كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، وعلى رأسها صحيفة «هآرتس»، رفض سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي السماح لأعضاء لجنة التكنوقراط الفلسطينية بدخول قطاع غزة، رغم تخطيطهم للدخول عبر معبر رفح خلال الأسبوع الحالي.

ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر مطلعة، أن إسرائيل ترفض حتى الآن منح التصاريح اللازمة لأعضاء اللجنة، مما يعرقل بدء عملهم الميداني في إدارة الشؤون المدنية والإغاثية في القطاع.

ويأتي هذا الرفض بالتزامن مع قرار مجلس الوزراء الإسرائيلي المصغر «الكابينت» بعدم فتح معبر رفح في الوقت الراهن، رغم الضغوط الأمريكية لفتحه كجزء أساسي من تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق.

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن هذا الموقف الإسرائيلي يعكس توتراً متزايداً مع الإدارة الأمريكية، خصوصاً بعد إعلان واشنطن تشكيل مجلس تنفيذي يشمل ممثلين عن دول تعتبرها إسرائيل «غير صديقة»، مثل تركيا وقطر.

وأكدت «هآرتس» أن أعضاء اللجنة لا يعرفون حتى الآن موعداً أو آلية لدخولهم إلى غزة، مما يثير مخاوف من تعمد إعاقة عمل اللجنة وإفشال انتقال الإدارة المدنية.

ويُعد معبر رفح الشريان الوحيد لدخول المساعدات الإنسانية والأفراد إلى القطاع، وإغلاقه يفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية الهائلة التي يعاني منها أكثر من مليوني فلسطيني في غزة.

وانتقل اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، الذي تم التوصل إليه برعاية أمريكية وقطرية ومصرية، إلى المرحلة الثانية أخيراً، والتي تركز على تشكيل إدارة تكنوقراطية فلسطينية انتقالية لإدارة شؤون القطاع، وبدء نزع السلاح، وإعادة الإعمار.

وتشمل هذه المرحلة تشكيل «لجنة التكنوقراط الفلسطينية» أو ما تعرف باللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة، برئاسة شخصيات مثل علي شعث، لتولي المهمات الإدارية والمدنية في القطاع، إضافة إلى «مجلس سلام» دولي برئاسة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ومجلس تنفيذي يضم ممثلين عن دول مثل تركيا وقطر.

ومع ذلك، يواجه تنفيذ هذه المرحلة عقبات كبيرة، خصوصاً من الجانب الإسرائيلي الذي يرفض فتح معبر رفح بشكل كامل، رغم المطالبة الأمريكية الصريحة بذلك كشرط أساسي لتقدم المرحلة الثانية.