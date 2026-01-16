As part of the ongoing consultations between the United States and Israel regarding the protests in Iran, the head of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, arrived in the United States today (Friday), according to an Israeli source.



Axios reported that Barnea will meet in Miami with U.S. envoy Steve Wittkoff, who manages the direct communication channel between Washington and Tehran.



It is still unclear whether Barnea will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.



This visit follows a phone call on Wednesday between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which addressed the Iran crisis.



During the call, Netanyahu asked Trump to hold off on any military action to allow more time for Israel to prepare for a potential Iranian response.



An Israeli source reported that concerns are not limited to the issue of retaliatory response, but also include an Israeli assessment that the current U.S. plan, which involves strikes on Iranian security forces' sites, is not sufficient to create a real disruption in the situation in Tehran.



According to U.S. officials, the military option remains on the table if Iran resumes killing protesters, while Israeli officials believe that an American strike could be carried out in the coming days despite the delay.



Meanwhile, U.S. sources reported that the military is sending additional defensive and offensive capabilities to the region in anticipation of any decision to escalate. These movements include the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and its strike group coming from the South China Sea, in addition to air defense systems, fighter jets, and possibly submarines.



Sources revealed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi suggested during his communication with Wittkoff to hold a meeting and resume nuclear negotiations. However, the Israeli government is concerned that Tehran may seek to use negotiations to buy time and ease U.S. pressure.