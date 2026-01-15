The southern leaders present in Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi Arabia today (Thursday) have refuted the lies of the Independent Aden Channel (affiliated with the fugitive Aidarus al-Zubaidi) that they are being held captive.

A statement issued by the southern leaders, published by the head of the Consultative and Reconciliation Authority supporting the Presidential Leadership Council, Mohammed al-Ghaithi, on his account on "X": In reference to what was published by the Independent Aden Channel regarding the claims of our detention and the organization of demonstrations demanding our release, as well as what has been circulated on social media in this regard, we affirm our complete rejection of these allegations.

The statement added: We commend, in this regard, the warm welcome and hospitality we have received since our arrival in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we clarify that we have held many meetings with several officials in the government, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and foreign missions during the past period.

We also appreciate the historic position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for sponsoring the comprehensive conference, which confirms that there is a genuine and serious path sponsored by the Kingdom and supported by the international community, placing the southern issue on its correct path according to the will of the people of the south, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's affirmation of this by the announcement of the Saudi Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, about the continued support of the Kingdom by providing economic assistance and a package of development projects and programs amounting to (1.9) billion Saudi riyals.

The statement warned against the media discourse aimed at undermining efforts for unity, stating: We draw attention to the media discourse that aims to undermine efforts for unity and prevent the southern governorates from slipping into chaos.

The statement called on all citizens of the southern governorates not to listen to any calls that mobilize the southern street to serve external agendas and personal interests, and to destabilize the security and stability of the southern governorates, urging a spirit of national responsibility to maintain the safety of citizens and private and public property.

It is worth noting that the "Independent Aden Channel" is owned by the fugitive and accused of high treason Aidarus al-Zubaidi, and it has called for chaos tomorrow (Friday) in several southern governorates in Yemen under the pretext that the delegation is detained in Riyadh.