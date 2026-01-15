دحضت القيادات الجنوبية المتواجدة في الرياض بدعوة من السعودية اليوم (الخميس)، أكاذيب قناة عدن المستقلة (التابعة للهارب عيدروس الزبيدي) بأنهم محتجزون.

وقال بيان صادر عن القيادات الجنوبية نشرها رئيس هيئة التشاور والمصالحة المساندة لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي محمد الغيثي على حسابه في «إكس»: إشارةً إلى ما نُشر في قناة عدن المستقلة حول الادعاءات المتضمنة احتجازنا، وإقامة تظاهرات للمطالبة بالإفراج عنا، وما تم تداوله في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بهذا الشأن، فإننا نؤكد على الرفض الكامل لهذه الادعاءات.

وأضاف البيان: نشيد في هذا الصدد بما وجدناه من ترحيب وحسن وفادة منذ وصولنا إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، ونوضح أننا قمنا خلال الفترة الماضية بعقد العديد من اللقاءات مع عدد من المسؤولين في الحكومة، والمملكة العربية السعودية، والبعثات الأجنبية.

كما نثمن الموقف التاريخي للمملكة العربية السعودية على رعايتها للمؤتمر الشامل الذي يؤكد أن هناك مسارًا حقيقيًا وجادًا ترعاه المملكة ويدعمه ويؤيده المجتمع الدولي، ويضع القضية الجنوبية في مسارها الصحيح وفق إرادة أبناء الجنوب، وتأكيد المملكة العربية السعودية على ذلك بإعلان وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان عن استمرار دعم المملكة بتقديم دعم اقتصادي وحزمة مشاريع وبرامج تنموية بمبلغ (1.9) مليار ريال سعودي.

عدد من القيادات يلتقون إعلاميين وحقوقيين يمنيين.

وحذر البيان من الخطاب الإعلامي الهادف لتقويض الجهود الرامية لوحدة الصف قائلاً: نلفت الانتباه إلى أن الخطاب الإعلامي الذي يهدف إلى تقويض الجهود الرامية إلى وحدة الصف ومنع انزلاق محافظات الجنوب في الفوضى.

ودعا البيان كافة أبناء محافظات الجنوب إلى عدم الاستماع لأي دعوات تحرك الشارع الجنوبي لخدمة أجندات خارجية ومصالح شخصية وزعزعة أمن واستقرار المحافظات الجنوبية، والتحلي بروح المسؤولية الوطنية للحفاظ على سلامة المواطنين والممتلكات الخاصة والعامة.

يذكر أن قناة «عدن المستقلة» مملوكة للفار والمتهم بالخيانة العظمى عيدروس الزبيدي، ودعت للفوضى غدًا (الجمعة) في عدد من المحافظات الجنوبية باليمن تحت مزاعم أن الوفد متحجز في الرياض.