The Yemeni government announced that the Houthis have begun procedures to execute three civilian hostages, following "sham political trials," in a move that could undermine the agreements signed between the two parties regarding the exchange of prisoners and hostages.



Yahya Kazman, head of the Yemeni government's delegation in the prisoner and hostage negotiations, confirmed that forcing the hostages to sign death sentences under duress constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights principles, and is a grave crime for which the Houthis bear full responsibility.



He stated in a tweet on his X platform today (Tuesday), "If these procedures are carried out, they will undermine the UN and international efforts to address the humanitarian file and threaten the entire negotiation process," warning that any step of this kind will lead to a complete collapse of the signed agreements, including the recent agreement in Muscat.



Kazman called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take urgent and decisive action, exerting maximum pressure on the Houthis to stop these violations, emphasizing that the international community bears the responsibility of protecting civilians in Yemen from any political or retaliatory crimes.



Local human rights reports indicate that the three hostages are from Al-Mahwit Governorate and were abducted in 2015, having been subjected to enforced disappearance for five years, without any communication with their families or any legal justification.



According to organizations, the Houthis have begun to implement the final procedures for the execution of the hostages, forcing them to sign them, after the so-called "Supreme Political Council" affiliated with the Houthis ratified it, in a process that completely lacks any judicial legitimacy.



This development comes at a time when the international community and the United Nations are striving to facilitate the exchange of prisoners and hostages and alleviate the suffering of civilians in conflict areas.



Human rights experts have warned that any neglect of these violations will not only constitute mistreatment of the victims' rights but will also directly harm the credibility of international mediation in Yemen and threaten efforts to resolve the conflict.