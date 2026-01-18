The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has directed the continuation of implementing the strategy for the development of the Suez Canal, its navigational course, and all its facilities and infrastructure, with the aim of maintaining its distinguished performance, which is globally recognized for its efficiency and capability, in light of its unique position in global navigation and trade.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi met today (Sunday) with the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, and emphasized the necessity of effective participation in meeting the needs of Egyptian ports for marine tugs and various marine units within the authority's fleet, in addition to developing and modernizing the Egyptian fishing fleet.



The spokesperson for the presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, mentioned that the president was briefed on the navigation movement in the Suez Canal, where Lieutenant General Osama Rabie indicated that the Suez Canal witnessed a relative improvement and a partial recovery in navigation movement in the second half of 2025, amid efforts to contain the negative repercussions and enhance the competitive position of the waterway with the completion of the development of the southern sector.



There was also a gradual return of giant container ships to transit through the Suez Canal, which is considered a positive indicator towards the resumption of giant container ships transiting through the Suez Canal again as stability returns to the Red Sea region, while also confirming expectations for an increase in Suez Canal revenues during the second half of 2026 as some shipping lines return to their normal levels by the end of the year.



The statement added that El-Sisi also followed up during the meeting on the executive status of developing the shipyard in the southern Red Sea, to assess the rates of achievement and timelines for implementation, as part of efforts to localize the maritime industry and enhance partnership with the private sector. In this regard, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie pointed out the updates on the construction of 12 deep-sea fishing vessels, as well as the completion of the construction of 6 marine tugs within a series that includes 10 marine tugs of the "Azm" class with a pulling force of 90 tons, in addition to completing the construction of 10 other marine tugs with a pulling force of 80 tons at the Suez Canal Authority's shipyards.

The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority also reviewed the executive status regarding the completion of the construction of 10 river buses by the Suez Canal Authority, in addition to plans for purchasing and developing the dredging fleet to enhance the capabilities of the Suez Canal Authority.