى لليمن.


وأضاف: هذه الجرائم في حق المواطن اليمني لا تسقط بالتقادم، ولا يجب محاسبة الانتقالي المنحل فقط، بل محاسبة أبو ظبي الممولة لهذه السجون و المشرفين على تنفيذها وهم من يديرونها.


جرائم انتهاك سيادة الدولة


وأشار إلى أن هذه الجرائم تضاف إلى جرائم انتهاك سيادة الدولة، لافتاً إلى أن الجهات المختصة والحقوقية في اليمن، التقت بالكثير من أسر الضحايا والمختطفين، وسجلت إفاداتهم بشكل محايد، كذلك المعتقلين المفرج عنهم.

كتابات المعتقلين على جدران السجون السرية.

وقال: تلقينا شكاوى بالمئات عن عمليات اختطاف وفقدان مواطنين في حضرموت ومصيرهم مجهول حتى الآن.


وبين العمدة أنه سيتم ملاحقة المجرمين ومن يدعمهم، أمام المحاكم الدولية، على أكبر جريمة في التاريخ المعاصر ضد أبناء حضرموت، من قتل وتعذيب واختطاف بطرق غير إنسانية ووحشية، من جانب مليشيات القتل التي أنشأتها حكومة أبو ظبي ضد المواطن اليمني، وهي جرائم مثبتة بالادلة.

السجون السرية في حضرموت.

مقابر سرية


وأوضح أن هناك مقابر سرية اكتشفت، ودفن فيها المختطفون ممن عُذبوا داخل هذه السجون والمعتقلات في عدن وحضرموت، جرى فيها دفن ضحايا تمت تصفيتهم داخل مراكز الاحتجاز، في سياق سلوك منظّم يهدف إلى طمس الأدلة وإخفاء الجريمة، بما يشكل قتلًا خارج نطاق القانون مقترنًا بالإخفاء القسري ويُصنَّف، وفق القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان والقانون الدولي الجنائي، ضمن الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي قد ترقى إلى جرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب.


وذهب الى وجود معتقلين من مستشفى غيل بن يمن وغيره من الجرحى الذين ينتمون إلى قبائل حلف حضرموت، لا يزال مصيرهم مجهولاً.