وجه الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي بمُواصلة تنفيذ إستراتيجية تطوير قناة السويس ومجراها الملاحي وكافة مرافقها وبنيتها التحتية، بهدف الاستمرار في أدائها المتميز، المشهود له عالميًا بالكفاءة والقدرة، وذلك في ضوء مكانتها المتفردة على مستوى حركة الملاحة والتجارة العالمية.
وبحسب بيان صادر عن الرئاسة المصرية، اجتمع السيسي، اليوم (الأحد)، مع رئيس هيئة قناة السويس الفريق أسامة ربيع، وأكد على ضرورة المُشاركة الفعالة في تلبية احتياجات الموانئ المصرية من القاطرات البحرية والوحدات البحرية المختلفة بأسطول الهيئة، علاوة على تطوير وتحديث أسطول الصيد المصري.
وذكر المُتحدث باِسم رئاسة الجمهورية السفير محمد الشناوي، أن الرئيس اطلع على بيان بحركة الملاحة في قناة السويس، حيث أشار الفريق أسامة ربيع إلى أن قناة السويس شهدت في النصف الثاني من عام 2025، تحسنًا نسبيًا وبداية تعافٍ جزئي لحركة الملاحة، في ظل الجهود المبذولة لاحتواء التداعيات السلبية وتعزيز الموقف التنافسي للممر المائي مع إنهاء تطوير القطاع الجنوبي.
كما شهد أيضًا العودة التدريجية لسفن الحاويات العملاقة للعبور من قناة السويس، وهو ما يُعد مؤشراً إيجابياً نحو بدء عودة سفن الحاويات العملاقة للعبور من قناة السويس مرة أخرى في ظل عودة الاستقرار إلى منطقة البحر الأحمر، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته التوقعات بتحسّن إيرادات قناة السويس بصورة أكبر خلال النصف الثاني من عام 2026 مع عودة حركة بعض الخطوط الملاحية إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية بنهاية العام.
وأضاف البيان أن السيسي تابع خلال الاجتماع أيضاً الموقف التنفيذي لتطوير ترسانة جنوب البحر الأحمر، للوقوف على معدلات الإنجاز والجداول الزمنية للتنفيذ، ضمن جهود توطين الصناعة البحرية، وتعزيز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، حيث أشار الفريق أسامة ربيع في هذا الصدد إلى مستجدات أعمال بناء 12 سفينة صيد أعالي بحار، وكذلك الانتهاء من أعمال بناء 6 قاطرات بحرية ضمن سلسلة تضم 10 قاطرات بحرية من طراز «عزم» بقوة شد 90 طناً، علاوة على استكمال أعمال بناء (10) قاطرات بحرية أخرى بقوة شد 80 طناً بترسانات هيئة قناة السويس.
كما استعرض رئيس هيئة قناة السويس كذلك الموقف التنفيذي الخاص بقيام هيئة قناة السويس بالانتهاء من بناء عدد (10) أتوبيس نهري، بالإضافة إلى خطط شراء وتطوير أسطول الكراكات لتعزيز قدرات هيئة قناة السويس.
