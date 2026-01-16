مصر تدعم لبنان بقوة.. عبد العاطي يرحب بانتصار الدولة جنوب الليطاني

جدد وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي التأكيد على موقف مصر الثابت الداعم للبنان واحترام سيادة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه، وبسط سيطرة الدولة اللبنانية على كامل أراضيها، مؤكداً دعم المؤسسات الوطنية اللبنانية للاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها الكاملة في الحفاظ على أمن واستقرار لبنان بما يصون مصالح الشعب اللبناني الشقيق.

وأعرب عبد العاطي خلال اتصال أجراه مع رئيس وزراء الجمهورية اللبنانية نواف سلام، عن التقدير للجهود التي تبذلها الدولة اللبنانية الشقيقة في سبيل بسط سلطاتها الكاملة على جميع أراضيها.
ورحب وزير الخارجية المصري بإعلان إنجاز المرحلة الأولى من خطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة جنوب نهر الليطاني، مؤكداً أنها خطوة تعكس التزاماً واضحاً بتعزيز سيادة الدولة وترسيخ دور مؤسساتها الشرعية.
وشدد عبد العاطي على رفض مصر الكامل للمساس بسيادة لبنان ووحدة وسلامه أراضيه، مؤكداً ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل غير الانتقائي لقرار مجلس الأمن 1701 بما يضمن انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية الفوري وغير المنقوص ووقف جميع الانتهاكات للسيادة اللبنانية، معرباً عن الرفض الكامل لأى محاولات للتصعيد العسكري تمس وحدة وسيادة وسلامة الأراضي اللبنانية.

وفي سياق تطورات مهمة تشهدها لبنان بعد حرب 2024–2025 مع إسرائيل واتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، أعلن الجيش اللبناني في 8 يناير تحقيق أهداف المرحلة الأولى من خطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة في المنطقة الواقعة جنوب «نهر الليطاني» وهي المنطقة الحدودية الممتدة نحو 30 كم من الحدود مع إسرائيل.

ويأتي تنفيذ هذه الخطة، التي أقرها مجلس الوزراء اللبناني في أغسطس 2025، تنفيذاً لالتزامات لبنان بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي 1701 (2006) الذي يطالب بانسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من الأراضي اللبنانية، ووقف الأعمال العدائية، وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة اللبنانية فقط، بالإضافة إلى مطالبات دولية (خاصة أمريكية وإسرائيلية) بتفكيك البنية العسكرية لـحزب الله في الجنوب.

وركزت المرحلة الأولى على توسيع انتشار الجيش اللبناني في المنطقة، وتأمين المناطق الحيوية، وبسط السيطرة العملياتية على الأراضي جنوب الليطاني باستثناء النقاط التي لا تزال تحت الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، ومعالجة الذخائر غير المنفجرة وشبكات الأنفاق لمنع إعادة بناء قدرات عسكرية خارج إطار الدولة.

وأكد رئيس الوزراء نواف سلام ورئيس الجمهورية جوزيف عون أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تقدماً ملموساً نحو ترسيخ سيادة الدولة، مع التأكيد على بدء التحضير لـلمرحلة الثانية (شمال الليطاني) في فبراير 2026.