أعلنت الحكومة اليمنية، أن الحوثيين بدأوا إجراءات إعدام ثلاثة مختطفين مدنيين، بعد «محاكمات سياسية صورية»، في خطوة قد تنسف الاتفاقات الموقعة بين الطرفين حول تبادل الأسرى والمختطفين.
وأكد رئيس وفد الحكومة اليمنية في مفاوضات الأسرى والمختطفين يحيى كزمان، أن إجبار المختطفين على التوقيع القسري على أحكام الإعدام يشكّل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي الإنساني ولمبادئ حقوق الإنسان، وجريمة جسيمة يتحمل الحوثيون مسؤوليتها الكاملة.
وقال في تغريدة على صفحته بمنصة إكس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، «إن هذه الإجراءات، إذا ما تم تنفيذها، ستقوّض الجهود الأممية والدولية لمعالجة الملف الإنساني وتهدد مسار التفاوض برمته»، محذّرًا من أن أي خطوة من هذا النوع ستؤدي إلى نسف كامل للاتفاقات الموقعة، بما في ذلك الاتفاق الأخير في مسقط.
ودعا كزمان الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، إلى التحرك العاجل والحازم، وممارسة أقصى درجات الضغط على الحوثيين لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، مؤكّدًا أن المجتمع الدولي يتحمل مسؤولية حماية المدنيين في اليمن من أي جرائم سياسية أو انتقامية.
وتفيد تقارير حقوقية محلية أن المختطفين الثلاثة هم من أبناء محافظة المحويت، وقد تعرضوا للاختطاف عام 2015، وخضعوا للإخفاء القسري لمدة خمس سنوات، دون أي تواصل مع ذويهم، أو أي مسوّغ قانوني.
وحسب المنظمات فإن الحوثيين بدأوا في تنفيذ الإجراءات النهائية لإعدام المختطفين، وإجبارهم على التوقيع عليها، بعد مصادقة ما يسمى بـ«المجلس السياسي الأعلى» التابع للحوثيين، في إجراء يفتقر بالكامل لأي شرعية قضائية.
ويجيء هذا التطور في وقت يسعى المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة إلى تسهيل عمليات تبادل الأسرى والمختطفين، وتخفيف معاناة المدنيين في مناطق النزاع.
وحذر خبراء حقوقيون من أن أي تجاهل لهذه الانتهاكات لن يقتصر على إساءة التعامل مع حقوق الضحايا فحسب، بل سيلحق ضررًا مباشرًا بمصداقية الوساطة الدولية في اليمن، ويهدد جهود حل النزاع.
The Yemeni government announced that the Houthis have begun procedures to execute three civilian hostages, following "sham political trials," in a move that could undermine the agreements signed between the two parties regarding the exchange of prisoners and hostages.
Yahya Kazman, head of the Yemeni government's delegation in the prisoner and hostage negotiations, confirmed that forcing the hostages to sign death sentences under duress constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights principles, and is a grave crime for which the Houthis bear full responsibility.
He stated in a tweet on his X platform today (Tuesday), "If these procedures are carried out, they will undermine the UN and international efforts to address the humanitarian file and threaten the entire negotiation process," warning that any step of this kind will lead to a complete collapse of the signed agreements, including the recent agreement in Muscat.
Kazman called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take urgent and decisive action, exerting maximum pressure on the Houthis to stop these violations, emphasizing that the international community bears the responsibility of protecting civilians in Yemen from any political or retaliatory crimes.
Local human rights reports indicate that the three hostages are from Al-Mahwit Governorate and were abducted in 2015, having been subjected to enforced disappearance for five years, without any communication with their families or any legal justification.
According to organizations, the Houthis have begun to implement the final procedures for the execution of the hostages, forcing them to sign them, after the so-called "Supreme Political Council" affiliated with the Houthis ratified it, in a process that completely lacks any judicial legitimacy.
This development comes at a time when the international community and the United Nations are striving to facilitate the exchange of prisoners and hostages and alleviate the suffering of civilians in conflict areas.
Human rights experts have warned that any neglect of these violations will not only constitute mistreatment of the victims' rights but will also directly harm the credibility of international mediation in Yemen and threaten efforts to resolve the conflict.