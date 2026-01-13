أعلنت الحكومة اليمنية، أن الحوثيين بدأوا إجراءات إعدام ثلاثة مختطفين مدنيين، بعد «محاكمات سياسية صورية»، في خطوة قد تنسف الاتفاقات الموقعة بين الطرفين حول تبادل الأسرى والمختطفين.


وأكد رئيس وفد الحكومة اليمنية في مفاوضات الأسرى والمختطفين يحيى كزمان، أن إجبار المختطفين على التوقيع القسري على أحكام الإعدام يشكّل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي الإنساني ولمبادئ حقوق الإنسان، وجريمة جسيمة يتحمل الحوثيون مسؤوليتها الكاملة.


وقال في تغريدة على صفحته بمنصة إكس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، «إن هذه الإجراءات، إذا ما تم تنفيذها، ستقوّض الجهود الأممية والدولية لمعالجة الملف الإنساني وتهدد مسار التفاوض برمته»، محذّرًا من أن أي خطوة من هذا النوع ستؤدي إلى نسف كامل للاتفاقات الموقعة، بما في ذلك الاتفاق الأخير في مسقط.


ودعا كزمان الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، إلى التحرك العاجل والحازم، وممارسة أقصى درجات الضغط على الحوثيين لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، مؤكّدًا أن المجتمع الدولي يتحمل مسؤولية حماية المدنيين في اليمن من أي جرائم سياسية أو انتقامية.


وتفيد تقارير حقوقية محلية أن المختطفين الثلاثة هم من أبناء محافظة المحويت، وقد تعرضوا للاختطاف عام 2015، وخضعوا للإخفاء القسري لمدة خمس سنوات، دون أي تواصل مع ذويهم، أو أي مسوّغ قانوني.


وحسب المنظمات فإن الحوثيين بدأوا في تنفيذ الإجراءات النهائية لإعدام المختطفين، وإجبارهم على التوقيع عليها، بعد مصادقة ما يسمى بـ«المجلس السياسي الأعلى» التابع للحوثيين، في إجراء يفتقر بالكامل لأي شرعية قضائية.


ويجيء هذا التطور في وقت يسعى المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة إلى تسهيل عمليات تبادل الأسرى والمختطفين، وتخفيف معاناة المدنيين في مناطق النزاع.


وحذر خبراء حقوقيون من أن أي تجاهل لهذه الانتهاكات لن يقتصر على إساءة التعامل مع حقوق الضحايا فحسب، بل سيلحق ضررًا مباشرًا بمصداقية الوساطة الدولية في اليمن، ويهدد جهود حل النزاع.