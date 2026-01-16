مصر تدعم لبنان بقوة.. عبد العاطي يرحب بانتصار الدولة جنوب الليطاني

جدد وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي التأكيد على موقف مصر الثابت الداعم للبنان واحترام سيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه، وبسط سيطرة الدولة اللبنانية على كامل أراضيها، مؤكداً دعم المؤسسات الوطنية اللبنانية للاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها الكاملة في الحفاظ على أمن واستقرار لبنان بما يصون مصالح الشعب اللبناني الشقيق.
وأعرب عبد العاطي خلال اتصال أجراه مع رئيس وزراء الجمهورية اللبنانية نواف سلام، عن التقدير للجهود التي تبذلها الدولة اللبنانية الشقيقة في سبيل بسط سلطاتها الكاملة على جميع أراضيها.
ورحب وزير الخارجية المصري بإعلان إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من خطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة جنوب نهر الليطاني، مؤكداً أنها خطوة تعكس التزاماً واضحاً بتعزيز سيادة الدولة وترسيخ دور مؤسساتها الشرعية.
وشدد عبد العاطي على رفض مصر الكامل للمساس بسيادة لبنان ووحدة وسلامه أراضيه، مؤكداً ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل غير الانتقائي لقرار مجلس الأمن 1701 بما يضمن انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية الفوري وغير المنقوص ووقف جميع الانتهاكات للسيادة اللبنانية، معرباً عن الرفض الكامل لأى محاولات للتصعيد العسكري تمس وحدة وسيادة وسلامة الأراضي اللبنانية.
وفي سياق تطورات مهمة تشهدها لبنان بعد حرب 2024–2025 مع إسرائيل واتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، أعلن الجيش اللبناني في 8 يناير تحقيق أهداف المرحلة الأولى من خطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة في المنطقة الواقعة جنوب «نهر الليطاني» وهي المنطقة الحدودية الممتدة نحو 30 كم من الحدود مع إسرائيل.
ويأتي تنفيذ هذه الخطة، التي أقرها مجلس الوزراء اللبناني في أغسطس 2025، تنفيذاً لالتزامات لبنان بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي 1701 (2006) الذي يطالب بانسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من الأراضي اللبنانية، ووقف الأعمال العدائية، وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة اللبنانية فقط، بالإضافة إلى مطالبات دولية (خاصة أمريكية وإسرائيلية) بتفكيك البنية العسكرية لـحزب الله في الجنوب.
وركزت المرحلة الأولى على توسيع انتشار الجيش اللبناني في المنطقة، وتأمين المناطق الحيوية، وبسط السيطرة العملياتية على الأراضي جنوب الليطاني باستثناء النقاط التي لا تزال تحت الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، ومعالجة الذخائر غير المنفجرة وشبكات الأنفاق لمنع إعادة بناء قدرات عسكرية خارج إطار الدولة.
وأكد رئيس الوزراء نواف سلام ورئيس الجمهورية جوزيف عون أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تقدماً ملموساً نحو ترسيخ سيادة الدولة، مع التأكيد على بدء التحضير لـلمرحلة الثانية (شمال الليطاني) في فبراير 2026.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati, reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position supporting Lebanon and respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the need for the Lebanese state to exert control over all its territories. He emphasized support for Lebanese national institutions to fully assume their responsibilities in maintaining the security and stability of Lebanon, safeguarding the interests of the Lebanese brotherly people.
During a call with the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, Nawaf Salam, Abdel Aati expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the brotherly Lebanese state to establish its full authority over all its territories.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister welcomed the announcement of the completion of the first phase of the plan to confine arms to the state south of the Litani River, affirming that this is a step that reflects a clear commitment to enhancing state sovereignty and reinforcing the role of its legitimate institutions.
Abdel Aati stressed Egypt's complete rejection of any infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its territories, emphasizing the necessity of the full, non-selective implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which ensures the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces and the cessation of all violations of Lebanese sovereignty. He expressed complete rejection of any attempts at military escalation that affect the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of Lebanese territories.
In the context of significant developments in Lebanon following the 2024–2025 war with Israel and the ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Army announced on January 8 the achievement of the objectives of the first phase of the plan to confine arms to the state in the area south of the "Litani River," which is the border area extending about 30 km from the border with Israel.
The implementation of this plan, which was approved by the Lebanese Cabinet in August 2025, is in fulfillment of Lebanon's commitments under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), which calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories, the cessation of hostilities, and the confinement of arms to the Lebanese state only, in addition to international demands (especially from the United States and Israel) to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the south.
The first phase focused on expanding the deployment of the Lebanese Army in the region, securing vital areas, and establishing operational control over the lands south of the Litani, except for the points still under Israeli occupation, as well as addressing unexploded ordnance and tunnel networks to prevent the rebuilding of military capabilities outside the framework of the state.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun confirmed that this step represents a tangible progress towards establishing state sovereignty, emphasizing the commencement of preparations for the second phase (north of the Litani) in February 2026.