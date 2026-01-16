مصر تدعم لبنان بقوة.. عبد العاطي يرحب بانتصار الدولة جنوب الليطاني

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati, reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position supporting Lebanon and respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the need for the Lebanese state to exert control over all its territories. He emphasized support for Lebanese national institutions to fully assume their responsibilities in maintaining the security and stability of Lebanon, safeguarding the interests of the Lebanese brotherly people.

During a call with the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, Nawaf Salam, Abdel Aati expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the brotherly Lebanese state to establish its full authority over all its territories.



The Egyptian Foreign Minister welcomed the announcement of the completion of the first phase of the plan to confine arms to the state south of the Litani River, affirming that this is a step that reflects a clear commitment to enhancing state sovereignty and reinforcing the role of its legitimate institutions.



Abdel Aati stressed Egypt's complete rejection of any infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its territories, emphasizing the necessity of the full, non-selective implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which ensures the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces and the cessation of all violations of Lebanese sovereignty. He expressed complete rejection of any attempts at military escalation that affect the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of Lebanese territories.

In the context of significant developments in Lebanon following the 2024–2025 war with Israel and the ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Army announced on January 8 the achievement of the objectives of the first phase of the plan to confine arms to the state in the area south of the "Litani River," which is the border area extending about 30 km from the border with Israel.

The implementation of this plan, which was approved by the Lebanese Cabinet in August 2025, is in fulfillment of Lebanon's commitments under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), which calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories, the cessation of hostilities, and the confinement of arms to the Lebanese state only, in addition to international demands (especially from the United States and Israel) to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the south.

The first phase focused on expanding the deployment of the Lebanese Army in the region, securing vital areas, and establishing operational control over the lands south of the Litani, except for the points still under Israeli occupation, as well as addressing unexploded ordnance and tunnel networks to prevent the rebuilding of military capabilities outside the framework of the state.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun confirmed that this step represents a tangible progress towards establishing state sovereignty, emphasizing the commencement of preparations for the second phase (north of the Litani) in February 2026.