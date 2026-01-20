Israeli media outlets, led by the newspaper "Haaretz," revealed that the Israeli occupation authorities have refused to allow members of the Palestinian technocratic committee to enter the Gaza Strip, despite their plans to cross through the Rafah crossing during the current week.

The newspaper quoted informed sources stating that Israel has so far refused to grant the necessary permits to the committee members, which hinders the commencement of their fieldwork in managing civil and relief affairs in the sector.

This refusal comes in conjunction with the decision of the Israeli security cabinet, the "kitchenette," not to open the Rafah crossing at this time, despite American pressure to open it as a fundamental part of implementing the second phase of the agreement.

The sources indicated that this Israeli stance reflects increasing tension with the American administration, especially after Washington announced the formation of an executive council that includes representatives from countries that Israel considers "unfriendly," such as Turkey and Qatar.

Haaretz confirmed that the committee members do not yet know the date or mechanism for their entry into Gaza, raising concerns about the deliberate obstruction of the committee's work and the failure of the transition of civil administration.

The Rafah crossing is the only lifeline for humanitarian aid and individuals to enter the sector, and its closure exacerbates the enormous humanitarian crisis faced by more than two million Palestinians in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which was reached under American, Qatari, and Egyptian sponsorship, has finally moved to the second phase, which focuses on forming a transitional Palestinian technocratic administration to manage the affairs of the sector, starting disarmament, and reconstruction.

This phase includes the formation of the "Palestinian Technocratic Committee," also known as the National Committee for Gaza Management, headed by figures such as Ali Shaath, to take on administrative and civil tasks in the sector, in addition to an international "Peace Council" chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, and an executive council that includes representatives from countries like Turkey and Qatar.

However, the implementation of this phase faces significant obstacles, particularly from the Israeli side, which refuses to fully open the Rafah crossing, despite explicit American demands for it as a basic condition for advancing to the second phase.