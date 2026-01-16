في إطار المشاورات الجارية بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بشأن الاحتجاجات في إيران، وصل مدير جهاز الموساد الإسرائيلي الموساد دافيد برنياع، إلى الولايات المتحدة، اليوم (الجمعة)، بحسب ما أعلن مصدر إسرائيلي.


وأعلن موقع «أكسيوس»، أن برنياع سيلتقي في مدينة ميامي المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، الذي يدير قناة التواصل المباشر بين واشنطن وطهران.


ولم يتضح بعد ما إذا كان برنياع سيلتقي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في منتجع مارالاغو خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.


وتأتي الزيارة عقب اتصال هاتفي جرى الأربعاء بين ترمب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، تناول أزمة إيران.


وطلب نتنياهو من ترمب خلال الاتصال، التريث في أي عمل عسكري لإتاحة مزيد من الوقت لإسرائيل للاستعداد لاحتمال رد إيراني.


وأفاد مصدر إسرائيلي بأن المخاوف لا تقتصر على مسألة الرد الانتقامي، بل تشمل تقييماً إسرائيلياً بأن الخطة الأمريكية الحالية، التي تتضمن ضربات لمواقع تابعة لقوات الأمن الإيرانية، لا تُعد كافية لإحداث زعزعة حقيقية للوضع في طهران.


وحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين، فإن الخيار العسكري لا يزال مطروحاً في حال استأنفت إيران عمليات قتل المتظاهرين، فيما يعتقد مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن ضربة أمريكية قد تُنفّذ خلال الأيام القادمة رغم التأجيل.


في غضون ذلك، أفادت مصادر أمريكية بأن الجيش يرسل قدرات دفاعية وهجومية إضافية إلى المنطقة تحسباً لأي قرار بالتصعيد. وتشمل هذه التحركات حاملة الطائرات أبراهام لينكولن ومجموعتها الضاربة القادمة من بحر الصين الجنوبي، إضافة إلى أنظمة دفاع جوي وطائرات مقاتلة، وربما غواصات.


وكشفت المصادر أن وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي اقترح خلال تواصله مع ويتكوف عقد لقاء واستئناف المفاوضات النووية. إلا أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية تبدي قلقاً من أن تسعى طهران إلى استخدام المفاوضات لكسب الوقت وتخفيف الضغط الأمريكي.